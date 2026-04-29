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29 April 2026

Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: Stephen Zolf Comments On Canadian Competition Review

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The proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery continues to draw significant regulatory scrutiny around the world, including in Canada.
Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
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The proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery continues to draw significant regulatory scrutiny around the world, including in Canada.

In a recent Globe and Mail article, partner Stephen Zolf noted that Canada’s Competition Bureau review of the merger may be different from other jurisdictions, as Warner Bros. Discovery has not made HBO Max available to streaming customers in Canada. Instead, Warner content is distributed through output deals with various Canadian streamers and broadcasters. 

He added that, while the Competition Bureau will closely examine the deal and assess any potential remedies, its approach may be less proactive than that taken by competition authorities in other major jurisdictions.

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