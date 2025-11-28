WATCH – 2025 Construction Law: Year In Review (Video)

- within Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
On November 18, 2025, our Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a highly attended webinar, “2025 Construction Law: Year in Review.” Presented by Satinder Sidhu, Partner and Moderator, and Scott Lamb, Partner, the session highlighted key legal developments from the past year, including new case law, Bill 20: the Construction Prompt Payment Act, and updates to several CCDC documents.
Topics covered included:
- Builders' Lien Update — compliance under the Builders Lien Act, lien discharge, prosecution of lien claims, breach of trust, and director liability
- Bill 20: Construction Prompt Payment Act — prompt payment requirements, adjudication, and amendments to the Builders Lien Act
- Construction Insurance — wrap-up liability coverage considerations
- Delay Claims — flow-through claims and expert evidence
- Contract Interpretation — failure to pay, stop-work rights, and termination
- CCDC Document Updates — changes to CCDC 5A, 5B, and 17
Watch or listen to the recorded seminar and download a copy of the presentation slides below.
Watch:
Listen:
