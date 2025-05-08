Greg Bryk Talks About Harnessing The Power Of Passion In Your Everyday Life | Ep 22 (Podcast)

self

On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Greg Bryk, a Canadian actor, producer, writer, coach, and keynote speaker known for his work in both film and television. Greg is one of Canada's most compelling and versatile actors with starring roles in over 110 films, television shows and video games

Some of Bryk's award-winning and more memorable roles include his work in the films History Of Violence, Poor Boys Game, Deadliest Sea, Ad Astra, Code 8, and My Spy. Television credits include the harrowing CBC/BET mini-series The Book Of Negroes, the critically acclaimed @Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, JETT for HBO/Cinemax, SyFy's Bitten, Wynonna Earp and The Expanse, @CBC's Caught, Global's Mary Kills People, as well as Frontier and V Wars for @Netflix. Bryk also lent his talents and his likeness to the iconic antagonist, Joseph "The Father" Seed in the all-time best-selling Ubisoft produced video game Far Cry 5.

Greg talks about his early moments as a young actor that shaped his career. He delves into his philosophies on acting, passions, hobbies, professional communication, and how an actor's skillset empowers his everyday life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.