23 December 2024

Episode 2: Transforming Canada's Competition Law (Video)

Fasken

Contributor

Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
Antonio Di Domenico and John R. Pecman
In Episode 2 of our Competitive Insights, Antonio Di Domenico, co-chair of Fasken's Competition, Marketing, and Foreign Investment Group, and John Pecman, Senior Business Advisor at Fasken, dive into significant reforms in Canada's competition law. Among key issues discussed are amendments to the Competition Act, including the removal of the efficiencies defense, new merger guidelines, and the criminalization of wage-fixing and no-poach agreements. With stronger civil provisions and expanded private rights of action, businesses now face increased scrutiny and significant penalties. Discover how these pivotal changes will influence competition policy, corporate strategy, and compliance efforts in Canada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Antonio Di Domenico
John R. Pecman
