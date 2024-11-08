Immigration Update- Australia's Migration Program Management November 2024

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released its latest immigration program administration report (13th edition), revealing significant shifts in visa processing and policy implementation since March 2024.

Australia's migration landscape has shown significant shifts in 2024, with statistics revealing both growth in temporary residents and the impact of recent policy reforms. As of September 2024, Australia hosts 2.8 million temporary visa holders, a 5.9% increase from 2.64 million in September 2023.

Student visas increased to 674,596 holders (up 1.6%), Working Holiday Makers rose substantially to 192,565 (up 33.1%), and Temporary Skilled Employment visas grew to 183,713 (up 31.5%). However, recent policy changes are beginning to moderate this growth, with student visa lodgements decreasing by 28% in the first quarter of 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.

Net Overseas Migration, which peaked at 528,000 in 2022-23, is forecast to reduce to 260,000 in 2024-25 as new policy settings take effect and post-pandemic migration patterns normalise. These figures represent a transition from post-pandemic recovery toward more sustainable pre-pandemic levels.

Processing Times Showing Pressure

A common trend is the lengthening of visa processing times across major categories:

Partner visas: Extended from 7 months to 11 months

Student visas: Increased from 21 days to 52 days

(Note: partner visa processing times for offshore applications vary widely due to local processing arrangements).

Temporary Visa Population Growth

The temporary visa holder population in Australia has shown substantial growth:

Total temporary visa holders increased to 2.8 million (from 2.46 million in March)

Student visa holders reached 674,596

Working Holiday Maker visa holders grew to 192,565

ASEANMobility Enhancement Progress

The Australian Government has successfully implemented its promised expansion of visa arrangements for ASEAN nationals. The extended Business Visitor visa, offering up to five years validity, was introduced on 1 April 2024. Plans remain on track for the new Visitor Visa Frequent Traveller Stream, which will provide up to ten years validity, to be rolled out by the end of 2024. Both arrangements allow three-month stays per visit, enhancing business and tourism mobility between Australia and ASEAN nations (excluding Myanmar).

Significant Changes in Australia's Student Visa Program

Australia has implemented substantial reforms to its international education sector in 2024, with several key changes affecting student visas. The visa application charge increased dramatically from $710 to $1,600 on 1 July 2024. The government also introduced a new Genuine Student requirement, replacing the previous Genuine Temporary Entrant criteria, alongside higher English language requirements for both student and graduate visas. These changes have a notable impact- student visa grant rates have decreased from 80.4% in 2022-23 to 77.5% by March 2024, and further to 73.1% for Independent ELICOS and 44.8% for Vocational Education and Training sectors by September 2024. A new National Planning Level for international student commencements will be implemented in 2025, indicating continued focus on managing growth in the sector. Student visa lodgements show a significant decrease of 28% in the first quarter of 2024-25 compared to the same period in 2023-24.

Business Innovation Program Transition

The Business Innovation and Investment Program officially closed to new applications on 31 July 2024. This closure paves the way for the new National Innovation Visa, scheduled for introduction by late 2024 (although this may slip to early 2025).

Enhanced Compliance Measures

The government has implemented several new compliance initiatives:

Newdata-matching arrangements with the Australian Taxation Office to detect worker exploitation

Development of targeted education packages for migrant workers

Strengthened employer compliance frameworks

Looking Ahead

These changes reflect Australia's commitment to balancing increased regional mobility, particularly with ASEAN nations, while strengthening program integrity and compliance measures. The migration program continues to adapt to changing economic needs while maintaining robust controls and protections for visa holders.

The Department has maintained its overall planning levels for 2024-25 at 185,000 places, with 132,200 places allocated to the Skilled stream (71%) and 52,500 places to the Family stream (28%), indicating stability in the core migration program despite operational adjustments.

Migration professionals should note these changes when advising clients, particularly regarding extended processing timeframes and new compliance requirements. The successful implementation of ASEAN mobility initiatives demonstrates continued focus on regional engagement, while longer processing times indicate the need for careful planning in visa application strategies.

[Note: This information is current as of November 2024. Immigration policies and processing times are subject to change.]

