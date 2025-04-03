Episode 23: Fair Dealing In Canada, Part Two (Podcast)

In this episode of the Entertainment and Media Law Signal podcast series, Bob Tarantino speaks with David Steinberg about fair dealing in Canada.

In this episode of the Entertainment and Media Law Signal podcast series, Bob Tarantino speaks with David Steinberg about fair dealing in Canada. The second in a two-part series, this episode focuses on the complexities of obtaining Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance when relying on fair dealing exemptions, and the practical challenges that arise when dealing with insurers, distributors, and rights holders. As counsel in the Toronto office, Bob focuses his practice on the interface between the entertainment industry and intellectual property law. David is a partner in the Toronto office whose practice focuses on the areas of entertainment and media law, specifically in the film, television and music industries. self Additional resources Download a copy of the podcast transcript.

Download a copy of the resource guide. CPD/CLE Accreditation This program is eligible for 30 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 30 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.