Ports & Maritime News | January 6-12,2025

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of January 06–12 to keep you in the loop.

Maritime emissions pricing proposal submitted to IMO by 47 countries and ICS

A joint proposal led by 47 countries, flag states, the EU and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) for the adoption of a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions pricing mechanism for maritime transport has been submitted to the IMO.

The proposal consists of amendments to the MARPOL Convention so that shipping companies contribute annually per ton of CO2 equivalent emitted to an IMO GHG Strategy Implementation Fund.

Source: Portos e Navios

New waterway on the Tocantins River will boost navigation on the Northern Arc by 2025

The Government of Pará, through the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS), has issued operating licenses for the Tucuruí locks, allowing navigation between the mouth of the Tocantins and Marabá. Companies are already showing interest in operating in the Arco do Norte logistics corridor, mainly in grain transportation.

Source: Portos e Navios

Federal government invests in ports to expand foreign trade

The Federal Government is planning 37 new leases and the concession of channels in five major Brazilian ports by 2026. The intention is to guarantee space for a possible increase in foreign trade due to the Mercosur-European Union agreement.

Source: Portos e Navios

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.