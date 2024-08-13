Employee Protection In M&A Transactions: TUPE

What triggers a TUPE transfer? Can a third party like an employee or trade union stop or delay a TUPE transfer? Is post-transfer reorganisation (termination) admissible?

Austria Austrian case law defines a TUPE transfer as the transfer of an economic unit that retains its identity, meaning an organised grouping of resources that has the objective of pursuing an economic activity (depending on (i) the takeover of tangible/intangible assets, key employees or a significant number of employees, clients or customers, (ii) the level of similarity of the activities carried out prior to and after the transfer, and (iii) the duration of the interruption).



Furthermore, TUPE transfers can automatically occur in case of specific reorganisations (e.g. mergers). No. Post-transfer reorganisation measures (terminations) are only permissible for economic, technical or organisational reasons. However, any transfer-related termination (prior to or following the TUPE transfer) is null and void. Thus, the employer bears the burden of proof that the termination was not related to the transfer.

Bulgaria A TUPE transfer can be triggered in case of (i) the reorganisation of a legal entity (merger, takeover, spin-off, split, change of the legal form), (ii) the transfer of a going concern or part thereof, (iii) the assignment or transfer of an activity, together with tangible assets related to it, (iv) the rent or concession of the going concern or part thereof. No. Yes, but the TUPE transfer per se may not be the reason for any redundancies (thus reorganisations are usually postponed to a later stage after the transfer to avoid any claims). Such reorganisation is generally substantiated by an economic, technical or organisational reason (e.g. reduced production, which leads to the necessity to reduce staff). If such terminations are likely to occur, they would qualify as measures envisaged in relation to the employees and thus would trigger the obligation for consultations.

Croatia A TUPE transfer can be triggered as a result of a statutory change (e.g. merger) or a legal transaction, when an undertaking or part thereof or business or part thereof, which retains its economic integrity, is transferred to a new employer (e.g. organised group of employees, retaining the character post-transfer, transfer of assets, etc.). No. Generally, yes; however, the TUPE transfer per se may not be the reason for any redundancies (thus reorganisations are usually postponed to a later stage after the transfer to avoid any claims).

Czech Republic A TUPE transfer can be triggered in two situations:

(i) in case of a transfer of activity meeting certain legal criteria (e.g. organised group of employees, retaining the character post-transfer, transfer of assets, etc.); or (ii) automatically in specific situations, e.g. merger. No. Generally, yes; however, the TUPE transfer per se may not be the reason for any redundancies (thus reorganisations are usually postponed to a later stage after the transfer to avoid any claims).

Hungary A TUPE transfer can be triggered in two situations:

(i) a transfer activity that qualifies as the transfer of an organised group of material or immaterial resources based on a transaction (e.g. transfer of assets, transfer of organised group of employees, etc.); or (ii) automatically in specific situations, e.g. merger, demerger, etc. No. Yes, it is admissible; however, the TUPE transfer cannot serve as the basis for the employer to terminate the employment relationships of the affected employees or for mass redundancies. Therefore, reorganisations are typically carried out after a TUPE transfer at a later stage to avoid any claims.

Poland Polish law does not define TUPE transfer or acts of law resulting in such a transfer. Assessing whether there has been a TUPE transfer requires a test consisting of the following steps:

(i) identification of the unit which is the subject of the TUPE transfer;

(ii) determination of what kind of entity is the subject of the TUPE transfer (based primarily on material components or employees and their qualifications);

(iii) examination of whether the entity has retained its identity after the TUPE transfer.

All the above circumstances are merely single factors in the overall assessment that must be made. Thus, the degree of importance of each criterion will vary according to the type of business and activity. No. Generally, yes. The law does not regulate this matter. In practice, post-transfer reorganisations (terminations) commence 6-12 months after the TUPE transfer. However, the TUPE transfer itself may not be grounds for the employer's termination of the employment contract by notice.

Romania A TUPE transfer can be triggered in case of transfer of ownership of undertaking, units or parts thereof aiming at the continuation of a main or secondary business object, whether profit-driven or not. No. Generally, yes; however, the TUPE transfer may not be grounds for individual or collective dismissal of employees.

Slovakia A TUPE transfer can be triggered in two situations:

(i) in case of a transfer of unit/activity meeting certain legal criteria (e.g. organised group of employees, retaining the character post-transfer, transfer of assets, etc.); or (ii) automatically in specific situations, e.g. merger. No Generally, yes; however, the TUPE transfer per se may not be the reason for any redundancies (thus reorganisations are usually postponed to a later stage after the transfer to avoid any claims).

Slovenia A TUPE transfer can be triggered in two situations:

(i) a legal transfer of an undertaking or a part of an undertaking (the criteria for what constitutes an undertaking are not specified in the legislation but are derived from case law, e.g. transfer of substantial assets, organised group of employees, continuous performance of the same business activity, etc.); or

(ii) merger or demerger. No. Generally, yes; however, the TUPE transfer per se may not be the reason for any redundancies.