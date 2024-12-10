ARTICLE
10 December 2024

2024 Fall Construction Law Forum (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Canada Real Estate and Construction
Edward G. (Ted) Betts,Sahil Shoor, and Mark Crane
Join us as we explored the evolving landscape of arbitration in construction and infrastructure disputes. As the complexity and scale of projects increased, so did the need for effective and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms. The discussion focused on the modernization of arbitration processes, including the adoption of technology, the rise of specialized arbitrators, and the challenges and opportunities presented by these changes.

The event featured a presentation followed by a panel discussion on the innovative and technological transformations in construction, collaborative contracting approaches, and the ongoing developments in construction laws and reforms in Canada. The objective was to provide insights into the latest trends and innovations in arbitration, specifically tailored to the unique demands of the construction and infrastructure sectors. The panel fostered a discussion on how these advancements could lead to more efficient, fair, and transparent dispute resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Edward G. (Ted) Betts
Edward G. (Ted) Betts
Photo of Sahil Shoor
Sahil Shoor
Photo of Mark Crane
Mark Crane
