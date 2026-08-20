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20 August 2026

Podcast: SMSFs With CGW – Ban On SMSFs Using Borrowing To Acquire Residential Real Estate From August 2026

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Cooper Grace Ward

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Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
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Cooper Grace Ward's latest podcast episode examines the new restrictions on SMSF borrowing for real estate purchases, clarifying widespread misconceptions about what constitutes a 'residential real estate ban.' Partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson, alongside senior associate Keeghan Silcock, break down the business real property test requirements and explain the critical transitional rules taking effect from August 2026.
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Keeghan Silcock,Scott Hay-Bartlem, and Clinton Jackson
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In this episode of SMSFs with CGW, partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson are joined by senior associate Keeghan Silcock to unpack the new rules banning SMSFs from using borrowings to acquire real estate that is not 'business real property'.

Welcome to SMSFs with CGW, Cooper Grace Ward’s podcast covering the latest developments affecting self-managed superannuation funds. In this episode, partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson are joined by senior associate Keeghan Silcock to discuss the new ban on SMSFs borrowing to buy real estate that is not ‘business real property’.

Despite what’s been widely reported, this is not a blanket ban on residential real estate. The property must meet the ‘business real property’ test for as long as the borrowing arrangement is in place, not just when it’s bought. Scott, Clinton and Keeghan also cover the transitional rules that apply from 10 August 2026, including what counts as a binding contract and the limits on refinancing.

Tune in to find out why the ‘residential real estate ban’ label is misleading and what to check before relying on borrowings to buy property.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Keeghan Silcock
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Scott Hay-Bartlem
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Clinton Jackson
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