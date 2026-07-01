Legal Pulse Summer 2026

KEY CHANGES TO ONTARIO’S CONSTRUCTION ACT INTRODUCED BY BILL 216 AND BILL 60

BY: STEPHANIE LANZ AND LEOR MARGULIES

BACKGROUND

For the past nine years, Ontario’s construction industry has been governed by the Construction Act (the “Act”) which came into force in 2017 and replaced the previous Construction Lien Act. Owners and contractors have adapted to the 2017 legislation which was further updated in 2019 with the prompt payment and adjudication rules. Even with the updated Act that sought to modernize outdated legislation, construction industry stakeholders have continued to be critical of inefficiencies that exist or are caused by the drafting of the Act and have pushed for further amendments.

On January 1, 2026, Bill 216, Building Ontario for You Act (Budget Measures), 2024 and Bill 60, Fighting Delays and Building Faster Act, 2025 came into force and amended the Act to make some significant changes which aim to create efficiencies, speed up lien holdback releases to trades and also make smaller refinements that may prove to have positive impact for owners and trades alike. This article will focus on three of the significant amendments to the Act, (1) the new obligation for annual holdback release; (2) the amendments to prompt payment rules; and (3) the amendments to the adjudication rules.

ANNUAL HOLDBACK RELEASE

The most substantial change introduced by the new bills is the requirement for an owner to release their holdback annually. Effective January 1, 2026, owners must release all accrued holdback on each anniversary of the contract date. For contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, this obligation applies immediately. For contracts entered into before that date, the first annual release will be the second contract anniversary date after January 1, 2026. For example, a contract entered into on January 15, 2023, will require its first annual holdback release on January 15, 2027. As a result, the first annual holdback releases will occur on contract anniversaries in 2027.

The amendments also introduce an owner’s obligation to publish a notice of annual holdback release within 14 days after each contract anniversary, stating their intention to release the holdback. This notice must be published online in an electronic newspaper or website. Once the notice is published, the owner has 74 days to release the accrued holdback to the contractor. The contractor then has 14 days from receipt of the holdback to disburse the holdback down the pyramid to each subcontractor in accordance with the applicable subcontract. Following each annual release, the holdback will be at zero and begin to accrue again for release on the next contract anniversary.

The annual holdback release will be delayed if a lien has been preserved or perfected in respect of the contract and has not been satisfied, discharged, or an order under section 49 of the Act has not been made declaring the lien has expired, been discharged or vacated. Once all liens that may be claimed against the holdback have expired, been satisfied, or been discharged, the owner must pay the holdback within 14 days, with the contractors also making payment down the chain within 14 days of receipt of payment of holdback.

LIEN RIGHTS UNDER THE ACT REMAIN

Bill 60 did not affect the expiry of lien rights, which continue to expire 60 days following the earlier of (i) the date notice of substantial performance is published; or (ii) the date the contract is completed, abandoned or terminated. Where no notice of substantial performance is published, lien rights expire 60 days from the earlier of (i) the date the contract is completed; or (ii) the date the contract is abandoned or terminated.

Since lien periods have not changed, in many cases, payments must be made long before lien rights expire in accordance with prompt payment rules.

INTENTION AND IMPLICATIONS OF ANNUAL RELEASE REQUIREMENTS

The new annual release requirement is intended to accelerate cash flow and increase overall efficiency over the lifespan of a project. This benefits contractors by allowing them to receive holdback payments more regularly, rather than having to wait until substantial completion.

Moreover, where holdback was previously a form of security for owners and a source of funds that owners could utilize to cover deficiencies, maintenance, or corrective work, it will no longer be available for such use. No deductions for such claims will be permitted. The ability to refuse to pay some or all of the holdback by publishing a notice to that effect has been eliminated. Owners will need to negotiate other forms of security requirements into their contracts, and lenders will have to fund the holdback to ensure sufficient funds are available for each annual release.

Owners who have entered into CCDC-5A contracts directly with multiple contractors should also note that each contract will have its own annual holdback release, requiring close monitoring of multiple timelines.

This new annual release obligation will likely prompt more frequent communication between owners and contractors to align on the amount of holdback, which may benefit the working relationship, but may also lead to more adjudication due to more frequent payment disputes. It will also result in changes to construction lending and cost consultant practices, and increase interest costs (due to earlier holdback releases) and lender/cost consultant administration costs.

AMENDMENTS TO THE PROMPT PAYMENT RULES

The bills have introduced two main amendments to the prompt payment regime. First, section 6.1 of the Act updates the definition of a “proper invoice” by requiring more details, including “any other information that is necessary for the proper functioning of the owner’s accounts payable system that the owner reasonably requests.” Owners must now be very clear to contractors of their expectations and criteria for a proper invoice, albeit they must be reasonable, which could perhaps become a topic of dispute in and of itself.

The second main amendment is the new deeming provision to Section 6.1(2) of the Act. An invoice that does not meet the requirements of a proper invoice is deemed to be a proper invoice unless, within 7 days of receipt of the invoice, the owner notifies the contractor in writing of the deficiency in the invoice and of what is required to address it. This shifts the administrative review and burden to the owner, who now loses the ability to claim that an invoice is deficient after the 7 day period elapses. If there is no objection within 7 days, the owner will generally have to pay the invoice within 28 days. If there is a valid objection within the 7 day period, the contractor will be required to revise the invoice. Even if the invoice is deemed to be a proper invoice, the owner still retains the right to dispute the amount claimed.

This amendment will likely prompt owners to strengthen their internal organization and review process and to clearly define proper invoice requirements in their contracts at the outset.

ADJUDICATION RULES

The amendments introduced by the bills have also revamped the Act’s adjudication rules in a manner that generally improves availability of adjudication to parties.

The scope of issues that can now be brought before an adjudicator has been broadened and includes: valuation of services or materials, payment under a contract, including in respect of a change order, a non-payment dispute, amount retained under section 12 of the Act or section 17(3), payment of holdback under section 26, scope of work, request for change in contract price, request for extension of time to complete work.

Parties can now also agree to appoint a private adjudicator, provided they are qualified by the Ontario Dispute Adjudication for Construction Contracts (ODACC) and their fees amount to at least $1000. Adjudicators are not subject to the ODACC’s feesharing model. This allows parties seeking a specialist or expert in their subject matter to choose their own adjudicator and feel assured that they have a suitable adjudicator for their dispute.

The amendments also brought in longer timelines to commence adjudication. Previously, the adjudication deadline was the date the contract or subcontract was completed. Now, in an effort to increase availability of adjudication, there is a 90 day time period to refer a dispute based on different triggering events, being: the date on which a contract is completed, abandoned or terminated, unless the parties to the adjudication agree otherwise. The time for payment of adjudication amounts following determination has also increased from 10 to 15 days.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

As of January 1, 2026, owners must release construction holdback annually, fundamentally changing and accelerating the cash flow dynamics and eliminating holdback as a long-term security tool. This new rule cannot be contracted out of, and developers will have to be creative to find a new form of security or practice for corrective or deficient work. Lenders and Cost Consultants must align holdback release procedures with the new annual requirement, which will also affect interest costs and administrative costs of lenders and cost consultants, to be passed on to builders. Amendments to the prompt payment regime place greater administrative responsibility on owners, who must now quickly identify invoice deficiencies or risk being deemed to have received a proper invoice. Parties now have more flexibility in the disputes they can adjudicate and how long they have to bring the dispute. This may lead to more adjudication, or given the increased time to refer a dispute, may allow parties to settle instead of referring a dispute just to meet the previous deadline.

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