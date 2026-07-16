ARTICLE
16 July 2026

C$10 Million Capital Gains Exemption Made Permanent For Employee Ownership Trusts

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Explore recent developments in Canadian tax law, corporate restructuring, and energy policy through expert legal analysis. From employee ownership trusts to carbon capture tax credits, discover how regulatory changes are shaping business strategy and compliance requirements across multiple sectors.
Canada Tax
Wesley R. Novotny,Wade Ritchie,Gracie Boser
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bennett Jones LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Compliance topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Law Firm industries

In the April 28, 2026 Spring Economic Update, the federal government announced its intention to make permanent the C$10 million capital gains exemption available on certain sales of businesses to employee ownership trusts (EOTs) and worker cooperatives, which exemption was previously set to expire at the end of 2026. This amendment has now passed into law as part of Bill C-30, which received Royal Assent on June 18, 2026.

This is great news for Canadian business owners, employees and communities, as the C$10 million capital gains exemption offers meaningful tax savings for vendors and should boost the uptake of EOTs, allowing more employees to share in the success of the Canadian businesses they help build.

Beyond the C$10 million capital gains exemption, EOTs are a flexible and socially aligned succession planning tool. For many business owners facing retirement or transition, EOTs offer a way to preserve the legacy of their business, maintain continuity for employees and keep ownership rooted in Canadian communities. With EOT structures, employees gain a meaningful stake in the long-term success of the business they work in, which can support retention, engagement, and stability during periods of change. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Wesley R. Novotny
Wesley R. Novotny
Photo of Wade Ritchie
Wade Ritchie
Photo of Zachary Thacker
Zachary Thacker
Photo of Gracie Boser
Gracie Boser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More