New National Interest Framework For Data Centres And AI Infrastructure In Australia

Australia’s data centre sector is entering a new phase of regulatory oversight. Following our previous article on data centre usage and modular development, including the associated energy and cost benefits, the federal government’s recent announcement of a national interest framework for data centres and AI infrastructure is a timely introduction.

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Australia’s data centre sector is entering a new phase of regulatory oversight. Following our previous article on data centre usage and modular development, including the associated energy and cost benefits, the federal government’s recent announcement of a national interest framework for data centres and AI infrastructure is a timely introduction.

The framework provides a compass for priority areas for future regulation, as the government attempts to keep national interests in energy, water and infrastructure at the forefront in this sector. It also sets out five key areas of consideration developers must address for data centre project approval.

Beyond this, the framework reflects the government’s ambition to capture the AI market in the region and its underlying benefits, while ensuring those benefits are maintained for the Australian economy. It also offers a clearer pathway for data centre operators to position their projects for a more efficient and less costly approval process.

Five key expectations of the national interest framework for data centres and AI infrastructure

1. Prioritise Australia’s national interest

Projects should align with Australia’s strategic, economic, and sovereign data objectives. Those that demonstrate a clear public interest or benefit, rather than purely profit-driven outcomes, are likely to gain priority in the government’s approval process.

2. Support Australia’s energy transition

Developers must try to take pressure off the power grid and not add to the problems of rising electricity costs. The expectations are three-fold:

underwrite or develop energy with renewables

internally finance required grid connections

participate in demand‑flexibility programs (for example, shifting grid usage depending on the availability of the grid and grid connections).

3. Use water sustainably and responsibly

Given the significant water usage to regulate temperature in the data centres, operators must look to adopt efficient technologies and practices that promote sustainable water management.

4. Invest in the Australian skills and jobs markets

Projects must contribute to the development of local skills and create employment opportunities. This could include structured training pathways and targeted initiatives to address skills gaps across both construction and operation of data centres.

5. Strengthen research, innovation and local capability

Operators are expected to support and advance Australia’s ecosystem in innovation and research. They must also ensure Australia’s own digital capability can be independently controlled from within Australia, avoiding reliance on or influence from other countries.

How the framework helps data centre developers, operators and investors

The government’s framework is a response to the rapid expansion and resource intensity of the AI and data centre sector. It provides a supportive path for responsible operators and investors whose projects align with public interests in power, water and the local jobs market, while ensuring the sector is protected from overseas influence and reliance.

For those with an interest in data centres and AI, the framework is a useful guide for projects at an early stage of development. It provides a foundation for business planning, budgeting and contractor appointments, while underpinning the overall regulatory path to approval.

With Australia’s current de-centralised approval model between state and territory planning authorities, local councils, federal government and other state-based major project agencies, the framework will come as a welcome addition to navigate through the process, as operators grapple with the increasing regulation in this sector and the multitude of government bodies that may or may not require a clearance.

If you have any questions about the national interest framework or your data centre project, please contact us here.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.