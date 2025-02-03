Privacy Day Marks A Global Effort To Protect Personal Data

This date highlights the need to adopt secure practices in data management, safeguarding individuals' rights and fostering trust in business relationships

This Tuesday, January 28th, is the International Privacy Day. This date is part of a global effort to raise awareness about the importance of respecting privacy and protecting personal data.

In an increasingly digitalized world, the collection and sharing of personal data have become routine practices. Whether browsing websites, using apps, or interacting with products, we constantly share information that requires special care.

For this reason, this day highlights the need to adopt secure and transparent data processing practices, safeguarding individuals' rights and fostering trust in commercial relationships.

In Brazil, the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) serves as the primary regulatory framework on this topic. Compliance with the LGPD is not just a legal requirement but also an opportunity to enhance your reputation, mitigate risks, and build trust with clients and partners.

Here are some practical actions your organization can take:

Conduct regular privacy training for employees, ensuring everyone understands their responsibilities.

Review and update privacy policies and contracts, ensuring alignment with the LGPD.

Monitor and document personal data processing activities, promoting greater transparency and control.

Be prepared to fulfill data subject rights, such as access, correction, and deletion of data.

Implement an action plan for incidents and data breaches, minimizing impacts and demonstrating accountability.

To mark this special occasion, our team has prepared an exclusive analysis of key predictions and trends in the data protection field for 2025. Discover how regulatory changes, technological advancements, and new global standards may impact your organization.

Take advantage of International Privacy Day to strengthen your company's commitment to personal data protection and build trust with your stakeholders.

