Contracts For Services vs. Contracts For Goods In Ontario

In Ontario's fast-paced and constantly changing business landscape, contracts are the basis of all commercial relationships in law. Whether you're a businessperson ordering stock for resale, a tech firm providing customized solutions, or a consumer hiring a contractor for house renovations: it's essential to know the nature of the contract you're entering into.

However, not all contracts are created equal. A core distinction exists between contracts for goods and contracts for services, and this difference directly impacts your legal rights, obligations, available remedies, and risk exposure. The applicable legal framework whether governed by statutory law like the Sale of Goods Act or common law principles hinges on this classification.

In this comprehensive guide, we unpack the key differences between contracts for goods and contracts for services in Ontario, highlight governing laws, provide real-world examples and illustrations, and offer expert tips for drafting enforceable agreements.

What is a Contract for Goods?

A contract for goods involves the sale, transfer, or supply of tangible, movable property. These are governed by the Sale of Goods Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. s.1 (commonly known as the SGA), which lays out statutory protections and obligations between buyers and sellers.

Legal Definition

As per Section 1 of the SGA, "goods" are defined as:

"All chattels personal other than things in action and money."

A contract of sale, under Section 2(1) of the Act, is:

"A contract whereby the seller transfers or agrees to transfer the property in goods to the buyer for a money consideration, called the price."

Key Features of Contracts for Goods

Subject Matter : Physical, movable items (e.g., equipment, raw materials, consumer goods).

: Physical, movable items (e.g., equipment, raw materials, consumer goods). Ownership Transfer : The contract involves the transfer of title/ownership from seller to buyer.

: The contract involves the transfer of title/ownership from seller to buyer. Governing Law : Sale of Goods Act (SGA), which includes provisions on implied warranties and terms.

: Sale of Goods Act (SGA), which includes provisions on implied warranties and terms. Remedies: Buyers may be entitled to reject defective goods, claim damages, or enforce specific performance.

Example

A Toronto based retailer enters into a contract with a local distributor to purchase 500 units of smartwatches. The contract outlines price, delivery terms, and ownership transfer qualifying it as a contract for goods.

What is a Contract for Services?

A contract for services involves an agreement where one party undertakes to perform a task or provide a service for another in exchange for remuneration. These contracts are not governed by the Sale of Goods Act, but instead fall under the common law framework and, in some cases, tort law.

Common Law Framework

Contracts for services are judged by general principles of contract law, such as:

Offer, acceptance, and consideration

Duties of reasonable care, skill, and diligence

Tort law principles, particularly in cases of negligent performance

Key Features of Contracts for Services

Primary Obligation : The delivery of work, skill, or expertise.

: The delivery of work, skill, or expertise. Intangibility : No transfer of physical goods (though materials may be used).

: No transfer of physical goods (though materials may be used). Governance : Enforced through common law doctrines and precedents.

: Enforced through common law doctrines and precedents. Remedies: Include monetary damages, restitution, or quantum meruit (reasonable value for services rendered).

Example

A freelance website developer is contracted by a startup in Ottawa to build a custom e-commerce platform. No physical goods are transferred, and the contract centers around the developer's expertise making it a contract for services.

What About Mixed Contracts? Understanding the Predominant Purpose Test

Today's business transactions are rarely black and white. Many contracts involve a combination of goods and services such as the purchase and installation of a home HVAC system or a software package with ongoing maintenance.

In such cases, Ontario courts apply the Predominant Purpose Test to classify the contract.

Case Law: Canadian Dredge & Dock Co. v. The Queen (1985), 19 D.L.R. (4th) 314 (SCC)

This Supreme Court case laid the foundation for analyzing hybrid contracts. The court emphasized that: "Where a contract is partly for goods and partly for services, courts determine the dominant purpose of the transaction to classify the contract." If the primary objective is the provision of services, then goods included in the deal are considered incidental, and the contract is treated as one for services and vice versa.

Key Differences Between Contracts for Goods and Contracts for Services

Feature Contract for Goods Contract for Services Governing Law Sale of Goods Act (R.S.O. 1990, c. S.1) Common law (contract + tort law principles) Subject Matter Tangible, movable items Intangible expertise, skill, or labour Transfer of Ownership Yes No Implied Terms Title, description, fitness, merchantability Reasonable care, skill, timely performance Breach Liability Warranty-based liability Negligence-based liability Available Remedies Damages, return, replacement, specific performance Damages, injunction, restitution, quantum meruit Examples Furniture, office equipment, manufactured goods Accounting, software development, consulting

Relevant Provisions of Ontario's Sale of Goods Act (SGA)

Here are several statutory protections built into contracts for goods under the SGA:

Section 13 : Implied condition and warranties- Implied condition that the seller has the right to sell the goods.

: Implied condition and warranties- Implied condition that the seller has the right to sell the goods. Section 14 : Sale by description- Goods must correspond with their description.

: Sale by description- Goods must correspond with their description. Section 15 : Implied conditions as to quality or fitness- If the buyer relies on the seller's expertise, the goods must be fit for the intended purpose.

: Implied conditions as to quality or fitness- If the buyer relies on the seller's expertise, the goods must be fit for the intended purpose. Section 16: Sale by sample- If sold by sample, the bulk must correspond with the sample shown.

These do not apply to contracts for services unless they are specifically included in the agreement.

Practical Scenarios: Identifying Contract Types

Contract for Goods

A Hamilton-based IT firm orders 100 monitors from a distributor. On delivery, 15 units are discovered to be defective. Under Section 15 of the SGA, the buyer may seek replacement or a refund, depending on the implied terms.

Contract for Services

A digital marketing agency in Mississauga is hired to develop a lead-generation strategy. No physical goods are involved. If the agency fails to meet deadlines or underperforms, the client can sue for breach under contractual or tortious duty of care.

Mixed Contract

A landscaping firm is hired to design and install a backyard garden. The sale of plants (goods) and the design and labour (services) are combined. Courts would assess whether the primary intent of the contract is service delivery or product supply.

How to Draft Clear and Enforceable Contracts in Ontario

To ensure that your contract is legally enforceable and aligns with the correct legal regime, you must be precise and unambiguous in drafting. Here are essential clauses to consider:

Scope of Work

Define whether the contract primarily involves goods, services, or both. Clearly describe what the other party is expected to deliver or perform.

Deliverables

Include a detailed list of all items or services to be provided. Specify technical requirements, timelines, and responsibilities.

Payment Terms

State whether the compensation is fixed, hourly, milestone-based, or per unit. Include tax provisions and invoice schedules.

Warranties and Representations

If it's a contract for goods, reference the Sale of Goods Act warranties. For services, include performance guarantees or timelines.

Termination and Dispute Resolution

Define how the contract can be terminated and include mediation, arbitration, or court jurisdiction clauses to handle disputes efficiently.

Governing Law Clause

Clearly state that the laws of the Province of Ontario govern the agreement.

Risks of Misclassification

Misclassifying a contract as one for goods when it is actually for services or vice versa can result in:

Loss of statutory protections under the SGA

Incorrect remedies in the event of a breach

Regulatory non-compliance

Higher litigation risk due to ambiguity

Conclusion

Understanding whether your agreement is a contract for goods or a contract for services in Ontario is not just a legal technicality; it determines your rights, obligations, liabilities, and available remedies. While contracts for goods fall under the Sale of Goods Act, contracts for services are governed by common law principles.

As modern transactions increasingly involve a blend of both elements, especially in industries like technology, construction, and consulting, applying the Predominant Purpose Test becomes essential. Proper classification can reduce legal exposure, clarify enforceability, and help you avoid disputes down the road.

Whether you're a business owner, service provider, or legal advisor clarity in contract classification and careful drafting is your first line of defense.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.