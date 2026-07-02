Business Sale: Tax Strategies To Maximize Your Tax Savings

Key Points

Tax planning undertaken several years before selling a business can help implement strategies aimed at maximizing the after-tax return following the transaction.

The capital gains exemption may allow an eligible individual to earn up to $1,275,000 in tax-free capital gains in 2026, provided the applicable conditions are met.

A family trust may, under certain circumstances, allow for increased access to the capital gains exemption within the same family.

Purifying the operating corporation and separating non-operating assets can help maintain the eligibility of the shares as qualified small business corporation shares.

A reorganization carried out just before a sale may be more complex and limit some of the available tax strategies.

Selling a business is often the most significant financial milestone in an entrepreneur’s life. Yet many sellers lose out on substantial amounts of money due to a lack of proper preparation.

In this article, we will explore how establishing an appropriate tax structure from a business’s earliest years lays the foundation for a tax-efficient sale.

The Capital Gains Deduction: An Essential Tool for Reducing Taxes When Selling a Business

The sale of shares usually generates a capital gain, only half of which is included in the seller’s income.

This tax liability can be lessened when the shares sold are qualified small business corporation shares. In such a situation, a Canadian resident can claim a capital gains exemption.

For 2026, the lifetime capital gains exemption for qualified small business corporation shares is $1,275,000, allowing for a capital gain of up to this amount that is generally tax-free. However, beware: although regular income tax is eliminated, such a transaction may still trigger the alternative minimum tax.

Conditions for Claiming the Capital Gains Exemption When Selling a Business

To be considered qualified small business corporation shares, the shares being sold must meet three criteria:

At the time of the sale, the corporation must be a Canadian-controlled private corporation, and at least 90% of the fair market value of its assets must be attributable to assets used principally in an active business carried on primarily in Canada, or to eligible connected corporation shares or indebtness.

Throughout the 24-month period preceding the disposition, the shares must have been owned by the seller, or by a person or partnership related to the seller.

Throughout the 24-month period preceding the disposition, the corporation must have been a Canadian-controlled private corporation, and more than 50% of the fair market value of its assets must have been attributable to assets used principally in an active business carried on primarily in Canada, or to eligible connected corporation shares or indebtness.

Cristallizing the Capital Gains Exemption: A Strategy to Consider for Securing Your Tax Savings

Under certain circumstances, crystallizing the capital gains exemption may be worthwhile even without a sale to a third party. This strategy involves creating an artificial disposition of the shares—for example, through an exchange or a transfer to a corporation—in order to trigger a capital gain for tax purposes while the shares still qualify as qualified small business corporation shares. By doing so, the seller uses their capital gains deduction when the conditions are met, while increasing the tax basis of their shares for a future sale, thereby reducing the capital gain resulting from that sale.

This method is most relevant when there is a risk that the shares will no longer qualify as qualified small business corporation shares at the time of a potential sale—for example, due to an anticipated accumulation of ineligible assets or a change in the corporation’s structure. However, it is not appropriate in all situations, and its benefits must be carefully weighed with a tax advisor.

The Family Trust: A Tool to Maximize the Capital Gains Exemption and Simplify the Corporation’s Purification

While the capital gains exemption is a significant tax benefit for a single shareholder, the family trust can multiply its impact tenfold. By having the shares of the operating company held by a trust whose beneficiaries are family members (spouse, children, or even parents), it becomes possible to expand access to the capital gains exemption within the same family.

Maximize Your Capital Gains Exemption Through a Family Trust

Since each individual beneficiary of the trust can potentially claim their own capital gains exemption upon the disposition of the shares, a single transaction can generate tax savings multiplied by the number of eligible beneficiaries. Specifically, a family with four beneficiaries, each of whom can claim their full capital gains exemption, stands to earn up to $5,100,000 in tax-free capital gains in 2026.

The family trust can be incorporated into the structure when the corporation is first established, in which case the common shares are subscribed to directly by the trust from the outset. It can also be established later through estate freeze: the primary shareholder then exchanges their common shares for preferred shares with a fixed value, while new common shares—intended to capture future value—are issued to the trust. Either way, the goal remains the same: to allow value growth in the trust for the family members' benefit.

However, this reorganization must be planned well in advance to allow value to grow within the trust and to meet the 24-month holding period required for the shares to qualify as qualified small business corporation shares.

Preparing the Operating Corporation to Preserve the Shares’ Eligibility for the Capital Gains Exemption

Furthermore, the family trust helps to purify the operating corporation’s assets. When the operating corporation holds ineligible assets—such as excess cash or financial investments that could compromise the asset use criteria—these assets can be distributed as tax-free intercompany dividends to a beneficiary holding corporation of the trust. The operating corporation’s assets are thereby cleared without any tax implications, allowing it to meet the thresholds required for its shares to qualify as qualified small business corporation shares.

Isolating Excluded Assets from a Potential Sale: A Strategy to Ensure a Smooth Business Sale

Non-operating assets—such as real estate, financial investments, or accumulated cash—within the operating corporation are one of the most common sources of complications during a business sale. This situation raises two distinct but closely related issues.

A Commercial Issue During Negotiations With the Buyer

The first issue is a commercial one. A buyer with no interest in these assets will not agree to include them in the sale price. They will insist that the transaction price solely reflects the operating business, which often forces the seller to carry out expensive distributions or reorganizations in the weeks leading up to closing, which rarely occur under optimal conditions.

A Tax Risk That Could Jeopardize Eligibility for the Capital Gains Exemption

The second issue is tax-related. As discussed above, the classification of shares as qualified small business corporation shares partly depends on the composition of the corporation’s assets. Significant ineligible assets can push the corporation below the required thresholds and result in the loss of the capital gains exemption.

Both issues can be resolved in the same way: by placing non-transferable assets in a separate entity from the outset. Whether it is a holding corporation owning the building in which the business operates or a separate structure holding excess liquidity, this structure allows the operating corporation to present a cleaner balance sheet upon the sale, making both negotiations and tax qualification easier. It also offers significant protection: assets held in a separate entity are shielded from operational risks, particularly in the event of litigation or financial difficulties.

Why Set Up Your Structure Several Years Before Selling Your Business

Once again, timely implementation is crucial. Restructuring carried out too late, shortly before a transaction, can prove costly from a tax perspective. Alternatively, a structure implemented several years in advance will be far more effective.

The strategies described in this paper all have a common thread: their effectiveness is directly proportional to how far in advance they are implemented. A well-thought-out tax structure implemented in the corporation’s early years can lead to tax savings of several hundred thousand, or even more, dollars at the time of sale.

Prepare for the Sale of Your Business with Personalized Tax Guidance

Selling a business is often part of a broader strategy involving mergers, acquisitions, and business takeovers. A comprehensive approach allows you to anticipate the legal, tax, and commercial issues specific to each transaction.

FAQ – Business Sale and Tax Planning

When should tax planning for a business sale begin?

Ideally, business sale tax planning should begin several years before the transaction. Some strategies, such as setting up a family trust, purifying an operating corporation, or qualifying shares as qualified small business corporation shares, require time to fully deliver their tax benefits.

What is the capital gains exemption, and how can it lower taxes when selling a business?

Under certain conditions, the capital gains exemption can reduce or eliminate the tax payable upon the sale of qualified small business corporation shares. In 2026, eligible individuals can earn up to $1,275,000 in capital gains without any tax consequences. However, be mindful of the alternative minimum tax.

Why set up a family trust?

A family trust can, among other things, help maximize access to the capital gains exemption among various eligible beneficiaries. It can also allow for greater flexibility in planning for the business’s growth, succession, and eventual sale.

Why is it necessary to remove non-operating assets before selling a business?

Non-operating assets, such as excess liquidity, investments, or some types of real estate, can complicate a transaction and, in some cases, jeopardize the qualification of the shares as qualified small business corporation shares. A reorganization carried out early enough can isolate these assets and ease the sale.