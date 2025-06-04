The Risk Equation In Construction (Video)

self

Lessons from R. v. Greater Sudbury

Join Gowling WLG's construction workplace safety experts as they unpack the decade-long legal saga of R. v. Greater Sudbury. This landmark case has reshaped how "owner" responsibility is interpreted under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), particularly regarding control over contractors.

We'll discuss what the final rulings mean for owners, constructors and employers—and how businesses can proactively mitigate legal risks on construction projects moving forward.

Agenda

Case overview : A brief history of v. Greater Sudbury and its impact on construction law

: A brief history of v. Greater Sudbury and its impact on construction law Expanded definition of "employer" : Why owners may now hold OHSA responsibilities, even without direct control

: Why owners may now hold OHSA responsibilities, even without direct control The role of due diligence : Why documented efforts to ensure safety and manage contractors are now under greater scrutiny

: Why documented efforts to ensure safety and manage contractors are now under greater scrutiny Practical risk management : Best practices for selecting, overseeing and documenting contractor relationships

: Best practices for selecting, overseeing and documenting contractor relationships Implications for future projects: What owners and constructors should do now to minimize liability exposure

Explore our latest article for a deeper understanding of this important ruling.

