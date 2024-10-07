New Work And Holiday (Subclass 462) Visa Pre-Application (Ballot)

On 1 October 2024, the Australian Government launched a pre-application process (visa ballot) for the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) program.

Visa ballot registrations opened for the following high-demand Work and Holiday (subclass 462) countries:

China

India

Vietnam

This ballot aims to provide an equitable, streamlined and transparent way to randomly select applicants from partner countries where demand exceeds the number of places available in a program year. There is an AUD25 registration fee.

The Department will randomly select registrations over the program year 2024-25.

Successful applicants will be notified by email and instructed to apply for a Work and Holiday visa online.

Applicants will need to meet all the standard eligibility requirements of the subclass 462 visa to be granted entry into Australia.

To learn more about the Work and Holiday visa ballots, including registration and selection periods, refer to New Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa pre-application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.