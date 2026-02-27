IBAMA Opens Public Consultation On Offshore Disposal Of Drilling Fluids And Cuttings

The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has opened a public consultation on a draft Normative Instruction that will regulate the environmental conditions...

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Luiz Gustavo Bezerra’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: in South America

in South America

The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has opened a public consultation on a draft Normative Instruction that will regulate the environmental conditions for the offshore use and maritime discharge of drilling fluids, cuttings, and cement slurries in offshore oil and gas well drilling and completion activities.

The proposal is intended to replace Normative Instruction No. 01/2018, whose effectiveness was suspended in March 2019. Since its issuance, IN No. 01/2018 had been subject to criticism, particularly because it prohibited the offshore disposal of reservoir-phase cuttings and fluids. These concerns led to the suspension of the rule, and since then the “Guidelines for the Use and Disposal of Drilling Fluids and Cuttings” have been applied on a transitional basis, as determined at the time by the IBAMA Presidency.

The new draft regulation includes, among others, the following relevant changes:

Authorization for disposal of water-based fluids and definition of reservoir phase: The draft maintains the prohibition on offshore discharge of cuttings generated in reservoir phases of wells, but removes the prohibition for water-based fluids, taking into account logistical constraints reported by operators, and introduces an express regulatory definition of “reservoir phase.”

The draft maintains the prohibition on offshore discharge of cuttings generated in reservoir phases of wells, but removes the prohibition for water-based fluids, taking into account logistical constraints reported by operators, and introduces an express regulatory definition of “reservoir phase.” Prohibition on paraffin use: The proposal prohibits the use of paraffins in drilling and completion fluid formulations.

The proposal prohibits the use of paraffins in drilling and completion fluid formulations. Changes to sampling and monitoring frequency for fluids and cuttings: The sampling and monitoring frequency is changed to daily, whenever such discharges occur, in order to ensure more representative analytical results.

The sampling and monitoring frequency is changed to daily, whenever such discharges occur, in order to ensure more representative analytical results. Use of gas chromatography/mass spectrometry to assess oil contamination: The draft provides for the use of these methodologies to assess oil contamination in residues, in light of technical limitations associated with the Reverse Phase Extraction test.

The draft provides for the use of these methodologies to assess oil contamination in residues, in light of technical limitations associated with the Reverse Phase Extraction test. Incentives for technologies and innovation: The draft establishes targets and reference parameters for the use of more efficient treatment systems (such as thermal desorption, thermos-mechanical, and microwave systems) and for barite with lower heavy metal content.

The draft establishes targets and reference parameters for the use of more efficient treatment systems (such as thermal desorption, thermos-mechanical, and microwave systems) and for barite with lower heavy metal content. Introduction of the Barite and Organic Base Stock Sampling and Traceability Plan (PlanARE): Operators will be required to submit a sampling and traceability plan under the Fluids Administrative Proceeding (PAF), subject to prior approval by IBAMA.

Operators will be required to submit a sampling and traceability plan under the Fluids Administrative Proceeding (PAF), subject to prior approval by IBAMA. Effective date: The period for the new regulation to enter into force has been extended from 30 days to six months after publication.

Considering the operational and environmental compliance impacts for offshore drilling and completion activities, potentially affected companies are advised to review the draft carefully and participate in the public consultation process by submitting contributions to support improvements to the final text.

The public consultation will receive public comments until March 8, 2026.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.