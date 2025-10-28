CRTC Releases New Policy To Modernize Radio Processes

On October 10, 2025, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (the "Commission") released Broadcasting Regulatory Policy CRTC 2025-265 ("BRP 2025-265"), which updates certain processes and requirements aimed at modernising Canada's radio broadcasting framework. This bulletin outlines the key determinations and measures introduced in the policy.

Licence Terms

The Commission will issue licences for indefinite terms for all radio broadcasting undertakings, except for the CBC's stations and developmental stations. Regular randomized audits and complaint-driven reviews will replace the traditional renewal process.

Compliance Measures

The Commission is implementing a gradual approach for addressing non-compliance, including on-air announcements, administrative monetary penalties ("AMPs"), and, as a last resort, licence suspension or revocation.

Conditions of service may still be used for non-compliance as well as increased Canadian Content Development ("CCD") contributions as a remedial measure.

Subsidiary Communications Multiplex Operation (SCMO) Services

The Commission issued a proposed order requiring a licensee that operates an SCMO1 to broadcast audio programs to register that SCMO with the Commission.

The requirement for SCMOs to dedicate more than 15% of their broadcast week to ethnic programming to obtain a condition of service to operate has been eliminated.

Developmental Stations

The Commission modified the process for developmental stations to potentially make licences more accessible. The Commission has expanded developmental stations to include community, campus, and commercial stations. It has also increased the transmitter power limit from 5 watts to 50 watts for AM stations and the effective radiated power (ERP) limit from 5 watts to 50 watts for FM stations. In addition, the Commission simplified the transition to a regular licence, by allowing developmental stations to be renewed to a regular licence with an indefinite term after five years, via a renewal application, provided that the station meets all its regulatory obligations.

Low-Power to Full-Power Stations

Licensees of low-power stations will now file a Part 1 application to upgrade to full power, with market capacity assessments still being conducted in frequency-scarce areas.

Spoken Word Content on FM Stations

The Commission issued a proposed order to allow a one-year trial period for commercial FM stations looking to devote more than 50% of their broadcast week to spoken word content through a condition of service. After the trial period, a licensee can formally apply for a permanent condition of service if the licensee wants to continue broadcasting more than 50% spoken word programming.

AM-FM Simulcasting

Licensees can now apply for a temporary condition of service that allows them to simulcast their AM station's programming on their FM station within the same market for a one-year period. The applications will be processed administratively. After the one-year period licensees will be required to either revert to their original programming and cease simulcasting or apply to revoke the AM licence.

Licence Revocation for Off-Air Stations

In order to ensure that off-air stations do not hold on to their licence indefinitely while not contributing to the broadcasting system, the Commission will introduce a formal process to revoke licences of stations that are off-air for extended periods of time.

Areas Where No Changes Were Implemented

While the Commission had proposed in its Notice new reporting requirements with respect to diversity of station ownership, no such requirements were implemented. Similarly, no measures were implemented that would provide greater regulatory flexibility for AM stations. Both issues will be considered by the Commission in future proceedings.

Footnote

1 As explained in a footnote in BRP 2025-265, SCMO "is a method for broadcasters to use a side channel within their main frequency to transmit additional information relating to their programming (e.g., song name and artist) or to broadcast separate programming.

