4 September 2024

Global Women Litigators Breakfast At The IBA 2024 In Mexico City

Exciting times ahead at the IBA Annual Meeting in Mexico City! As the founder of the Women Litigators Breakfast during my time as Chair of the Litigation Committee, I'm thrilled to see this event broaden its scope every year.
Exciting times ahead at the IBA Annual Meeting in Mexico City! As the founder of the Women Litigators Breakfast during my time as Chair of the Litigation Committee, I'm thrilled to see this event broaden its scope every year. It continues to be a must-attend gathering for litigators who champion diversity.

Mark your calendars for September 17, 2024, when we'll assemble again for the Litigation Committee's Global Women Litigators Breakfast. This year, we are diving into a crucial discussion on "The Importance of Judicial Independence: Views Across the Globe."

Our panel will explore the Mexican judicial system, the role of women in the legal profession, and the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in Mexico. We're honored again to have an esteemed lineup of speakers, this time including

  • Justice Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Mexico, who will deliver the keynote address
  • Justice Janine M. Otálora Malassis, High Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Federal Judiciary, Mexico
  • Judge Adriana Ortega Ortiz, Trial Court.

Moderating the discussion will be Samaneh Hosseini, Stikeman Elliott, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, who serves as Diversity and Equality Officer of the Litigation Committee, alongside Justice Liam Kennedy from the Irish High Court.

We look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow litigators who share a commitment to diversity and inclusion. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect, learn, and lead the charge in promoting these essential values across the legal profession.

For more information, please visit https://www.ibanet.org/session-details/se_264000

