Fuel Costs, ATO Debt, And Your Options

The Situation

Higher fuel prices are flowing through to transport costs, supplier pricing, and operating expenses. For many SMEs, this is resulting in margin compression, tighter working capital, and increasing reliance on deferred liabilities, particularly ATO debt.

This pressure is not occurring in isolation. Many businesses are already carrying legacy ATO debt from prior periods, and the current cost environment is compounding the issue. What was previously manageable is now becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

In response, the Federal Government and the Australian Taxation Office have introduced temporary relief measures, most notably the ATO Fuel Response Payment Plan. While this represents a more flexible approach, it is critical that business owners and advisors understand both the opportunity and the risk.

The ATO has also confirmed it will limit some compliance actions and pause debt recovery in the hardest-hit industries, reflecting the scale of disruption facing businesses exposed to fuel and logistics costs.

The ATO Fuel Response Payment Plan

The ATO Fuel Response Payment Plan is a temporary support measure introduced from 1 April 2026 as part of the Government's broader fuel security response.

Its purpose is to assist businesses that are unable to meet their tax obligations due to increased fuel-related costs. The ATO has indicated that access to this arrangement will be more streamlined than traditional payment plans.

Key features include:

no upfront payment

a 3-year payment plan period of 36 equal monthly instalments

general interest charge remission (GIC) if: instalments are paid as agreed under the payment plan for 3 months; and bring any outstanding lodgements up to date in that period.



The measure is currently temporary and expected to apply until 30 June 2026, although payment plans themselves may extend beyond that period.

Access to the plan is not automatic. Businesses must demonstrate a clear link between increased fuel costs and their reduced capacity to pay, and lodgements must be brought up to date within a relatively short timeframe.

Stepping back and looking forward

A payment plan only works where the business can realistically meet both its ongoing obligations and the repayment arrangement. A payment plan does not reduce the underlying debt. It simply defers it. BAS, superannuation, and trading expenses continue to fall due, and if cashflow remains tight, it can be difficult to keep pace with both current liabilities and historical debt.

For businesses already under pressure, this can result in payment arrangements failing, often leaving the business in a worse position than before.

Looking beyond the payment plan

Where a business has underlying issues, a repayment plan may not be the most effective solution.

There are formal restructuring options available that are specifically designed to deal with situations where a business cannot realistically repay its debts in full.

These include Small Business Restructuring and Voluntary Administration, which provide structured frameworks to reset the financial position of the business in a controlled and legally protected environment.

These options can provide a number of advantages, including:

Compromising (reducing) unsecured debt, including ATO liabilities

Freezing interest and recovery action, providing much needed breathing space

Providing certainty and an increased cash surplus after a successful outcome

Allowing the business to continue operating while a restructure is implemented

Delivering a more sustainable long-term position

Where a business is no longer viable, liquidation may also be the appropriate pathway to deliver the right outcome for all stakeholders, including limiting personal exposure for directors.

In the right circumstances, these processes can achieve outcomes that are not possible through a standard repayment arrangement.

The key is timing. The earlier a business seeks advice, the more options are available. Once payment plans fail and enforcement action escalates, those options can narrow quickly.

Taking the right approach

Every business is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. For some, an ATO payment plan will provide the breathing space needed to stabilise. For others, a more structured approach may deliver a significantly better outcome.

The critical step is understanding which position you are in before committing to a path.

An initial complimentary consultation with Worrells provides an opportunity to assess your client's position and determine whether a repayment plan is sufficient, or whether a more formal restructuring solution may deliver a more sustainable outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.