Matt Maurer,Chair of our Cannabis Law and Franchise Law Groups, was interviewed by Village Report on the cannabis store density in the city and whether the market can truly support them when a number of commercial leases come up for renewal this year.

Torkin Manes LLP is a full service, mid-sized law firm based in downtown Toronto. Our clientele ranges from public and private corporations, to financial institutions, to professional practices, to individuals. We have built our firm from the ground up—by understanding our clients’ business needs, being results-oriented, practical, smart, cost-effective and responsive.

Matt Maurer,Chair of our Cannabis Law and Franchise Law Groups, was interviewed by Village Report on the cannabis store density in the city and whether the market can truly support them when a number of commercial leases come up for renewal this year.

Read the full article on Village Report's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.