Michael Binetti On CTV: Ontario Moves To Ban Above-Face-Value Ticket Resales

Affleck Greene McMurtry LLP represents businesses involved in complex litigation, competition law, and administrative proceedings in Canada. AGM’s clients include national and international financial institutions, investment houses, construction and mining companies, manufacturers, insurance companies, governments, and other medium- and large-sized enterprises.

Article Insights

Affleck Greene McMurtry LLP are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries

AGM Managing Partner Michael Binetti appeared on CTV’s Your Morning with host Anne-Marie Mediwake on Monday, March 23, 2026 to discuss Ontario’s proposed ban on above-face-value ticket resales and the legal questions it raises for consumers, businesses, and the live events industry.

In the segment, entitled “Ontario to Ban Reselling Tickets at Higher Prices,” Michael examined the Ford government’s proposed amendments to the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, which would prohibit the resale of concert, sports, and live event tickets for more than their original all-in purchase price — including fees, service charges, and applicable taxes.

self

The proposed legislation follows Ontario’s repeal in 2019 of earlier Liberal legislation that had capped resale prices at 50 per cent above face value, which the government at the time called unenforceable. As Michael previously analyzed on CTV’s Your Morning last October, the issue came to a head when Premier Ford publicly criticized ticket gouging in the wake of Blue Jays World Series demand — and signalled his government was considering new legislation to address it. The new rules, if passed, would apply immediately across all resale platforms, with implementation timed ahead of FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto later this summer.

Michael addressed the key legal and practical questions surrounding the proposed changes — including how the province intends to enforce price caps across both regulated platforms and informal resale channels, and what the legislation means for businesses operating in Ontario’s live events and ticketing ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.