30 October 2025

Sideline Conversations: Tickets, Teams & The Tri-Nations (Video)

As the world prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Sideline Conversations takes you beyond the pitch to explore the legal and commercial issues shaping the tournament.
Aarij S. Wasti
Episode 1

In Episode 1, join Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), andJuan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City) for an introduction to the series and an early look at the business and legal landscape of the first tri-nation World Cup.

From ticket sales and sponsorship rules to cross-border logistics and fan engagement, the discussion sets the stage for future episodes covering immigration, funding, ambush marketing, and more.

Watch the full conversation below.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Aarij S. Wasti
