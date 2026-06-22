Building The Future: Construction And The Energy Transition 2026

In this edition of Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition, we analyse key contracting and dispute resolution trends in Australia's energy transition and explore notable cases from Asia...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Transport topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Australia

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

In this edition of Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition, we analyse key contracting and dispute resolution trends in Australia's energy transition and explore notable cases from Asia and Australia relevant to energy transition projects. We also consider several recently published industry guides on dispute boards, emergency arbitration and experts' joint statements that are expected to streamline the resolution of construction disputes in the sector.

In Asia, Singapore witnessed a rare case involving a dispute under the Energy Charter Treaty, which demonstrated that the treaty can be used to protect renewable investors. Hong Kong meanwhile has implemented its long-awaited security of payment legislation, and it will be interesting to see how construction parties on energy transition projects will respond to the statutory protections and fast-track adjudication process.

Meanwhile, in Australia, we see a continued trend in parties increasingly looking to resolve issues outside of court – through executive escalation, expert determination, mediation and other bespoke forms of alternative dispute resolution. The commercial imperative to keep assets bankable and operational, particularly where revenue depends on commissioning milestones or grid access, means counterparties are prioritising pragmatic outcomes, even on an interim basis, over adversarial processes which can be ill‑suited to technically complex delay issues in live projects.

We trust this publication will serve as a practical resource for practitioners navigating the complexities of construction law in the context of the energy transition.

Download the publication

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.