SUSEP Invites Contributions To Shape The 2027 Regulatory Agenda

The Superintendence of Private Insurance (“SUSEP”) has launched a call for contributions on topics, studies, and regulatory proposals to inform the prioritization of the agency’s Regulatory Agenda for 2027.

The initiative aims to gather input from market participants, representative bodies, insurers, reinsurers, brokers, consumers, specialized firms, and other stakeholders on topics considered relevant to next year’s regulatory agenda.

The consultation represents a significant opportunity for the market to contribute suggestions for regulatory improvements, especially in light of the implementation process for Law No. 15,040/2024 (Insurance Contract Law) and recent CNSP Resolutions No. 494/2026 and No. 496/2026, which introduced significant changes in the insurance, reinsurance, and non-life insurance contract markets.

Among the topics that we consider to be most relevant for suggestions for immediate regulation by SUSEP, the following stand out:

clarifications and supplementary regulations related to the application of Law No. 15,040/2024;

criteria for the adjustment and settlement of more complex claims;

limits of the insurance broker’s representation and the effects of communications made through them;

registration with SUSEP of customized clauses in property and casualty insurance and the handling of confidential information;

regulation of the contribution of insured capital to the National Fund for Public Calamities, Protection, and Civil Defense (“FUNCAP”) in life and personal injury insurance.

Interested parties could submit their proposals until September 30, 2026, via the form provided by SUSEP on the Brasil Participativo platform.

Considering the impacts of recent legislative and regulatory changes in the sector, the collection of input is an important opportunity for market participants to submit suggestions for regulatory improvements and contribute to the development of SUSEP’s regulatory agenda for 2027.

Access for more information: Regulatory Agenda