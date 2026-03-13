Can You Sue For An Internet Scam? Online Fraud Litigation & Money Recovery Explained

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Internet scams are no longer rare. They are sophisticated, cross-border operations targeting individuals, investors, and businesses. From phishing emails and fake investment platforms to crypto fraud and business email compromise, losses now reach billions annually.

According to the Federal Trade Commission , reported fraud losses continue to rise year over year. In Canada, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre regularly warns that online scams and investment fraud are among the fastest-growing financial crimes.

But here is the key legal question many victims ask:

Can You Sue for an Online Scam?

In many cases — yes.

While fraud is a criminal offence, victims are not limited to waiting for law enforcement. Civil litigation can allow you to:

Freeze bank accounts

Trace stolen funds

Compel third parties to disclose information

Pursue negligent institutions

Recover assets across jurisdictions

The right legal strategy often determines whether recovery is possible.

When Does an Internet Scam Become a Litigation Matter?

An internet scam becomes a civil case when:

Funds moved through identifiable banks or crypto exchanges

A financial institution ignored red flags

An intermediary enabled suspicious transactions

Assets can be traced or preserved

There is evidence of negligence or unjust enrichment

Courts have powerful tools that go beyond criminal prosecution.

Through our Litigation and Fraud & Asset Recovery teams at Watson Goepel LLP, we regularly assess whether immediate court action is available.

How Do You Recover Money Lost in an Online Scam?

Recovery depends on speed.

Funds are often moved within hours. Litigation may involve emergency remedies such as:

Mareva injunctions (asset-freezing orders)

Court orders compelling banks to disclose account information

Preservation orders against cryptocurrency exchanges

Tracing claims to follow funds across multiple accounts

Canadian courts increasingly recognize digital assets as property capable of being frozen and traced — a critical development in cryptocurrency fraud cases.

International enforcement may also require cooperation with agencies such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or regulatory oversight bodies like the .

Are Banks or Platforms Liable for Online Fraud?

This is one of the fastest-growing areas of fraud litigation.

Banks are not automatically responsible for third-party fraud. However, liability may arise where:

Anti-money laundering obligations were breached

Suspicious activity was ignored

Internal compliance systems failed

Obvious red flags were overlooked

Courts are increasingly scrutinizing institutional conduct in high-value fraud cases. These claims require detailed forensic evidence and strategic pleadings.

What Should You Do Immediately After Discovering a Scam?

If you are asking "how do I recover money from an online scam?" — time matters.

Contact your bank immediately Preserve all communications and transaction records Report the matter to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Seek litigation counsel urgently

Delay can significantly reduce the chance of freezing assets.

Cross-Border Internet Fraud: Why Experience Matters

Many scams involve:

Offshore shell companies

International wire transfers

Cryptocurrency exchanges in foreign jurisdictions

Multiple layers of intermediaries

Effective recovery requires knowledge of cross-border enforcement, tracing remedies, and urgent injunction procedures.

Our team at Watson Goepel regularly advises on complex, multi-jurisdictional fraud disputes and emergency applications designed to prevent further loss.

Why Early Litigation Strategy Changes Outcomes

Victims often believe that once funds are transferred, recovery is impossible.

That assumption is frequently wrong.

Early legal intervention can:

Identify where funds moved

Freeze accounts before dissipation

Preserve blockchain evidence

Initiate negotiations from a position of strength

The difference between acting in days versus months can determine the outcome.

Final Thoughts: Litigation Is a Recovery Tool — Not Just a Reaction

Internet fraud is evolving. So are the legal tools designed to combat it.

Civil litigation empowers victims to take direct action — whether through asset tracing, injunctions, or negligence claims against institutions that failed to act.

If you or your business has suffered losses from online fraud, cryptocurrency scams, or investment schemes, exploring your legal options early can significantly improve recovery prospects.