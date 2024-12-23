Episode 2: Transforming Canada's Competition Law (Video)

In Episode 2 of our Competitive Insights, Antonio Di Domenico, co-chair of Fasken's Competition, Marketing, and Foreign Investment Group, and John Pecman, Senior Business Advisor at Fasken, dive into significant reforms in Canada's competition law. Among key issues discussed are amendments to the Competition Act, including the removal of the efficiencies defense, new merger guidelines, and the criminalization of wage-fixing and no-poach agreements. With stronger civil provisions and expanded private rights of action, businesses now face increased scrutiny and significant penalties. Discover how these pivotal changes will influence competition policy, corporate strategy, and compliance efforts in Canada.

