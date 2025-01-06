ANTAQ Initiates Public Consultation For Concession Of Paraguay River Waterway

On December 26, 2024, Brazil's National Agency of Waterway Transportation ("ANTAQ") initiated a public consultation to gather suggestions for the improvement of the proposed model for the concession of the Paraguay River Waterway (Public Hearing Notice No. 18/2024).

The concession of the Paraguay River Waterway marks the first waterway concession in Brazil's history that focuses on sustainable development and logistical efficiency. The estimated investment in the initial years is BRL 63.8 million, with a 15-year contractual concession period and the possibility of extension.

Contributions can be submitted until February 23, 2025, at 11:59 PM, via an electronic form on the ANTAQ website.

The area of the concession covers the bed of the Paraguay River, from the city of Corumbá/MS (km 1521, according to Nautical Letter 3365) to the mouth of the Apa River, located in the municipality of Porto Murtinho/MS (km 932, according to Nautical Letter 3333), and the bed of the Tamengo Canal, in the section within the municipality of Corumbá/MS.

ANTAQ also announced that a public hearing event might be held, attended either in person or remotely, to encourage discussion and answer any questions. The date, time, and location will be defined and communicated in due course.

