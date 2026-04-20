War, Fuel Shock, And Road Transport Assistance From The Fair Work Commission

Australia's road transport sector is at the sharp end of global fuel price instability.

The severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has driven a sharp escalation in fuel costs, and for many transport operators, particularly owner‑drivers and small contractors, stability in fuel pricing is critical for the success of their business.

Against this backdrop, on 14 April 2026, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) took the unusual step of issuing a draft Road Transport Contractual Chain Order (MS2026/1) seeking an enforced mandatory fuel cost recovery mechanism/s in the road transport industry. The proposed order requires primary parties to adjust pay rates fortnightly to ensure fuel cost recovery for contractors and workers, with consultation open until April 17, 2026. This move signals a materially stronger regulatory intervention into how fuel cost increases are absorbed across the transport supply chain.

Why the Fair Work Commission is stepping in

The proposed order is made under s 536PG of the Fair Work Act 2009 and is expressly tied to the war in the Middle East and the resulting disruption to global fuel supply routes. The FWC has framed this as a systemic problem, not a contractual dispute between individual parties. The Commission's concern appears to be that fuel price volatility may be pushed down the contractual chain to those least able to absorb it, heightening insolvency risk among contractors and "employee‑like" workers.

What the draft order does

If made in its current form, the order captures a wide range of participants in the road transport industry, including:

Primary and secondary parties in road transport contractual chains

Road transport businesses

Digital labour platform operators (think of ride share platforms)

Regulated road transport contractors

Road transport employee‑like workers

The central obligation is that rates must be adjusted to ensure recovery of increased fuel costs, measured by reference to fuel prices as at 6 March 2026. Those adjustments must generally be made:

within each fortnight or twice per calendar month, and

and may take the form of rate increases, fuel levies, reimbursement mechanisms, or a combination of arrangements.

The obligation does not stop at direct contractual relationships. Primary parties are also required to take reasonable steps to ensure that downstream parties comply, creating a clear through‑chain responsibility.

When would it start, and when would it end?

The draft order is proposed to commence on 20 April 2026. It would remain in force until an objective market threshold is met—specifically, when the weekly average national terminal gate price for diesel falls below $2.00 per litre, as published by the Australian Institute of Petroleum. The Commission has also flagged that the order would be reviewed after one month, and then at three‑monthly intervals, reinforcing that this is intended as a responsive, crisis‑driven measure rather than a permanent restructuring of the industry.

What this means for businesses

For transport principals, freight forwarders, large customers, and digital platform operators, the draft order represents more than a compliance exercise. It potentially:

overrides existing commercial risk allocations,

constrains fixed‑price or long‑term contracts, and

exposes upstream parties to cost volatility traditionally borne by contractors.

For smaller operators and owner‑drivers, the order offers a degree of protection against being priced into distress by circumstances entirely outside their control. However, the order does not eliminate financial stress, it merely reallocates it. Businesses across the supply chain will need to reassess:

pricing models,

contract terms,

cash‑flow reserves, and

dispute resolution mechanisms.

Where margins are already thin, mandated cost recovery may accelerate commercial pressure elsewhere in the chain.

Final thoughts

The Fair Work Commission's order is still a proposal, but it is a strong indication of the Government's willingness to intervene when global shocks threaten an industry's stability. For businesses operating in or adjacent to road transport, now is the time to:

identify where fuel costs sit in your contracts,

understand your position in the contractual chain, and

assess whether increased obligations could flow upstream or downstream.

With the risk of fuel volatility shifted to larger operators, we should expect to see those costs passed on and so the impact is likely to be far more wide-reaching than just the road transport industry, affecting supply chains nationally, and ultimately the consumer.

At Worrells, we are already seeing rising pressure across transport, logistics, construction, and import‑reliant sectors. Early engagement of clients with their advisors (including Worrells), realistic pricing, and proactive restructuring advice remain critical to planning as economic and geopolitical uncertainty continues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.