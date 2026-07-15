How To Sell Your Family Business To Your Children Using Bill C-59 ‘Intergenerational Business Transfer Tax Rules’ Of The Income Tax Act (ITA)

For too long, Canadian tax law penalized business owners who wanted to keep their life’s work in the family. A sale to a stranger entitled the vendor to the lifetime capital gains exemption (LCGE) — currently $1,302,938 for 2026, indexed annually — sheltering over a million dollars of gain from tax.

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For too long, Canadian tax law penalized business owners who wanted to keep their life’s work in the family. A sale to a stranger entitled the vendor to the lifetime capital gains exemption (LCGE) — currently $1,302,938 for 2026, indexed annually — sheltering over a million dollars of gain from tax. A sale to an adult child triggered section 84.1 of the Income Tax Act and produced a deemed dividend taxed at the highest marginal rate, with no exemption available. The tax system was, in effect, rewarding business owners for selling outside the family.

Bill C-59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, which received Royal Assent on June 20, 2024, changes this fundamentally. Effective January 1, 2024, a qualifying intergenerational business transfer can be treated as a capital gain eligible for the LCGE — provided the vendor satisfies a demanding set of conditions designed to ensure the transaction reflects a genuine succession rather than a tax-motivated restructuring. The new rules also require the filing of CRA Form T2066, Election for Immediate or Gradual Intergenerational Business Transfer, a compliance step that many tax advisors have overlooked.

This article explains the new framework, the conditions that must be satisfied, the election mechanics, the interaction with the amended general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR), a worked numerical example showing the tax savings at stake, and the practical planning steps every Canadian business owner should take before undertaking a family succession transaction.

Background: Section 84.1, the Family Business Tax Penalty, and the Failed Promise of Bill C-208

Section 84.1 and the Deemed Dividend Problem for Family Business Sales

Section 84.1 of the Income Tax Act (for a detailed analysis of this provision, see our article on section 84.1 and non-arm’s length share sales) was designed to prevent surplus stripping — the extraction of accumulated corporate earnings at capital gains rates through a related-party share sale rather than a taxable dividend. Where a Canadian resident sells shares of a private corporation to a corporation with which they do not deal at arm’s length, and the proceeds exceed the vendor’s adjusted cost base (ACB) and the paid-up capital (PUC) of the shares, section 84.1 deems the excess to be a dividend from the purchaser corporation, not a capital gain.

The LCGE was entirely unavailable. The same transaction that would have generated little or no tax in a sale to a third-party buyer produced a fully taxable deemed dividend when the buyer was the vendor’s own child’s holding company.

Bill C-208: Royal Assent, Immediate Government Regret

A private member’s bill, Bill C-208, received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021, carving out an exception to section 84.1 for transfers of qualifying family corporation shares to corporations controlled by adult children or grandchildren. The Department of Finance issued a statement the same day as Royal Assent, signalling that the conditions were too loosely drafted and susceptible to transactions that were intergenerational in form only. Years of uncertainty followed, during which tax advisors had to plan around rules that Parliament had already publicly committed to replacing.

Bill C-59: The Replacement Framework for Qualifying Family Business Transfers

Bill C-59 replaced the Bill C-208 rules effective January 1, 2024. The new framework is substantively more demanding, requiring a genuine transfer of voting control and operational management within specified time periods, and introducing a mandatory CRA election filing. Transactions completed under the old Bill C-208 rules before January 1, 2024 are not retroactively affected, but any post-closing steps taken after that date may attract scrutiny under the new regime.

Key Issues and Findings: The Bill C-59 Conditions, the T2066 Election, and the Amended GAAR

Two Transfer Options: Immediate Transfer (36 Months) and Gradual Transfer (Up to 10 Years)

The new framework under subsections 84.1(2.3) to (2.32) of the Income Tax Act establishes two pathways, differentiated by the pace of transition.

Immediate Transfer — 36-Month Compliance Window

IN PLAIN ENGLISH — IMMEDIATE TRANSFER The vendor hands over control and management of the business within 3 years of closing and walks away entirely. In exchange, the transaction is treated as a capital gain eligible for the lifetime capital gains exemption rather than a deemed dividend.



Under the immediate transfer pathway, the qualifying child or grandchild (together with their spouse or common-law partner) must acquire more than 50% of the voting shares of the subject corporation. Within 36 months of the closing date, the transferor must genuinely transfer management of the business to the transferee. The transferor may remain involved only as a creditor for the unpaid purchase price, or as an arm’s-length employee or consultant receiving commercially reasonable compensation. Financial control and management authority must pass to the transferee within the compliance period.

Gradual Transfer — Up to 10-Year Compliance Window

IN PLAIN ENGLISH — GRADUAL TRANSFER The vendor reduces their stake and steps back from management over a longer period — up to 10 years. Three separate deadlines apply: all non-preferred shares must be divested within 36 months (same as immediate transfer); management must be handed over within 60 months; and the vendor’s remaining financial interests must be reduced below 30% of their original value (for small business shares) or 50% (for farm/fishing shares) within 10 years.



The gradual transfer pathway is structured around a 10-year maximum horizon but with layered internal deadlines. Under subsection 84.1(2.32), the transferor must designate a “final sale time” — a point within 10 years of the disposition — by which they will have reduced their remaining interest in the corporation below a specified threshold. For qualified small business corporation shares, the transferor must reduce their interests to below 30% of the fair market value of all interests held at the time of disposition (paragraph (2.32)(f)(ii)). For family farm and fishing corporation shares, the threshold is 50% (paragraph (2.32)(f)(i)).

The voting control and active engagement conditions run from closing until the later of 60 months after closing and the final sale time. The management transfer obligation — requiring the transferor to take reasonable steps to transfer management and permanently cease managing the business — must be completed within 60 months of closing (paragraph (2.32)(h)). Additionally, the transferor must divest all remaining non-preferred shares within 36 months of closing under paragraph (2.32)(e), just as in an immediate transfer.

The practical effect is that the gradual transfer pathway does not simply extend the compliance window to 120 months across the board — it imposes distinct deadlines at 36 months, 60 months, and up to 10 years depending on the obligation in question.

Form T2066 Election: A Required CRA Filing That Most Advisors Overlook

CRITICAL COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT — Form T2066 Failure to file the T2066 election may forfeit the capital gains treatment entirely, even where all substantive conditions are satisfied. This election must be filed with the vendor’s income tax return for the year of transfer.



One of the most significant — and most frequently overlooked — procedural requirements of the new framework is the mandatory filing of Form T2066, Election for Immediate or Gradual Intergenerational Business Transfer, with the Canada Revenue Agency. The election formally invokes the exception to section 84.1 and designates the chosen option — immediate or gradual. Critically, the T2066 must be filed jointly by both the transferor (taxpayer) and the transferee (child or each member of the group of children), as required by paragraphs 84.1(2.31)(h) and 84.1(2.32)(i).

Both parties must sign. The election must be filed on or before the taxpayer’s filing-due date for the taxation year that includes the disposition. Confirming the exact T2066 execution and filing requirements with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer at the time of the transaction is essential. Where a T2066 election has been missed, subsection 220(3) of the Income Tax Act gives the Minister discretion to accept a late-filed election, and a penalty may apply under subsection 220(3.5).

Because the T2066 must be filed jointly, both the transferor and each qualifying child must participate in any late-filing request to the CRA. CRA has exercised this discretion in appropriate circumstances, but late acceptance is not guaranteed. The risk of denial — which would result in the deemed dividend treatment applying to the entire transaction — is significant. Do not allow the T2066 filing deadline to pass without filing.

LCGE Eligibility: An Independent Requirement the Transfer Conditions Do Not Satisfy

The Bill C-59 conditions address only the section 84.1 deemed dividend problem. They do not confer LCGE eligibility. The shares must independently qualify as shares of a qualified small business corporation (QSBC) under section 110.6 of the Income Tax Act. This requires: (a) throughout the 24 months immediately before the disposition, the shares must not have been owned by anyone other than the vendor or a related person; (b) throughout that period, more than 50% of the fair market value of the corporation’s assets must have been attributable to assets used principally in an active business carried on primarily in Canada; and (c) at the time of disposition, substantially all (generally 90% or more) of the fair market value of the corporation’s assets must be attributable to active business assets.

Corporations holding excess cash, passive investments, or non-business real property frequently fail the third test. Purification planning remains essential. For a detailed discussion of QSBC share qualification and purification strategies, see our article on qualified small business corporation shares at taxpage.com, and our overview of the Bill C-59 intergenerational rules at taxpage.com — intergenerational business transfers and AMT and tax planning resources at taxlawyer.com.

The Amended GAAR: The Economic Substance Test, the 25% Penalty, and Intergenerational Transfers

Bill C-59 did not merely introduce new intergenerational transfer conditions. It also substantially amended the GAAR under section 245 of the Income Tax Act, and those amendments apply directly to intergenerational transfer transactions. New subsection 245(4.1) provides that a transaction “significantly lacking in economic substance” tends to indicate misuse or abuse of the Act for GAAR purposes. New subsection 245(4.2) sets out factors establishing economic substance deficiency. Critically, Bill C-59 also introduced a new 25% GAAR penalty on denied tax benefits — a significant development absent from the pre-2024 regime.

For intergenerational transfers, the implication is stark: a transaction that technically satisfies every Bill C-59 condition but lacks genuine economic substance — a nominal management handover, a voting control transfer reversed in effect by side agreements, or a structure designed purely to generate a tax benefit — faces GAAR challenge under a strengthened standard, with a new financial penalty attached. Technical compliance is necessary but no longer sufficient. For our GAAR analysis, see our analysis of GAAR and surplus stripping.

DAVID ROTFLEISCH — CERTIFIED SPECIALIST IN TAXATION

“As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, I have watched the evolution of these rules closely, and what strikes me about the combined effect of the new intergenerational transfer conditions and the amended GAAR is that Parliament has erected two independent barriers — one substantive, one purposive — against transactions that are succession in name only. A client who checks every box on the section 84.1 conditions but has structured the transaction to retain effective control while capturing the tax benefit now faces not just GAAR disallowance but a 25% penalty on the denied benefit. The stakes have never been higher for getting this right from day one.” — David Rotfleisch, Founding Tax Lawyer and CPA, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario)

A Worked Example: The Tax Savings from a Qualifying Intergenerational Business Transfer Under Bill C-59

Numbers make the stakes concrete. Consider the following simplified scenario.

The Facts

Maria owns all the common shares of Maple Manufacturing Inc., a Canadian-controlled private corporation that qualifies as a qualified small business corporation. Maria’s adjusted cost base in her shares is $100,000. The current fair market value of the shares is $1,200,000. Maria has never previously claimed any portion of her lifetime capital gains exemption. She is considering three options: selling to an arm’s-length third party; selling to her adult son through his holding company without a qualifying exception; or completing a qualifying intergenerational transfer under Bill C-59 with the T2066 election properly filed.

For purposes of this illustration, the tax figures shown in the tables below use the federal top marginal rate only — provincial income tax is additional and varies significantly by province. At the federal level, applying the one-half inclusion fraction (applicable to the first $250,000 of net annual capital gains for individuals), the effective federal tax rate on capital gains is approximately 16.5%. Applying the two-thirds fraction (above $250,000), the effective rate is approximately 22%.

The federal top marginal rate on eligible dividends is approximately 15.02%. For context, the combined federal and Ontario top marginal rate on eligible dividends is approximately 39.34% and on capital gains approximately 26.77% — meaning the actual tax cost in Scenario B for an Ontario resident would be considerably higher than the federal-only figures shown. Your experienced Canadian tax lawyer will calculate the exact combined federal and provincial tax result for your province of residence and your specific circumstances.

Scenario A — Sale to Arm’s-Length Third Party

Item Amount Proceeds of disposition $1,200,000 Adjusted cost base $100,000 Capital gain $1,100,000 Less: LCGE (2026 limit — entire gain sheltered) ($1,100,000) Taxable capital gain Nil — entire gain sheltered by LCGE Federal tax Nil



At the federal top marginal rate only, Maria pays approximately $6,880 in tax on the sale. Provincial tax is additional. The LCGE shelters $1,016,602 of the gain entirely. The LCGE shelters $1,016,602 of the gain entirely.

Scenario B — Sale to Son’s Holding Company, No Qualifying Exception (Section 84.1 Applies)

Item Amount Proceeds of disposition $1,200,000 Paid-up capital of shares $100,000 Deemed dividend under section 84.1 $1,100,000 LCGE available NIL — no capital gain arises Federal tax on $1,100,000 eligible dividend at ~15.02% (federal top rate only) ~$165,220 Note: Combined federal + Ontario tax (~39.34%) would be ~$432,740



At the federal level alone, Maria pays approximately $165,220 in tax on the deemed dividend — approximately 24 times more than the federal tax in Scenario A. Including Ontario provincial tax, the combined bill reaches approximately $432,740. Either way, the cost of the section 84.1 deemed dividend is enormous simply because she sold to her son rather than a stranger.

Scenario C — Qualifying Intergenerational Transfer Under Bill C-59 (T2066 Filed, All Conditions Satisfied)

Item Amount Proceeds of disposition $1,200,000 Adjusted cost base $100,000 Capital gain $1,100,000 Less: LCGE (2026 limit — entire gain sheltered) ($1,100,000) Taxable capital gain Nil — entire gain sheltered by LCGE Federal tax Nil



At the federal top marginal rate, Maria pays approximately $6,880 in tax — identical to Scenario A. The T2066 election has been properly filed, all section 84.1 conditions are satisfied, and the LCGE applies in full.

Summary: The Cost of Getting It Wrong

Scenario Tax Payable LCGE Claimed A — Arm’s-length third party sale ~$6,880 federal (+ provincial) $1,016,602 B — Family sale, no qualifying exception ~$165,220 federal (+ provincial); ~$432,740 combined federal + Ontario Nil C — Qualifying Bill C-59 transfer ~$6,880 federal (+ provincial) $1,016,602



The difference between Scenario B and Scenario C is the entire deemed dividend tax — approximately $165,220 at the federal level, or approximately $432,740 combined federal and Ontario — the approximate combined federal and Ontario tax cost of failing to structure a qualifying intergenerational transfer, failing to file the T2066 election, or failing to maintain the substantive conditions throughout the compliance window. All figures shown are illustrative only. Provincial tax rates vary by province and are not included in the federal-only table figures.

Actual tax results depend on province of residence, the applicable capital gains inclusion rate, prior LCGE claims, QSBC status, GAAR application, and many other factors specific to your transaction. Do not rely on these figures for planning purposes without advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Implications for Canadian Business Owners: What Bill C-59 Means for Family Business Succession Planning

Genuine Exit Is Now the Price of Capital Gains Treatment on a Family Business Sale

The most consequential implication of the new rules is that capital gains treatment on a family business transfer now requires an actual, documented, and maintained exit from operational control. The transferor must cede more than half the voting shares and must genuinely transfer management — not merely sign a document saying so — within the required window. An owner who intends to retain effective control while capturing the tax benefit will not qualify, and now faces GAAR exposure with a 25% financial penalty.

The Share Repurchase Prohibition Is Permanent and Affects All Related Documents

The prohibition on repurchasing transferred shares applies permanently after the transfer. Shareholder agreements, buy-sell provisions, rights of first refusal, shotgun clauses, and drag-along rights that could result in shares returning to the transferor must be reviewed and restructured at the time of the transaction. Standard arm’s-length buy-sell precedents must not be imported unchanged into an intergenerational transfer agreement. For guidance on shareholder agreement structuring, see our resources on shareholder agreements and business succession.

Transitional Risk for Transactions Completed Under Bill C-208

Transactions completed before January 1, 2024 under the Bill C-208 regime are not retroactively subject to the new conditions. However, post-closing steps taken on or after January 1, 2024 — management changes, share repurchases, compensation restructuring, or shareholder agreement amendments — may attract scrutiny. Business owners who completed transfers under Bill C-208 and are uncertain about their ongoing compliance position should consider whether a voluntary disclosure to the CRA is appropriate. See voluntary disclosure program for a full discussion.

Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Businesses Face Heightened QSBC Risk

Business owners operating in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space face heightened QSBC qualification risk. Where digital assets held by the corporation constitute a significant portion of its asset base, their characterization as active business property versus passive investments will determine whether the 90% active asset test is satisfied. CRA’s position on the characterization of crypto holdings is fact-specific and continues to evolve. See our dedicated analysis at business income vs. capital gains on cryptocurrency.

GST/HST Considerations in Business Succession Transactions

In certain circumstances, an intergenerational transfer of a business may engage GST/HST considerations beyond income tax, particularly where real property or taxable supplies are involved. See our discussion of GST/HST in business transactions at GST/HST section 167 sale of a business election.

The Capital Gains Inclusion Rate Change and Its Interaction with the LCGE

Bill C-69, which received Royal Assent on June 20, 2024, changed the capital gains inclusion fraction for amounts above a threshold. The income tax rates applicable to capital gains did not change. What changed is the fraction of a capital gain included in income: for individuals, the one-half inclusion fraction continues to apply to the first $250,000 of net annual capital gains, but gains exceeding that amount are now included at two-thirds effective June 25, 2024. For a business owner whose capital gain exceeds the LCGE and produces a residual taxable amount above $250,000, the two-thirds fraction will apply to the excess, resulting in a higher effective tax cost on that portion.

In the worked example above, the 2026 LCGE of $1,302,938 fully shelters Maria’s $1,100,000 gain, so this change has no practical effect on her transaction. For vendors whose gains exceed the LCGE — particularly on larger enterprises — the two-thirds inclusion fraction materially increases the residual tax cost. Your experienced Canadian tax lawyer will model the precise impact for your transaction.

The Section 40 Reserve Rules and Intergenerational Transfers: Spreading the Capital Gain

Where a vendor takes back a purchase price note from the purchaser corporation rather than receiving full cash proceeds at closing — a common structure in family successions where the child’s corporation lacks the liquidity to pay in full — section 40 of the Income Tax Act permits the vendor to claim a capital gains reserve, spreading the taxable gain over up to five years (up to ten years for intergenerational transfers that qualify under the extended reserve rules).

Bill C-59 also amended the reserve provisions in section 40 to align with the new intergenerational transfer conditions, ensuring that a vendor who claims a reserve and files the T2066 election can access the extended reserve period. The reserve is available only to the extent that the proceeds are not yet due — meaning that a vendor who takes a demand note or accelerates the repayment schedule may lose the reserve benefit. The interaction between the section 40 reserve, the T2066 election, and the LCGE requires careful structuring; a reserve claimed in a year where the LCGE is also claimed will reduce the exemption available in that year, and the remaining LCGE must be claimed in later years as the reserve is brought into income. Your experienced Canadian tax lawyer should model the reserve strategy as part of the overall transaction structure.

Family Farm and Fishing Corporation Transfers: Special Rules and Different Thresholds

The intergenerational transfer rules under subsections 84.1(2.31) and (2.32) apply not only to qualified small business corporation shares but also to shares of the capital stock of a family farm corporation and a family fishing corporation as those terms are defined in subsection 110.6(1) of the Income Tax Act. The conditions are broadly the same as for QSBC transfers, but there is one significant difference in the gradual transfer pathway: under paragraph 84.1(2.32)(f)(i), the threshold by which the transferor must have reduced their retained interests at the final sale time is 50% of the fair market value of all interests held at closing — compared to 30% for QSBC shares under paragraph (2.32)(f)(ii).

This means that a vendor transferring family farm or fishing corporation shares has more flexibility to retain a larger residual interest under the gradual transfer pathway. Separate LCGE limits apply for farm and fishing property; the 2026 LCGE for qualifying farm and fishing property is also $1,302,938, consistent with the QSBC limit. Business owners in the agricultural and fishing sectors should ensure they obtain advice from a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer familiar with both the intergenerational transfer rules and the specific QSBC and farm/fishing qualification requirements, which differ in important respects.

Quebec Residents: Additional Complexity Under Provincial Tax Legislation

Quebec administers its own provincial income tax system under the Taxation Act (Quebec) separately from the federal Income Tax Act. While Quebec generally harmonizes with federal income tax changes, the intergenerational business transfer rules introduced by Bill C-59 require confirmation of their application under Quebec’s provincial legislation.

Quebec residents contemplating a family business transfer must ensure their transaction is analyzed for both federal and Quebec provincial income tax implications. Quebec also imposes its own capital gains exemption rules, and the interaction between the federal LCGE, the T2066 election, and Quebec’s provincial regime requires separate analysis by a tax professional familiar with Quebec tax law. The combined effective tax rates in Quebec differ from Ontario and other provinces, and the provincial dimension of the tax analysis should not be overlooked.

Sample Compliance Timeline: Managing Your Obligations After Closing an Intergenerational Business Transfer

The following timeline summarizes the key compliance obligations after closing a qualifying intergenerational transfer. The third column (Applies To) indicates whether each obligation applies to the immediate transfer option, the gradual transfer option, or both. This is a general guide only; your specific obligations will depend on which option you have elected and the facts of your transaction. Confirm all deadlines with your experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Timeframe Obligation Applies To At closing T2066 election signed jointly by transferor and all qualifying children; filed with transferor’s return for the year of disposition Both transfer options Immediately and ongoing Transferor must not control (alone or with spouse) the subject corporation, purchaser corporation, or any relevant group entity Both transfer options Immediately and ongoing Transferor must not own 50%+ of any class of non-preferred shares of subject or purchaser corporation Both transfer options Within 36 months Transferor and spouse must own zero non-preferred shares of subject corporation or purchaser corporation Both transfer options Within 36 months (immediate) Management transition completed; transferor has taken reasonable steps to transfer management and permanently ceased managing the business Immediate transfer option only Within 60 months (gradual) Management transition completed; transferor has taken reasonable steps to transfer management and permanently ceased managing the business Gradual transfer option only Ongoing until 36 months / final sale time Qualifying child/children continue to control purchaser corporation; at least one child actively engaged in business on regular, continuous and substantial basis Both transfer options Within 10 years (final sale time) Transferor’s retained interests reduced below 30% of FMV of pre-closing interests (QSBC) or 50% (farm/fishing) Gradual transfer option only Throughout No repurchase of transferred shares by transferor at any time Both transfer options Throughout Relevant businesses of subject corporation and group entities carried on as active businesses Both transfer options

Takeaways: Key Steps for a Tax-Efficient Intergenerational Business Transfer Under Bill C-59

Every Canadian business owner contemplating a family succession should treat the following as non-negotiable planning steps.

Confirm QSBC eligibility and LCGE availability independently. The two-year holding period, the 50% active asset test over the holding period, and the 90% active asset test at the time of disposition must all be satisfied. The intergenerational transfer conditions are irrelevant if the shares do not qualify.

Choose the correct transfer pathway. The immediate transfer option requires management transition and divestiture of non-preferred shares within 36 months of closing. The gradual transfer option allows up to 60 months for management transition and up to 10 years for full reduction of retained interests — but imposes a separate 36-month deadline on share divestiture that applies to both options. The choice should reflect the genuine pace of the planned business transition, not whichever window appears easiest to satisfy on paper.

File Form T2066 on time. The T2066 election must be filed with the vendor’s income tax return for the year of transfer. For gradual transfers, ongoing annual elections may be required. Failure to file may forfeit the capital gains treatment entirely.

Build a contemporaneous management transition record from day one. Board resolutions, changes to signing authorities, client and supplier notifications, insurance and licensing transfers, and banking changes should document the transition as it occurs — not be reconstructed under audit years later.

Review and restructure all shareholder agreement documents. Every buy-sell clause, right of first refusal, shotgun mechanism, and drag-along right must be confirmed as incapable of resulting in shares returning to the transferor. The prohibition is permanent.

Engage an experienced Canadian tax lawyer well before any transaction. The cost of getting this wrong — denied LCGE claims, deemed dividend reclassifications, GAAR penalties, and CRA reassessments — will far exceed the cost of proper advance planning.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption on a Family Business Transfer

The lifetime capital gains exemption is among the most valuable tax planning tools available to Canadian business owners. The Bill C-59 intergenerational transfer rules are now the primary mechanism for accessing it on a family succession. Used correctly, the LCGE can shelter over a million dollars of capital gain from tax entirely. Used incorrectly — or not planned for in advance — it can be lost entirely.

Begin the purification process years before any anticipated sale. Removing passive assets — excess cash, passive investments, real property not used in the active business — takes time and must be carefully sequenced to avoid triggering adverse tax consequences. A corporation purified in the weeks before a closing is far more exposed to CRA challenge than one with a multi-year history of active business asset concentration. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can design a purification plan that is both effective and defensible.

Consider whether a share crystallization transaction is appropriate before the intergenerational transfer. A crystallization locks in the accrued gain at a point in time, establishes a new ACB, and restarts the holding period clock — allowing the current LCGE to shelter gains already accrued while preserving the vendor’s remaining exemption capacity for future appreciation. Crystallization must be structured carefully to avoid attribution issues, GAAR exposure, and complications with the two-year holding period requirement under section 110.6. Engage an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before undertaking any crystallization.

Where a pre-existing estate freeze is in place, confirm that the Bill C-59 voting control conditions can be satisfied given the existing share class structure. An estate freeze typically leaves the transferor holding freeze preferred shares that may carry voting rights; the interaction between those rights and the 50% voting threshold condition must be analyzed before assuming the new rules apply as expected. Do not assume that an estate freeze and a Bill C-59 qualifying transfer are automatically compatible — they require careful integration by a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer.

Do not underestimate the T2066 election filing obligation. The election is not discretionary — it is the mechanism by which the vendor invokes the section 84.1 exception and designates the chosen pathway. A missed or incorrectly completed T2066 can defeat a transaction that is otherwise fully compliant. Your experienced Canadian tax lawyer should confirm the election requirements at the time of the transaction. If past transactions raise compliance concerns, our voluntary disclosure resources on the voluntary disclosure program can assist.

Finally, given the amended GAAR’s new economic substance test and 25% penalty, every intergenerational transfer transaction should be stress-tested against a simple question: does this transaction have genuine economic substance independent of its tax benefit? The answer must be yes — supported by contemporaneous evidence of the real business rationale for the structure chosen — for the transaction to be defensible if CRA applies GAAR.

Frequently Asked Questions: Bill C-59 Intergenerational Business Transfer Tax Rules in Canada

What is section 84.1 of the Income Tax Act and why does it matter for family business transfers?

Section 84.1 is an anti-avoidance rule that deems the proceeds from a related-party share sale to be a dividend rather than a capital gain, eliminating access to the lifetime capital gains exemption. Bill C-59 introduced a qualified exception for genuine intergenerational transfers effective January 1, 2024.

What is the lifetime capital gains exemption and how much is it worth?

The LCGE shelters capital gains on qualifying small business corporation shares from income tax. The exemption is $1,302,938 for 2026, indexed annually. Combined with income-splitting opportunities and multiple family members holding shares, the tax savings can be very substantial.

What are the two transfer pathways under Bill C-59?

The two options differ in the pace of exit required. Under the immediate transfer option (subsection 84.1(2.31)), the transferor must complete the management transition within 36 months of closing and divest all non-preferred shares within 36 months. Under the gradual transfer option (subsection 84.1(2.32)), the management transition deadline is extended to 60 months; the transferor must still divest all non-preferred shares within 36 months; and the transferor must reduce retained debt and equity interests below 30% of their pre-closing value (for QSBC shares) or 50% (for farm/fishing shares) within 10 years. In both cases, the transferee group must control the purchaser corporation and at least one qualifying child must be actively engaged in the business throughout.

What is Form T2066 and when must it be filed?

Form T2066, Election for Immediate or Gradual Intergenerational Business Transfer, is the CRA election the vendor must file to invoke the section 84.1 exception and designate the chosen transfer pathway. It must be filed with the vendor’s income tax return for the year of the transfer. For gradual transfers, ongoing annual elections may be required. Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to confirm the filing requirements for your transaction.

Does my corporation need to be a qualified small business corporation?

Yes. The Bill C-59 conditions address only the deemed dividend problem under section 84.1. The shares must independently qualify as QSBC shares under section 110.6 for the LCGE to be available. Where the corporation holds passive assets, purification planning is typically required before the transfer.

How did Bill C-59 change the GAAR and why does it matter for intergenerational transfers?

Bill C-59 introduced an explicit economic substance test into the GAAR under new subsections 245(4.1) and (4.2): a transaction significantly lacking in economic substance tends to indicate misuse or abuse. Bill C-59 also introduced a new 25% penalty on denied GAAR benefits. These amendments apply to intergenerational transfer transactions and create significant risk for structures that are technically compliant but lack genuine business substance.

Are transactions completed under Bill C-208 before January 1, 2024 affected by the new rules?

Not retroactively. Transactions completed before January 1, 2024 under the Bill C-208 regime are governed by those rules. However, post-closing steps taken after January 1, 2024 — including share repurchases, management changes, or shareholder agreement amendments — may attract scrutiny under the new framework.

Can the transferor remain employed in the business after the transfer?

Yes, but only in a bona fide arm’s-length capacity — as an employee or consultant at commercially reasonable compensation, or as a creditor for the unpaid purchase price. The transferor cannot retain management authority or financial control beyond those permitted roles.

What happens if my child later wants to sell the business to a third party?

The legislation does not prohibit a subsequent arm’s-length sale by the transferee. However, the transferor is permanently prohibited from repurchasing the transferred shares. Any structure that effectively allows shares to return to the transferor will jeopardize the original qualification of the transfer.

Should I consult a Canadian tax lawyer before proceeding with an intergenerational business transfer?

Yes, without exception. The interaction between the Bill C-59 conditions, the T2066 election, the LCGE eligibility rules, the purification and crystallization considerations, the amended GAAR, and the permanent share repurchase prohibition is too complex for any but the most experienced practitioners. Engaging a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer at the earliest stage of succession planning is the most effective risk-management measure available. Contact Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. at taxpage.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.