Transparency International Austria – Advancing The Rule Of Law In Austria

An independent justice system is one of the cornerstones of a strong rule of law and an essential foundation for a competitive business environment. Austria has recently taken an important step in that direction.

Transparency International Austria has welcomed the draft legislation establishing an independent Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. The proposal would transfer the authority to issue directives from the Ministry of Justice to an independent body, strengthening the independence of public prosecutions.

As Chair of TI-Austria, our partner Bettina Knoetzl commented: “This draft legislation is a milestone for our rule of law. Abolishing the political power to issue directives is a necessary step to strengthen trust in the judiciary and in Austria as a business location. Austria’s reputation has been affected by recent scandals, and this reform can make an important contribution to restoring confidence. We welcome the collegial leadership model and the high professional standards. At the same time, TI-Austria recommends staggered terms of office to ensure continuity and avoid a complete change in leadership at the same time.”

While TI-Austria strongly supports the draft in principle, it also identifies several areas where further refinements would strengthen the proposal. Once the official comments have been submitted, we will share them here.

In the meantime, you can read TI-Austria’s press release here: Link or below.

The current proposal marks an important beginning, but a closer analysis shows there is still considerable room for improvement. Stay tuned as we will be sharing detailed recommendations soon.

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