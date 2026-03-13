Brazil O&G Permanent Offer: ANP To Hold Public Hearing On Inclusion Of New Blocks

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will hold a public hearing on March 13, 2026 to discuss revisions to the Permanent Production Sharing Offer (OPP) tender protocol. The main agenda item is the incorporation of 15 additional exploratory blocks into the bidding round.

At present, the tender protocol covers eight areas: Jade, Ágata, Amazonita, Safira Leste, Safira Oeste, Larimar, Turmalina, and Ônix. If approved, the blocks Cruzeiro do Sul, Rubi, Granada, Aragonita, Calcedônia, Cerussita, Malaquita, Opala, Quartzo, Rodocrosita, Siderita, Hematita, Magnetita, Calcita and Azurita will be added, increasing the OPP portfolio to 23 blocks.

Notably, all 15 new areas have already had valid joint statements issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). The revised draft tender protocol has also received MME approval.

Since the revision is limited to adding areas and updating technical and economic parameters, without modifying the existing rules of the bidding round, ANP determined that the public consultation stage could be waived.

Three additional blocks authorized by the National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) — Mogno, Dolomita and Limonita — are not part of the current update, but are expected to be included in a subsequent cycle.

Part of the Mogno block's area lies beyond Brazil's 200-nautical-mile territorial limit, a circumstance that requires the development of specific rules in the tender protocol.

As for the Limonita and Dolomita blocks, their boundaries must be revised in accordance with the guidance in Joint Statement MMA/MME No. 01/2026, and an analysis is needed to determine how such adjustments will affect the technical and economic parameters of these areas.

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