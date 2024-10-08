Ports & Maritime News | September 23-29, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's news for the week of September 23–29 to keep you in the loop.

Brazil's National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ) approved the opening of public hearings and consultations on ANTAQ Resolution No. 3,259/2014, which addresses administrative penalties arising from ANTAQ's supervisory activities. The contribution period will run from October 7 to November 20. The date for the virtual session will be announced at a later date.

Source: ANTAQ

On October 3, ANTAQ held a meeting to discuss and receive contributions regarding the Regulatory Agenda Proposal 2025-2028.

This was the last of three meetings, and the focus of the meeting was on inland navigation. Contributions for Regulatory Result Evaluation Agenda (ARR) 2023-2026 were accepted during the meeting.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ has announced the opening of Public Hearing and Consultation No. 13/2024, regarding the leasing of terminal SSB01 at the Port of São Sebastião (SP). The comment period began on September 30 and will run until November 28.

The leased area is intended for the movement and storage of solid bulk and general and containerized cargo. The expected term of the lease is 35 years, with an estimated investment of 660 million reais.

Source: ANTAQ

The Port of Imbituba has opened a public comment period, with the aim of receiving suggestions and contributions to improve Resolution 57/2020, which regulates operational procedures for docking priority. Comments should be submitted through the official portal.

The public consultation period started on October 1 and will run until October 20.

Source: Portos e Navios.

On September 26, the UN Global Compact launched the first version of a guide on port and maritime decarbonization in Brazil. The study was developed by the Ocean Business Working Group, led by the Port of Açu. This guide is part of the Action Platform for Water and Oceans, and is the first corporate hub in Brazil with the aim of promoting the energy transition in the maritime and port sector.

Source: Portos e Navios.

The Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has issued an installation license for dredging Babitonga Bay (SC). The investment for this project is 300 million reais and will increase the depth of the canal from 14 meters to 16 meters, accommodating New Panamax-class vessels of up to 366 meters in length.

Source: Portos e Navios.

