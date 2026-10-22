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Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment in Queensland involve three separate periods: six years to start enforcement without leave because of the order’s age, 12 years for a fresh action upon a judgment, and ordinarily one year for an enforcement warrant.

After six years, a creditor must obtain leave and establish the unpaid balance, reasons for delay, entitlement to enforce and the debtor’s continuing liability. A change in creditor or debtor can also require leave.

The 12-year period does not automatically bar execution, although the directly relevant 2026 Secure Funding decision is under appeal.

Warrant renewal must be sought before expiry.

In this article, our debt recovery lawyers explain the rules, two case examples, practical scenarios, interest, payment arrangements, QCAT decisions and the steps available to challenge defective enforcement. Filing a challenge does not itself stay a warrant.

Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment at a glance

In Queensland, a creditor can generally start proceedings to enforce a money order within six years after the order was made without obtaining leave because of its age. After six years, the creditor needs the court’s permission under UCPR r 799. A separate 12-year limitation applies to a fresh action upon a judgment. It does not automatically extinguish the judgment or bar every enforcement step. An enforcement warrant ordinarily lasts one year, unless it specifies an earlier end date.

Those are three different questions. Confusing them can cause a creditor to abandon an enforceable judgment, or a debtor to assume that an old judgment can safely be ignored.

This guide explains the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment for Queensland civil money orders, including applications for leave, delayed enforcement, warrant renewal and the effect of payment arrangements. Non-money orders, interstate judgments and insolvency processes require their own procedural analysis.

Issue Relevant period What the period means Starting enforcement of a money order Six years after the day the order was made Ordinarily no leave required because of age; other leave requirements still apply. Starting enforcement after six years Leave required The court considers the balance, delay, entitlement and debtor’s liability. Bringing a fresh action upon a judgment 12 years from when it becomes enforceable A statutory limitation on that action, distinct from execution of the existing judgment. Life of an enforcement warrant One year from issue, or an earlier stated date The warrant can end while the underlying judgment remains unpaid. Applying to renew a warrant Before the warrant ends Renewal is discretionary, for no more than one year at a time.

The sources for these periods are UCPR r 799, s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld), s 91 of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld) and UCPR r 821(1).

The six-year Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment

Rule 799(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) permits an enforcement creditor to start enforcement proceedings without leave within six years after the day the money order was made. Under r 799(2)(a), leave is required once more than six years have passed.

The wording matters: the rule concerns starting enforcement proceedings. It does not say that the debt is forgiven on the sixth anniversary. Nor does it mean that a demand letter sent during the six years preserves every later enforcement option.

For ordinary court money orders, begin with the date the order was made. Do not substitute the date the creditor discovered a bank account, instructed a new solicitor or decided that recovery had become commercially worthwhile. Also check that the order has been filed: r 661(4)(a) generally prevents enforcement under chapter 19 or by other process until that has occurred.

There is a further qualification often missed in discussions of the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment. Under r 799(2)(b), a change in the enforcement creditor or debtor, whether by assignment, death or otherwise, also requires leave. A purchased judgment debt does not become enforceable by its new owner merely because it is less than six years old.

Example of a creditor returning to an old judgment

A supplier obtains a $65,000 money order in February 2019. The debtor has no worthwhile assets, so the supplier leaves the matter alone. In October 2026, a search identifies property that may support recovery.

The supplier should investigate the property’s ownership, mortgage debt and likely equity. It must also obtain leave before starting enforcement proceedings, because more than six years have passed. Discovering an asset does not start a new six-year period under r 799. The supplier should explain the intervening years and prove the unpaid balance.

The Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment are therefore only one part of the recovery decision. Stonegate Legal’s guide to choosing the best enforcement method for a Queensland money order explains how the debtor’s assets and income affect the next step.

Applying for leave after the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment have passed

An application under r 799 is a request to exercise judicial discretion. An unpaid order supplies the starting point, but the creditor must establish why enforcement should now proceed.

Rule 799(4)(a)–(e) requires the applicant to satisfy the court about the amount owing, including interest; the reasons for delay where the order is more than six years old; any relevant change in the creditor or debtor; the applicant’s entitlement to enforce; and the debtor’s liability to satisfy the order.

A useful application reconstructs the file. It identifies payments, settlement discussions, periods when recovery was deferred, attempts to locate the debtor and the information that prompted renewed action. If the creditor agreed to accept a reduced amount or suspend recovery, that agreement needs legal analysis before an affidavit simply asserts that the original judgment remains payable in full.

The Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment should be addressed with documents wherever possible. A chronology supported by correspondence and account records is more persuasive than a general statement that the debtor was difficult to find.

Matter the court must consider under r 799(4) Useful supporting material Amount owing, including interest Judgment, payment ledger, interest calculations and recoverable costs records Reasons for delay Dated correspondence, tracing records, payment arrangements and explanation of inactivity Change in creditor or debtor Assignment documents, probate or other evidence establishing the relevant change Creditor’s entitlement to enforce Order and documents addressing any settlement, release or variation Debtor’s continuing liability Correct identity, payment history and evidence addressing any asserted discharge or satisfaction

In Robertson v Moran [2010] QDC 221, particularly the analysis at [9]–[10], the court granted leave despite delay that partly reflected poorly on the creditor and his solicitors. Much of the forbearance recognised the debtor’s financial difficulties, and nothing had conveyed that payment was no longer required. The case illustrates why the full history matters more than a bare count of elapsed years.

Case example of incomplete disclosure undoing leave

Meadows v Moyle & Anor [2010] QDC 202 concerned leave obtained without notice approximately 11 years after judgment. The creditor relied on difficulty locating the debtor but omitted material information about available means of finding her. The court set aside leave, stayed the warrant and ordered costs against the creditor.

That result makes the treatment of Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment particularly important where an application is made without the debtor present. Rule 799(3) allows an application without notice unless the court orders otherwise. It does not excuse incomplete disclosure. Evidence must include material facts that weaken the application as well as those supporting it.

Why the 12-year Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment are different

Section 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) prevents an action being brought upon a judgment after 12 years from when the judgment becomes enforceable. A fresh action upon a judgment treats the judgment itself as the basis of a new claim. Execution uses the court’s machinery to enforce the judgment already obtained.

The distinction is technical, but its consequence is substantial. The 12-year provision should not be described as a universal deadline after which every Queensland judgment disappears. Equally, obtaining leave under r 799 does not extend the statutory limitation period for a separate action upon the judgment.

For a solicitor assessing the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment, the first question is therefore what process the creditor proposes to use. The answer cannot safely be reduced to “six years, extendable to 12”.

Case example of enforcement beyond 12 years

In Secure Funding Pty Ltd v Don 1 Enterprises Pty Ltd [2026] QSC 60, a debtor argued that s 10(4) barred chapter 19 enforcement proceedings concerning a 2012 judgment. Leave had already been granted in 2024. Kelly J rejected the statutory bar argument, treating the distinction between an action upon a judgment and enforcement of it as authoritative.

The decision supports enforcement beyond 12 years, subject to the applicable procedural requirements. It does not confer an unconditional right to enforce indefinitely. An appeal is recorded as pending as at 16 October 2026. Donaldson v Secure Funding Pty Ltd [2026] QCA 135 concerned security for costs of that appeal; it did not determine the appeal’s merits. The appeal position should be checked again before publication or reliance in a live matter.

This is a material qualification to advice about the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment. A creditor with an order more than 12 years old needs advice on the proposed procedure, the delay and any developments in the appeal. A debtor should not assume that age alone defeats enforcement.

Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment and the life of a warrant

The judgment and the warrant are different documents with different functions. Section 91 of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld) provides that an enforcement warrant ends one year after issue unless it states an earlier end time. UCPR r 820(1)(b) requires the warrant to state its end date.

Under r 821(1), the court may renew a warrant on an application made before it ends. Each renewal can be for no more than one year. Under r 821(4), a renewed warrant’s priority is determined by its original issue date.

The Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment therefore need a diary entry for the warrant as well as the order. An expired warrant cannot be treated as continuing authority merely because money is still owing. The renewal mechanism requires an application before expiry; if that opportunity is missed, consider whether a fresh warrant is available and whether leave is required.

Example of a warrant expiring during recovery efforts

A creditor obtains a warrant in November 2025. By October 2026, execution remains incomplete and the stated end date is approaching. The creditor should address renewal before the warrant ends, rather than assuming the bailiff’s continuing involvement keeps it alive.

If the underlying money order was made in 2018, a fresh enforcement application also raises the six-year leave requirement and the scope of any leave already granted. Renewing a warrant and obtaining permission to start enforcement are distinct procedural questions. Neither should be left to the last day.

Interest and payment arrangements on an older judgment

Delay can produce a substantial interest claim, but the creditor must prove the calculation. Under s 59(1)–(3) of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld), interest generally runs from the money order’s date at the prescribed rate, except to the extent the court otherwise orders. The section includes exceptions, including specified damages and costs amounts paid in full within the relevant 21-day period under s 59(4).

UCPR r 797(2) permits recovery of interest as part of the money order. Rule 817(1)(b) requires the warrant statement to disclose payments, accrued interest, the calculation of the balance and the daily interest amount. It must be sworn no earlier than two business days before the application.

Do not use today’s rate across an entire historical period without checking the applicable rates and the order. Stonegate Legal’s explanation of contractual and statutory interest on unpaid debts in Queensland provides further detail on those different sources of entitlement.

Payment arrangements require similar care. A later payment does not change the historical date when the money order was made for r 799. Do not assume that every payment restarts all Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment. Any argument about acknowledgment or part payment affecting a statutory limitation period requires separate analysis of the legislation and facts.

A court instalment order also restricts enforcement. Unless the court orders otherwise, r 870 prevents an enforcement warrant being issued while that order is in force. Rule 872(1)(c) provides that the order ceases to have effect if the debtor misses two consecutive payments. An informal agreement must be read according to its terms. The guide to instalment orders for Queensland judgment debts explains that distinction and the consequences of default.

QCAT decisions and other orders need a separate check

For a QCAT monetary decision, s 131(2)–(3) of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2009 (Qld) provides for filing in a court of competent jurisdiction, after which the decision is taken to be a money order of that court and may be enforced accordingly.

Section 130 expressly applies s 10(4) to a final tribunal decision as if it were a judgment becoming enforceable when the decision takes effect. A creditor should not assume that later court filing supplies a new statutory 12-year period. Read the decision, its effective date and the court filing together when assessing the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment. Stonegate Legal’s guide to enforcing a QCAT decision through the courts explains the filing process.

Orders requiring conduct rather than payment fall under a different chapter. UCPR r 894 deals with the enforcement period for non-money orders. Do not apply the money-order analysis indiscriminately to possession orders, injunctions or other relief. A judgment from outside Queensland also requires examination of the applicable registration and enforcement regime.

What a debtor should check when an old judgment resurfaces

Obtain the order, any leave order, the warrant and the creditor’s current calculation. Compare the names, dates, payments and amount claimed. A dispute about an old invoice is different from a dispute about whether the judgment has been paid, compromised or properly enforced.

Where Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment are in issue, identify the specific defect: absence of required leave, an expired warrant, an inaccurate balance or another restriction on enforcement. Those objections require different evidence and relief.

Under r 819(1)–(2), an affected person may apply to set aside a warrant or stay enforcement, but filing that application does not itself stay the warrant. Rule 800 separately provides for a debtor’s application to stay a money order’s enforcement. If a sale or deduction is imminent, the need for an actual stay order is urgent.

A debtor challenging the judgment itself needs a different application from one challenging the warrant. Stonegate Legal’s guide to setting aside a default judgment in Queensland explains that procedure where judgment was obtained by default.

Managing the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment before delay becomes a problem

Keep the filed order, a payment ledger, interest calculations and correspondence in a form that another solicitor can reconstruct years later. Record why recovery is deferred and set a review date. If financial information is missing, consider the procedures under rr 807 and 808, including the separate requirements in r 808, rather than allowing the file to drift. The guide to enforcement hearings and statements of financial position explains how those procedures assist recovery decisions.

The practical value of understanding the Time Limits for Enforcing a Judgment is that it allows a creditor to choose deliberately when to act and preserve the evidence needed if leave later becomes necessary. For a debtor, it identifies the questions that actually matter when an old order returns: whether it remains payable, whether permission was required and obtained, and whether the proposed enforcement process is valid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.