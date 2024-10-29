White Collar Crime 2024

Under Austrian criminal law, both individuals and corporations can be held criminally liable for the same offence (see details in Q 2 below).

Tax evasion and tax fraud are regulated in the Austrian Financial Crimes Act (Finanzstrafgesetz, or FinStrG). Insider dealing, disclosure of inside information and market manipulation are regulated in the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börsegesetz 2018).

Can corporates be held criminally liable? If yes, how is this determined/attributed?

the offence is committed for the benefit of the corporation or the offence violated duties incumbent upon the corporation.

The corporation is liable for the criminal action of its decision-maker if the offence was committed unlawfully and culpably within the scope of the decision-maker's function. An offence committed by an employee is attributable to the corporation if the employee has acted unlawfully, and the offence is made possible or is significantly facilitated by the fact that the corporation did not exercise due and reasonable care to prevent such offences (particularly, as may be due to violations of organisational and supervisory duties).

While individuals are subject to the whole range of penalties and other sanctions provided for in the Austrian Criminal Code, sanctions imposed upon corporations are limited to fines. Such fines are based on the corporation's earnings and certain aggravating or mitigating factors.

As of September 2023, the maximum fine for offences such as severe fraud, breach of trust, or corruption has been increased to EUR 3.9 million.