8 April 2025

Deutschlandfunk: Corruption In Austria

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

Corruption thrives in secrecy, and transparency is its strongest antidote." – Bettina Knoetzl spoke to Katharina Peetz from Deutschlandfunk (German Public Radio) about the corruption situation in Austria...
Corruption thrives in secrecy, and transparency is its strongest antidote."Bettina Knoetzl spoke to Katharina Peetz from Deutschlandfunk (German Public Radio) about the corruption situation in Austria, following the country's longest-running corruption case, which has finally led to a conviction of bribery, after 16 years of investigations.

The case of Karl-Heinz Grasser, Austria's former Minister of Economy, remains an unfortunate symbol of Austria's ongoing challenges in fighting corruption, reflecting the deeper systemic issues. Nepotism, lack of transparency, and an overburdened judiciary make the fight against corruption a constant challenge. Austria has fallen to 25th place in the Corruption Perceptions Index, a concerning decline for a wealthy, European, industrialized nation. Bettina emphasizes the urgent need for real reforms – stronger judicial independence, faster proceedings, and a truly effective Freedom of Information Act.

Corruption is not a minor offense – it erodes trust in institutions and the rule of law. Meaningful change requires action from politicians, the judiciary, and society as a whole.

Tune in to listen to the interview (in German) https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/korruption-in-oesterreich-interview-m-bettina-knoetzl-transparency-international-100.html

