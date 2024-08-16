ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Episode 078: Life Recovery From Trauma And PTSD With Ally Pankiw (Podcast)

Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Vanshika Dhawan, today's host, welcomes filmmaker Ally Pankiw. Ally made her TV directing debut with Netflix's "Feel Good," which she also produced. She was also a writer on the "Schitt's Creek" and "Joan Is Awful" episodes of Netflix's Black Mirror. Ally recently had her first feature film, "I Used to Be Funny." Ally and Vanshika share an interesting conversation about her career and her latest film, which portrays the reality of overcoming trauma and PTSD.

