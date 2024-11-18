ANPD Opens Public Consultation On Artificial Intelligence

The ANPD will gather contributions from society until December 5th to support the development of regulations on the use of AI and the protection of personal data in Brazil

The Brazilian Data Protection Authority (ANPD) launched a Public Consultation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gather contributions that will support the development of guidelines and regulations regarding the use of AI and the protection of personal data in Brazil.

This initiative aligns with the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which, in its Article 20, grants data subjects the right to request a review of automated decisions that affect their interests. It also adheres to the ANPD's Regulatory Agenda for the 2023-2024 biennium, which includes a project to regulate AI within the context of data protection.

The Public Consultation is structured around 15 questions organized into four main pillars:

data subject rights, LGPD principles, legal basis, and best practices and governance.

Through this consultation, the ANPD aims to keep pace with the growing use of automated technologies and AI in data processing activities, addressing significant risks to data subjects' rights, such as privacy and non-discrimination. The Authority intends to identify ways to ensure data protection without hindering technological progress.

Society participation in the Public Consultation is essential for sharing practical insights on the applicability of the regulations, as well as suggesting adjustments that can make the regulations clearer and more feasible.

Regulatory environment

The dialogue promoted by the ANPD drives the development of a regulatory environment that balances the protection of data subjects' rights with market demands, allowing companies to remain competitive and innovative while adhering to data protection standards.

The involvement of various stakeholders contributes to a regulatory framework more closely aligned with business practices, fostering legal certainty and promoting a trustworthy environment between consumers and companies.

The ANPD has opened a public consultation on the topic and is receiving contributions from society until December 5th. To participate, simply submit your responses through the Participa + Brasil platform.

