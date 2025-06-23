Derivatives Laws And Regulations Canada 2025

1. Documentation and Formalities

1.1 Please provide an overview of the documentation (or framework of documentation) on which derivatives transactions are typically entered into in your jurisdiction. Please note whether there are variances in the documentation for certain types of derivatives transactions or counterparties; for example, differences between over-the-counter ("OTC") and exchange-traded derivatives ("ETD") or for particular asset classes.

In the realm of Canadian OTC derivatives transactions, counterparties often lean towards either the 2002 or, to a lesser extent, the 1992 form of the ISDA Master Agreement. In situations where the timing or financial dynamics require immediate action before finalising an ISDA Master Agreement, counterparties may opt for a long-form confirmation, albeit temporarily.

The ISDA Master Agreement is designed to facilitate OTC derivatives transactions between counterparties. It provides a standardised set of terms and conditions that govern the rights and obligations of the parties to the transactions. The Master Agreement covers various types of derivatives, including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, foreign exchange derivatives, and others.

Within Canada, the exchange-traded derivatives are subject to central clearing, overseen by the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, serving as the principal counterparty for such agreements. Negotiations surrounding exchange-traded derivatives are generally limited in scope, with documentation typically standardised by the relevant exchange, with the Montreal Exchange as the main venue for derivatives trading in the country.

1.2 Are there any particular documentary or execution requirements in your jurisdiction? For example, requirements as to notaries, number of signatories, or corporate authorisations.

There are no specific documentary or execution requirements mandated solely for derivatives transactions. Corporate law across Canada diverges depending on the province or territory in question; however, the process and applicable rules for signing and delivering a legally enforceable contract generally hinge on the constitutional documents of the executing party.

1.3 Which governing law is most often specified in ISDA documentation in your jurisdiction? Will the courts in your jurisdiction give effect to any choice of foreign law in the parties' derivatives documentation? If the parties do not specify a choice of law in their derivatives contracts, what are the main principles in your jurisdiction that will determine the governing law of the contract?

In Canada, ISDA documentation typically specifies Canadian law or the laws of a particular province or territory as the governing law. Parties may also opt for New York or UK law when dealing with foreign counterparties. When two Canadian parties are involved, the choice of law often favours a Canadian province or territory, with British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec being the most common choices, given that they are captured by the ISDA Netting Opinion.

In ISDA agreements between two Canadian parties, Section 13(b)(i) of the ISDA Master Agreement is often customised to grant jurisdiction to the courts of the chosen Canadian jurisdiction, ensuring alignment with local legal frameworks and facilitating resolution in familiar jurisdictions.

When foreign law is chosen to govern ISDA documentation and deemed legally binding and enforceable, Canadian courts typically uphold this choice. In the absence of an explicit governing law provision, courts consider the legal system most closely and substantially connected to the transactions under the agreement. Factors such as the parties' domicile and residence, the principal place of business of corporations, the location of contract execution and performance, linguistic considerations in contract drafting, validity or voidness of stipulations under different laws, economic ties with other transactions, the nature and subject matter of the contract, the corporation's head office location, and other relevant factors aid in determining the governing law.

2. Credit Support

2.1 What forms of credit support are typically provided for derivatives transactions in your jurisdiction? How is this typically documented? For example, under an ISDA Credit Support Annex or Credit Support Deed.

In Canada, credit support for derivatives transactions primarily relies on liquid assets like major currencies such as CAD, EUR, and USD, or easily tradable securities, including government-issued debt instruments. These arrangements typically adopt a New York law-governed version of the 1995 or 2016 ISDA Support Annex, with modifications to adhere to the specific laws of Canadian provinces or territories.

In the case of institutional lenders holding pre-existing secured credit facilities with the counterparty, it is customary for the current security frameworks to extend coverage to derivatives transactions, contingent upon the inclusion of these transactions in the applicable documentation respecting the security.

2.2 Where transactions are collateralised, would this typically be by way of title transfer, by way of security, or a mixture of both methods?

Presently, transactions involving collateralisation typically rely on the creation of security interests, allowing for collateral to serve as a security for the performance of obligations without transferring ownership. Personal property security laws in Canadian provinces prevent secured creditors from perfecting security interests over a deposit account by way of control. As such, clauses in respect of the New York law-governed form of Credit Support Annex aiming to establish a security interest require amendments in order to allow for the transfer of credit in support of cash.

Recent Canadian jurisprudence suggests a risk of courts interpreting such provisions of a Credit Support Annex as establishing a "security interest". Consequently, Canadian counterparties opt to register a financing statement in the applicable jurisdiction to guarantee proper perfection of the interest in the provided collateral.

2.3 What types of assets are acceptable in your jurisdiction as credit support for obligations under derivatives documentation?

Assets allocated for credit support are typically characterised by high liquidity and include government debt instruments and/or cash. Presently, Canada is in the process of implementing margin stipulations for non-centrally cleared derivatives.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") enacted margin directives effective April 2020 in respect of federally regulated financial institutions. Per these directives, acceptable collateral is restricted to cash holdings, gold reserves, specific debt securities meeting predetermined ratings, unrated debt securities meeting issuer rating thresholds, publicly traded equities, and select collective investment vehicles. Under provincial domains, while it was initially anticipated that local regulatory bodies would issue further guidance, the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") had announced a postponement in the publication of the rule governing margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives on April 8, 2021.

Since then, the CSA has conducted a public comment period regarding the proposed National Instrument 94-101 – Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives ("NI 94-101"), which closed in December 2024. With the comment period now concluded, industry participants are awaiting further announcements regarding the final publication of the margin requirements and the associated timelines for implementation. Once the rules are finalised, they are expected to apply beyond federally regulated financial institutions, extending to a broader range of counterparties within provincial and territorial jurisdictions, and aligning with international standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO").

The outcome of this public consultation and subsequent finalisation of the regulations will have significant implications for the types of assets deemed acceptable as collateral, the operational processes for margining, and the broader market for non-centrally cleared derivatives in Canada.

2.4 Are there specific margining requirements in your jurisdiction to collateralise all or certain classes of derivatives transactions? For example, are there requirements as to the posting of initial margin or variation margin between counterparties?

Federally, OSFI released guidelines laying down minimum benchmarks for margin directives concerning derivatives transactions not centrally cleared that are carried out by federally regulated financial institutions. This framework stipulates that federally regulated financial institutions engaging in such transactions with other federally regulated financial institutions must exchange variation margins and two-way initial margins, with a ceiling of up to $75 million. This is contingent upon each federally regulated financial institution having a combined month-end average exposure of non-centrally cleared derivatives for the months of March, April and May of the preceding year surpassing $12 billion.

Although there are expectations for more comprehensive regulations at the provincial levels to undergo public review, the CSA has suggested that the publication for review of the rule enforcing margin directives in respect of OTC non-centrally cleared derivatives will face further postponement.

2.5 Does your jurisdiction recognise the role of an agent or trustee to enter into relevant agreements or appropriate collateral/enforce security (as applicable)? Does your jurisdiction recognise trusts?

Yes, Canada recognises the role of an agent or trustee to enter into relevant agreements or arrange collateral/enforce security in the context of derivatives transactions. The legal framework governing derivatives transactions in Canada acknowledges the use of agents or trustees to act on behalf of parties involved in such transactions.

2.6 What are the required formalities to create and/or perfect a valid security over an asset? Are there any regulatory or similar consents required with respect to the enforcement of security?

In Canada, the regulations surrounding personal property security are managed independently by each province and territory. Within the common law jurisdictions, excluding Quebec, there are specific pieces of legislation directing personal property security and security transfers. The Securities Transfer Acts and Personal Property Security Acts oversee the process of perfecting security interests, typically achieved via registration, or in some instances, possession or control.

Perfecting a security interest by registration involves filing a registration in the applicable personal property registry, which is established by accounting for the location of the collateral and the debtor, the nature of the collateral and the relevant conflict of laws where the debtor or collateral are interjurisdictional. The process of registration can be completed prior to the formation of the security interest, and except for certain types of registrations, priority rankings are dictated as of the order in which competing secured parties registered their financing statements. It is worth noting that perfecting by registration can be overridden by super-priority debt obligations under the relevant statute, such as outstanding tax payments and/or other liabilities relating to a defined benefits pension.

In the realm of securities, while achieving perfection through registration is a recognised avenue, it does not afford the utmost level of security. This status is reserved for security interests established by way of control, which can ultimately override those established through registration irrespective of whether control is obtained before or after registering a financing statement. The particular protocols for determining control differ based on whether the security is certificated, uncertificated or held within a securities account. Achieving perfection through control characterises the highest level of security attainment for a secured creditor.

3. Regulatory Issues

3.1 Please provide an overview of the key derivatives regulation(s) applicable in your jurisdiction and the regulatory authorities with principal oversight.

Canada's securities landscape operates within a dual framework regulatory regime. Reporting, clearing and margin requirements are subject to federal oversight by OSFI, while local specific derivatives markets are governed by the relevant provincial regulatory body. Below are the regulatory authorities overseeing the provincial and territorial securities regime:

Alberta – Alberta Securities Commission. British Columbia – British Columbia Securities Commission. Manitoba – Manitoba Securities Commission. New Brunswick – Financial and Consumer Services Commission. Newfoundland and Labrador – Office of the Superintendent of Securities of the Service. Northwest Territories – Northwest Territories Securities Office. Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia Securities Commission. Nunavut – Nunavut Securities Office. Ontario – Ontario Securities Commission. Prince Edward Island – Office of the Superintendent of Securities. Québec – Autorité des marchés financiers. Saskatchewan – Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority. Yukon Territories – Office of the Superintendent of Securities.

The federal Bank Act confers upon OSFI expansive powers of oversight and regulation over specific organisations such as trust and loan companies, specified federally overseen pension plans and federally regulated financial institutions. Within this realm, OSFI issues guidelines aimed at establishing norms for industry conduct and operations. Notable among these directives is Guideline No. B-7, "Derivatives Sound Practices", outlining broad principles for federally regulated financial institutions' engagement in derivatives transactions. Similarly, Guideline No. E-22, "Margin Requirements for Non-Centrally Cleared Derivatives", mandates baseline margin requirements for such derivatives, encompassing both initial and variation margins.

Under the provincial and territorial framework, derivatives typically operate under the purview of the jurisdiction's securities framework, and are thus governed by the respective Securities Act, with the exception of Quebec, where derivatives are regulated under the Derivatives Act (Quebec). In addressing futures contracts, several provinces have established specific legislation, such as the respective Commodity Futures Acts in Ontario and Manitoba, and the Commodity Contract Act in British Columbia. These frameworks confer broad authority upon local securities regulators for overseeing securities activities within their jurisdictions. While each securities commission operates locally, there exists extensive collaboration among provincial and territorial entities to harmonise diverse local securities frameworks. Regulations pertaining to local securities laws, denoted as "instruments", are categorised as either "National Instruments" or "Multilateral Instruments", and those exclusively governed by local jurisdiction are known as "Local Instruments". The instruments adhere to a standardised indexing protocol, typically commencing with category identifier "9" in respect of derivatives-related instruments.

3.2 Are there any regulatory changes anticipated, or incoming, in your jurisdiction that are likely to have an impact on entry into derivatives transactions and/or counterparties to derivatives transactions? If so, what are these key changes and their timeline for implementation?

As OSFI gradually implements margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives regarding federally regulated financial institutions, there are presently no corresponding regulations issued by provincial securities regulators for entities within their jurisdictions. In April of 2021, the CSA released a notice indicating an additional delay in publication, citing that this delay would not heighten systemic risk to Canadian markets or participants thereof.

Since that time, the process has advanced, and draft rules on margin requirements for non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives were released for public consultation. The consultation period formally closed in December 2024. Although this represents meaningful progress, the CSA has not issued any further updates as of April 2025. As such, the timeline for publication of the final rule and its implementation remain uncertain.

3.3 Are there any further practical or regulatory requirements for counterparties wishing to enter into derivatives transactions in your jurisdiction? For example, obtaining and/or maintaining certain licences, consents or authorisations (governmental, regulatory, shareholder or otherwise) or the delegating of certain regulatory responsibilities to an entity with broader regulatory permissions.

On September 28, 2024, the CSA brought into force National Instrument 93-101 – Derivatives: Business Conduct ("NI 93-101") and its Companion Policy 93-101CP. NI 93-101 replaced the previously adopted Multilateral Instrument 93-101 ("MI 93-101"), following the British Columbia Securities Commission's adoption of substantially similar rules. NI 93-101 now applies uniformly across all Canadian jurisdictions and establishes a comprehensive regime for regulating the business conduct of dealers and advisors in the OTC derivatives market.

NI 93-101 aligns with international standards set by the IOSCO and is designed to enhance investor protection and promote confidence in the Canadian derivatives markets by ensuring that dealers and advisors operate with integrity, transparency, and fairness. NI 93-101 imposes wide-ranging obligations on firms entering into OTC derivatives transactions, including:

Fair dealing: Derivatives firms and their representatives must act fairly, honestly, and in good faith with their counterparties.

Conflicts of interest: Firms must establish, maintain, and apply robust procedures to identify and respond to material conflicts of interest.

Know your derivatives party: Except for dealings with registered firms or Canadian financial institutions, firms must take reasonable steps to verify the identity and assess the creditworthiness of their counterparties, and to understand their legal status (e.g., insider status, material non-public information).

Complaint handling: Firms must document, address, and respond to client complaints in a manner considered fair and effective by reasonable standards.

Tied selling prohibition: Firms and their representatives are prohibited from pressuring clients to obtain additional products or services from the same firm or its affiliates as a condition for accessing derivatives-related offerings.

Where a derivatives firm transacts with (i) a non-eligible derivatives party, or (ii) an individual or commercial hedger that has not waived protections, additional obligations apply:

Suitability: Firms must assess whether a derivative and the related transaction is suitable for the counterparty prior to recommending or entering into a transaction.

Referral arrangements: Referral activities are restricted unless they fall within defined exceptions.

Additional compliance requirements include relationship disclosure, pre-transaction disclosure, valuation reporting, and obligations imposed on non-resident dealers providing services to Canadian counterparties.

Firms must also enter into a derivatives party agreement prior to transacting, clearly outlining the relationship between the firm and the counterparty. Recordkeeping obligations require that firms maintain transaction records and advisory documentation in accordance with NI 93-101 requirements – records must generally be retained for seven years, except in Manitoba, where the retention period is eight years.

In parallel, under NI 94-101, certain interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements must be cleared through a recognised clearing agency where counterparties meet specific thresholds. These include:

a participant of a regulated clearing agency transacting in a required clearable derivative; an affiliated entity of such a participant, with average month-end gross notional amounts exceeding $1 billion in outstanding OTC derivatives during the reference period (excluding intra-group trades); or a local counterparty (and its related local entities) exceeding $500 billion in outstanding OTC derivatives over the past 12 months, and an average notional amount exceeding $1 billion during the March–May pre-reference period.

NI 94-101 also includes exemptions – for example, for intra-group transactions that meet specific conditions – and was amended in January 2022 (effective September 1, 2022) to expand the scope of market participants subject to clearing and streamline regulatory obligations.

3.4 Does your jurisdiction provide any exemptions from regulatory requirements and/or for special treatment for certain types of counterparties (such as pension funds or public bodies)?

As derivatives fall under the jurisdiction of provincial and territorial securities legislation, market participants must adhere to broader securities regulations, which include prospectus obligations. Those participants meeting specific criteria outlined under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions are recognised as "accredited investors" and are thereby exempt from prospectus requirements pursuant to relevant securities laws. Likewise, certain local securities regulators have enforced jurisdiction-specific exemptions for other registration and perspective requirements as per the applicable local legislation; for example, BCSC Blanket Order 91-501 (British Columbia), SFSC General Order 91-907 (Saskatchewan), NBSC LR 91-501 (New Brunswick) and the Derivatives Act (Quebec).

4. Insolvency / Bankruptcy

4.1 In what circumstances of distress would a default and/or termination right (each as applicable) arise in your jurisdiction?

Common instances within Canadian financial agreements that qualify as an insolvency default encompass:

a party failing to meet its obligations as they mature or acknowledging its inability to fulfil its debts; a party becoming insolvent or engaging in actions indicative of bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada); and the initiation of legal proceedings against a party seeking various forms of relief, such as moratoriums, reorganisations, or the appointment of receivers, trustees, or liquidators, provided said proceedings are not dismissed within a specified timeframe of what is generally within a range of 30–45 days.

In Canada, defaults in respect of insolvency matters largely parallel the bankruptcy terms delineated under Section 5(a)(vii) of both the 1992 and 2002 ISDA Master Agreements referenced under question 1.1 above. Yet, ISDA Master Agreements governed by Canadian law generally revise Section 5(a)(vii) to explicitly encompass any plan of arrangement under corporate legislation concerning creditor compromises or liabilities conversions.

4.2 Are there any automatic stay of creditor action or regulatory intervention regimes in your jurisdiction that may protect the insolvent/bankrupt counterparty or impact the recovery of the close-out amount from an insolvent/bankrupt counterparty? If so, what is the length of such stay of action?

Derivatives transactions are commonly classified as Eligible Financial Contracts under relevant Canadian insolvency statutes, such as the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) and the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). These laws allow for the continuation of netting or offsetting obligations between parties to an Eligible Financial Contract despite creditor action stays. Nevertheless, if the net termination values, as established under the Eligible Financial Contract, yield an indebtedness by the insolvent party, the contract counterparty is regarded as holding a claim in the insolvency proceedings for the respective amount.

4.3 In what circumstances (if any) could an insolvency/bankruptcy official render derivatives transactions void or voidable in your jurisdiction?

Laws respecting insolvency matters in Canada generally include provisions that allow courts to invalidate preferential payments to creditors or property transfers for undervalued consideration made by the insolvent. The timeframe for reviewing such dealings could extend up to five years before the initial bankruptcy event, on a circumstantial basis.

4.4 Are there clawback provisions specified in the legislation of your jurisdiction that could apply to derivatives transactions? If so, in what circumstances could such clawback provisions apply?

As outlined in question 4.3 above, Canadian insolvency laws offer specific provisions for addressing "transfers at undervalue". Such transfers entail the conveyance of property at a significantly reduced rate as compared to its fair market value. Depending on the circumstances, the timeframe for scrutinising these transactions may extend up to five years before the initial bankruptcy event. In the event of a confirmed transfer at undervalue, a court may mandate the recipient of the property or any party involved in the transaction to reimburse the received amount.

4.5 In your jurisdiction, could an insolvency/bankruptcy-related close-out of derivatives transactions be deemed to take effect prior to an insolvency/bankruptcy taking effect?

In cases where parties specifically opt for Automatic Early Termination under the ISDA Master Agreement, a contractual vehicle would be in place for derivatives transactions to cease just before the commencement of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings. This provision is typically upheld under Canadian legislation, subject to the unique cases involving a defaulting party that is a deposit-taking federally regulated financial institution. However, it is uncommon for Canadian counterparties to elect Automatic Early Termination in an ISDA Master Agreement governed by local law.

4.6 Would a court in your jurisdiction give effect to contractual provisions in a contract (even if such contract is governed by the laws of another country) that have the effect of distributing payments to parties in the order specified in the contract?

In Canada, a court will honour an intercreditor agreement if the parties involved have contractually arranged payment distributions in a specified order, provided the agreement is legally valid. In light of public policy considerations, a contractual provision cannot dictate the allocation of assets to parties not involved in the agreement. Instead, the prioritisation will be determined by federal, provincial, or territorial legislation.

5. Close-out Netting

5.1 Has an industry-standard legal opinion been produced in your jurisdiction in respect of the enforceability of close-out netting and/or set-off provisions in derivatives documentation? What are the key legal considerations for parties wishing to net their exposures when closing out derivatives transactions in your jurisdiction?

The ISDA has secured a standard legal opinion validating the effectiveness of close-out netting and set-off provisions in ISDA Master Agreements governed by Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario or Quebec legislation. In cases where parties seek to execute an ISDA Master Agreement governed by provincial laws differing from those specified above, it is customary for them to request an additional netting opinion addressing the extent to which the provisions may be enforced under local laws. Alternatively, they may choose to enter the ISDA Master Agreement with the option for multiple transaction payment netting disabled entirely.

For master agreements governed by Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario or Quebec, the opinion is contingent upon certain conditions and limitations and does not encompass all types of counterparties. By way of example, although the opinion applies to both general and limited partnerships, it does not extend to limited liability partnerships.

5.2 Are there any restrictions in your jurisdiction on close-out netting in respect of all derivatives transactions under a single master agreement, including in the event of an early termination of transactions?

Canada typically provides a favourable environment for netting. However, particularly concerning institutional counterparties, the application of multiple transaction payment netting to transactions under a single master agreement may be restricted by their internal protocols and the feasibility of netting across different product lines. Additionally, as previously mentioned in question 5.1 above, the ISDA's Canadian industry-standard legal opinion strictly spans the laws of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, along with the federal Canadian laws. Parties intending to execute a master agreement governed by laws of other localities not listed in the aforementioned provincial list should seek advice from local counsel in respect of netting as part of their initial due diligence mandates.

Moreover, the effectiveness of netting provisions could face challenges with the onset of insolvency proceedings. Nevertheless, derivatives transactions commonly fall under the classification of Eligible Financial Contracts according to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), thereby exempting them from the application of stay order issued under these statutes.

5.3 Is Automatic Early Termination ("AET") typically applied/disapplied in your jurisdiction and/or in respect of entities established in your jurisdiction?

No. Insolvency systems in Canada feature an automatic stay, generally incorporating safe-harbour clauses that exempt Eligible Financial Contracts (often encompassing derivatives) from the reach of such automatic stay provisions. It is essential to recognise that certain alternative insolvency or quasi-insolvency systems similarly lack automatic stay provisions for Eligible Financial Contracts. However, it is uncommon for Canadian ISDA Master Agreements to opt for Automatic Early Termination.

5.4 Is it possible for the termination currency to be denominated in a currency other than your domestic currency? Can judgment debts be applied in a currency other than your domestic currency?

While parties have the freedom to select any currency for termination purposes, the Currency Act (Canada) prohibits Canadian courts from rendering judgments in currencies other than Canadian currency. If the agreement includes a currency conversion provision, courts typically adhere to it when determining the Canadian dollar equivalent of a foreign currency. Although Canadian provinces and territories typically have laws enabling courts to establish an exchange rate in cases where none is specified in the contract itself, court discretion may lead to the adoption of an exchange rate different from the one prevailing on the payment date.

6. Taxation

6.1 Are derivatives transactions taxed as income or capital in your jurisdiction? Does your answer depend on the asset class?

The taxation status of derivatives transactions in Canada, whether classified as income or capital, depends on how the derivatives contract is characterised, either as a hedge or speculation.

For derivatives contracts characterised as a hedge, gains and losses mirror the nature of the underlying asset, liability, or transaction being hedged. If the hedged item is held on a capital account, gains and losses from the derivatives contract are treated likewise. Conversely, if the hedged item is held on an income account, gains and losses from derivatives are taxed as income.

In contrast, gains and losses on speculative derivatives contracts are determined based on their individual terms, regardless of any underlying asset or transaction. Typically, this results in gains and losses from speculative derivatives being taxed as income in most cases.

Determining whether a derivatives contract is categorised as a hedge or speculation falls under common law principles. Canadian legal precedent indicates that this determination relies on the contract's intended function, primarily influenced by the correlation between the derivatives contract and the underlying asset, liability, or transaction being hedged. The stronger the connection between the derivatives contract and the hedged item, the greater the likelihood that the contract serves a hedging purpose.

6.2 Would part of any payment in respect of derivatives transactions be subject to withholding taxes in your jurisdiction? Does your answer depend on the asset class? If so, what are the typical methods for reducing or limiting exposure to withholding taxes?

In Canada, there is a 25% withholding tax (which can be reduced under a relevant Tax Treaty) on dividends, interest, rents, royalties, and similar payments made to non-residents. Typically, payments related to derivatives transactions are not subject to withholding tax in Canada, even if the payment is based on an amount that would normally be subject to withholding tax (such as dividends or interest).

6.3 Are there any relevant taxation exclusions or exceptions for certain classes of derivatives?

No. Canada does not offer any specific tax exclusions or exceptions for particular derivative classes.

7. Bespoke Jurisdictional Matters

7.1 Are there any material considerations that should be considered by market participants wishing to enter into derivatives transactions in your jurisdiction? Please include any cross-border issues that apply when posting or receiving collateral with foreign counterparties (e.g. restrictions on foreign currencies) or restrictions on transferability (e.g. assignment and novation, including notice mechanics, timings, etc.).

There are no limitations on crafting customised derivatives arrangements and documentation. A Canadian entity can both provide and receive collateral within a derivatives arrangement, and there are no constraints on granting security over assets domiciled in Canada. Transferability is unaffected by legal restrictions. The terms of the agreement pertaining to assignment, novation, notice provisions, and event timing can be tailored to the preferences of the counterparties.

8. Market Trends

8.1 What has been the most significant change(s), if any, to the way in which derivatives are transacted and/or documented in recent years?

Mirroring trends observed internationally, Canadian derivatives markets have encountered escalating regulatory oversight in recent years. This evolving regulatory landscape entails rising compliance expenses and emphasises the importance of remaining abreast of new protocols and developments, whether disseminated by the ISDA, OSFI, or provincial and territorial securities regulators.

The regulations set forth by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") are aligned with international initiatives aiming to standardise derivatives data practices, overseen by institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements and IOSCO. In line with this global trend, the CSA has sought to establish similar reporting standards within Canada.

To achieve this goal, Staff Notice 96-305 – Derivatives Data Reporting Guidance for CDOR Transition (the "Notice"), published on March 7, 2024, proposed amendments to existing OTC trade reporting rules, namely Section 32 of Multilateral Instrument 96-101 – Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 91-507 (collectively, the "Reporting Rules"). These amendments apply across Canadian provinces and territories to address regulatory discrepancies during the transition period. Key clarifications from the Notice include:

If data falls within the scope of the current Reporting Rules: If similar data is mandated under the CFTC amendments, market participants may adhere to the Reporting Rules by reporting such data using a CFTC-aligned data element. If equivalent data is not specified in the CFTC amendments, it remains reportable under the Reporting Rules.

If data is required under the CFTC amendments but not the Reporting Rules:

It is not reportable under current Canadian rules, but may be voluntarily reported if supported by the relevant trade repository and proposed in the CSA amendments.

The Notice further highlights the Financial Stability Board's directive on the discontinuation of interbank offered rates ("IBORs") and the adoption of alternative reference rates. In Canada, this culminated in the cessation of Canadian dollar offered rate ("CDOR") publication as of June 28, 2024. The transition of certain OTC derivatives from CDOR to new reference rates, such as the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA"), constitutes a reportable lifecycle event under the Reporting Rules, requiring submission to a designated trade repository within one business day. CSA staff acknowledged potential operational challenges with this transition and, for events occurring on or before July 2, 2024, allowed lifecycle event data to be reported within five business days without enforcement action.

The discontinuation of CDOR added significant uncertainty to the Canadian derivatives market. As of 2025, many counterparties have transitioned to new benchmarks, but legacy contracts remain an area of focus, particularly for entities that did not adhere to the ISDA 2020 IBOR Fallbacks Protocol. Market participants continue to monitor legal and operational risks tied to the transition.

Additional updates for 2025

As of 2025, regulatory developments relating to derivatives transactions and reporting remain a central focus of market participants. Most notably, the implementation of NI 93-101, which took effect on September 28, 2024, following its adoption by the British Columbia Securities Commission, marks a significant milestone. Replacing MI 93-101, this rule establishes a uniform national framework for regulating the business conduct of dealers and advisors in the OTC derivatives market. NI 93-101 introduces obligations surrounding fair dealing, conflicts of interest, know your derivatives party assessments, and robust complaint-handling processes, significantly enhancing the compliance burden and raising market integrity standards across the sector.

The CSA has finalised a major set of amendments to Canada's derivatives data reporting framework in connection with NI 93-101, scheduled to take effect on July 25, 2025. These amendments are designed to harmonise Canada's reporting regime with global standards and introduce several key changes:

Expanded data elements: The number of reportable fields will increase from 72 to 148, encompassing creation, lifecycle, valuation, collateral, and margin data. Derivatives dealers and recognised or exempt clearing agencies must report collateral and margin data on a daily basis.

Enhanced counterparty identification: All counterparties must be identified using Legal Entity Identifiers, ensuring uniformity and cross-jurisdictional consistency.

Unique Product Identifiers (" UPIs "): UPIs will be required for all asset classes, including commodities. However, temporary exemptions for commodity derivatives remain in effect until the amendments come into force.

"): UPIs will be required for all asset classes, including commodities. However, temporary exemptions for commodity derivatives remain in effect until the amendments come into force. Public disclosure of derivatives data: Currently, the legal regime governing derivatives in Canada requires the public disclosure of 30 data elements with respect to derivatives data. Following the coming into force of the amendments, the number of data elements that must be publicly disseminated will rise to 38.

T+2 reporting: Non-dealers will be required to report creation and lifecycle data within two business days (T+2), aligning with global best practices.

Reporting obligations – significant errors and omissions: While reporting counterparties have the obligation to report errors and omissions to a securities regulatory body or designated trade repository, they must also report, on an as soon as practicable basis, significant errors or omissions that may have the effect of impairing a securities regulatory body's ability to fulfil its mandate.

Reporting obligations in anonymous OTC derivatives transactions: A company or individual operating a marketplace for OTC derivatives will be required to comply with reporting obligations in transactions where a derivative is executed anonymously and is intended to be cleared upon execution.

In Ontario, the amendments are expected to bring forth the following updates to the existing derivatives regime:

Counterparty reporting hierarchy – financial entities: In transactions where the counterparties are derivatives dealers but not parties to the ISDA 2014 Multilateral Canadian Reporting Party Agreement (Deemed Dealer Version), the reporting counterparty will be the counterparty that is a financial entity.

Counterparty reporting hierarchy – other: A pre-existing written agreement between counterparties, and not any applicable ISDA rules, will govern where (i) the counterparties are derivatives dealers but not financial entities, or (ii) the counterparties are not derivatives dealers.

To ease the transition, the CSA has issued Coordinated Blanket Orders 96-932 and 96-933, granting temporary exemptions to end-users from certain reporting requirements:

Valuation data relief: End-users are exempt from reporting valuation data until July 25, 2025.

Commodity derivatives relief: End-users are temporarily exempt from reporting UPIs for commodity derivatives until July 25, 2025.

Collectively, these developments represent the most significant regulatory and operational shifts in Canada's derivatives market in recent years. Market participants continue to invest substantial resources to adapt to these evolving requirements, with an emphasis on system upgrades, documentation updates, and operational readiness.

8.2 What, if any, ongoing or upcoming legal, commercial or technological developments do you see as having the greatest impact on the market for derivatives transactions in your jurisdiction? For example, developments that might have an impact on commercial terms, the volume of trades and/or the main types of products traded, smart contracts or other technological solutions.

As discussed in question 3.3 above, the implementation of NI 93-101, a comprehensive regulatory framework governing OTC derivatives dealers and advisors, is having an evolving impact on the Canadian derivatives market. NI 93-101 came into force on September 28, 2024, replacing the former MI 93-101, and now applies uniformly across all Canadian jurisdictions, following the adoption of equivalent rules by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The full implications of NI 93-101 are still unfolding, as its impact is closely tied to how market participants and regulators implement and enforce the new requirements. However, it is expected that NI 93-101 will enhance market integrity by introducing stronger business conduct standards, helping to prevent unfair, improper, or fraudulent practices in the OTC derivatives market. NI 93-101 is also expected to protect derivatives market participants by ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and fairness in dealings between dealers and advisors. In addition, it is anticipated to promote increased confidence in Canadian financial markets by aligning with international standards set by the IOSCO, fostering a more secure and trustworthy environment for market participants.

These changes are expected to improve market practices, though the full scope of their impact will become clearer as the regulations are fully adopted and enforced. The CSA and other regulatory bodies continue to monitor compliance and provide guidance to ensure smooth implementation.

