British Columbia Bill 4 Targeting Class Action Waivers And Arbitration Clauses Receives Royal Assent

On February 25, 2025, British Columbia introduced Bill 4, proposing significant amendments to the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (BPCPA). Bill 4 received royal assent on March 31, 2025, but pursuant to s. 41 of Bill 4, the consequential amendments come into force by regulation. When in force, the BPCPA will prohibit dispute resolution clauses and class action waiver clauses in consumer contracts.

The government has indicated that it will work with stakeholders to provide businesses with "reasonable time to adjust their practices," and we will provide an update when the enacting regulation is announced.

