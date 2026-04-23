Influencer Marketing And Online Reviews: The Dos And Do Nots For Businesses

Businesses must disclose all commercial relationships with influencers, including gifted products, to avoid breaching the Australian Consumer Law (ACL).

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Summary

Businesses must disclose all commercial relationships with influencers, including gifted products, to avoid breaching the Australian Consumer Law (ACL).

Editing reviews to remove negative feedback or systematically deleting negative reviews may constitute misleading or deceptive conduct under the ACL.

Sponsored content must be clearly identified as such, even when reposted on a business’ own channels.

This article explains the legal obligations under the ACL that apply to Australian businesses engaging in influencer marketing and online reviews, serving as a practical guide for business owners.

The content has been prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on Australian consumer law and digital marketing compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Always disclose commercial relationships with influencers, including gifted products. Never edit reviews to remove negative feedback. Ensure sponsored content is clearly labelled, even when reshared. Avoid systematically deleting negative reviews. Follow the AANA Code of Ethics and AiMCO Code of Practice, and monitor ACCC guideline updates.

Influencer marketing lets businesses pay or reward individuals to promote their products and services on social media. Australian Consumer Law governs how businesses must handle these arrangements, requiring transparency and honesty in all advertising. Recently, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued $39,600 in penalties to an online retailer for misleading influencer reviews. This article serves as a timely reminder of how the ACL applies to the digital world and online advertising.

Do Not Hide Commercial Relationships

A common misconception is that a commercial relationship only exists when cash changes hands. Under the ACL, providing an influencer with free products or services in exchange for a review is considered a form of payment.

Businesses must not instruct influencers to conceal these arrangements. For example, asking an influencer to avoid mentioning that a product was “free”, “sponsored”, or “gifted” is highly likely to mislead consumers.

Posting an influencer review without disclosing the commercial arrangement falsely represents it as organic and unpaid.

Transparency is essential. If you work with an influencer to create content, whether you pay them or give them free products worth $50 to $400, it must be clear to viewers that it is a paid partnership.

Ensure that influencers you work with clearly disclose the partnership in their posts. Furthermore, if your business shares or reposts that content on your own channels, you must also ensure the disclosure remains clear.

Consumers must understand the difference between paid promotional material and an organic customer review. Do Not Edit Reviews to Remove Negative Content It can be tempting to polish a review before sharing it with your audience, but substantively editing a review to remove negative feedback can breach the ACL. For example, if an influencer says a product was “a bit fiddly” or “confusing” but still liked the result, you cannot edit out those negative comments. Cutting the video to only show that they were “happy with the product” changes the meaning and is misleading. Failing to disclose that substantive edits have been made misleads consumers and creates a falsely favourable impression of the product. Do Present the Genuine Overall Impression When a business posts a review on social media, consumers reasonably assume that the post genuinely reflects the reviewer’s actual experience. If you are sharing a review, it must reflect the overall impression of the original content. Misleading edits can cause consumers to purchase products they otherwise would not have bought had they seen the complete, unedited review. Always ensure that the testimonials you use are accurate, complete, and representative of the reviewer’s true opinion. Reviews on Your Own Platforms If you operate your own website or social media pages, you generally have discretion over what content appears there. However, if you systematically delete negative reviews while keeping positive ones, you could be creating a misleading overall impression of your products or services. This selective curation may represent to consumers that your products are better received than they actually are, which could constitute misleading or deceptive conduct under the ACL. Key Statistics 81% : of social media influencers reviewed by the ACCC made posts raising concerns under the Australian Consumer Law for potentially misleading advertising.

: of social media influencers reviewed by the ACCC made posts raising concerns under the Australian Consumer Law for potentially misleading advertising. 37% : of businesses examined in the ACCC’s online reviews sweep engaged in concerning conduct, such as faking or deleting reviews.

: of businesses examined in the ACCC’s online reviews sweep engaged in concerning conduct, such as faking or deleting reviews. 96%: of fashion influencers swept made posts that raised compliance concerns, the highest rate across sectors reviewed. Sources Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (December 2023) Australian Association of National Advertisers (2024) University of Melbourne Law School (2025) Do Follow Industry Codes of Practice In addition to the strict legal obligations under the ACL, businesses and influencers should adhere to industry-led practices and guidelines. These provide a reliable standard for advertising in Australia: The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) Code of Ethics: Requires that advertising is clearly distinguishable as such to the relevant audience.

Requires that advertising is clearly distinguishable as such to the relevant audience. The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) Code of Practice: Outlines good practice for companies and influencers engaging in influencer marketing, including detailed guidance on how to properly disclose advertisements. The ACCC is also set to release specific guidelines for influencers that will clearly outline their obligations under the ACL. Staying up to date with these guidelines and ensuring your marketing practices are transparent will help maintain consumer trust and ensure compliance with Australian law. Key Takeaways Businesses must disclose all commercial relationships with influencers, including gifted products. Sponsored content must be clearly identified, even when reposted on your own channels. Never edit reviews to remove negative feedback, as this may breach the ACL. Any testimonial you publish must reflect the reviewer’s genuine overall experience. Systematically deleting negative reviews while keeping positive ones may constitute misleading conduct. Follow the AANA Code of Ethics and AiMCO Code of Practice for compliance guidance. Monitor ACCC developments, as specific influencer guidelines are expected to be released soon. LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced eCommerce lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. Frequently Asked Questions Does the ACL apply to influencer marketing on all social media platforms? Yes, the ACL applies to influencer marketing across all social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Can businesses face penalties for influencers’ misleading posts? Yes, businesses can face penalties if they instruct or encourage influencers to make misleading claims or conceal commercial relationships. What hashtags should influencers use to disclose paid partnerships? Influencers should use clear hashtags like #ad, #sponsored, or #gifted to disclose commercial relationships transparently. Can a business delete a single negative review without breaching the ACL? Deleting one negative review is unlikely to breach the ACL. However, systematically removing negative reviews while keeping positive ones may constitute misleading conduct.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.