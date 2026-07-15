Refinancing Or Selling A Home Which Retains More Equity?

Article Summary

Borrowers facing mortgage default generally have two practical options before a lender completes enforcement: refinance the existing loan or sell the property voluntarily before a mortgagee sale occurs. In many cases, acting early preserves substantially more equity than waiting until possession proceedings or a mortgagee sale are underway.

Mortgage default does not automatically prevent refinancing. Depending on the borrower’s equity, financial circumstances and the stage of enforcement, refinancing may remain available even after a default notice has been issued or court proceedings have commenced. Likewise, many borrowers can still sell their property voluntarily during the enforcement process, provided appropriate arrangements are made with the lender.

A voluntary sale will often provide greater control over the selling process than a mortgagee sale. Owners can generally choose the selling agent, determine the marketing strategy, present the property to maximise its appeal and negotiate with prospective purchasers. By contrast, once a lender exercises its power of sale, the borrower loses much of that control and enforcement costs, default interest and legal expenses may significantly reduce the equity ultimately retained.

Although Queensland law requires a mortgagee exercising a power of sale to take reasonable care to obtain market value (or, where there is no market value, the best price reasonably obtainable), the lender’s objective is to recover the secured debt rather than to manage the sale in the same way an owner would.

The most important factor is timing. As enforcement progresses, refinancing opportunities often diminish, legal costs continue to accrue and practical options become more limited. Borrowers who obtain advice promptly are usually in a stronger position to preserve equity, negotiate with the lender and make informed decisions about whether refinancing or an early voluntary sale offers the better financial outcome.

Borrowers facing a mortgage default generally have two options before a lender completes enforcement: refinance the existing loan or voluntarily sell the property before a mortgagee sale occurs. In many cases, acting early preserves significantly more equity than allowing the lender to take control of the sale process. The most important risk is delay. Once enforcement progresses to possession proceedings or a mortgagee sale, refinancing options often diminish rapidly and legal costs, default interest, and enforcement expenses may substantially reduce the equity remaining in the property.

Whether refinancing or selling is the better option depends on several factors, including the stage of enforcement, the amount of arrears, available equity, and the lender’s conduct. Understanding these factors early can materially affect both the financial outcome and the ability to retain control over the property.

Refinancing or Selling After Mortgage Default: What Options Are Still Available?

Borrowers often underestimate how quickly enforcement action can progress. This infographic demonstrates when refinancing and voluntary sale opportunities are generally available and highlights why early action is critical.

Refinancing or Selling Early Is Critical After Mortgage Default

Mortgage default does not automatically prevent refinancing. Many borrowers are still able to refinance after falling into arrears, particularly where there is substantial equity in the property. For borrowers who have only recently missed repayments, understanding the typical enforcement timeline can help identify available options before legal proceedings commence.

Depending on the circumstances, specialist or non-bank lenders may be willing to consider applications that mainstream lenders decline.

However, opportunities narrow as enforcement progresses. Borrowers facing imminent possession proceedings should act urgently, as there may still be options available to stop repossession or delay enforcement in appropriate circumstances.

In practice, refinancing becomes increasingly difficult once a lender files and serves a claim and statement of claim, commences proceedings for possession, obtains a possession order, obtains an enforcement warrant for possession, or appoints agents to conduct a mortgagee sale. One of the most common mistakes we see is borrowers waiting until enforcement is well advanced before exploring alternatives.

What Do Lenders Consider When Assessing a Refinance?

Lenders typically assess the borrower’s arrears history, loan-to-value ratio (LVR), available equity, income stability, ongoing serviceability, and the current stage of enforcement. Importantly, substantial equity can significantly improve refinancing prospects, even where repayment history is poor.

Can I Refinance After Receiving a Default Notice?

Often, yes. Many borrowers refinance after receiving a default notice, but delay can materially reduce available options.

Where a credit contract is regulated by the National Credit Code, which is Schedule 1 to the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (Cth), the lender and any proposed refinance will be subject to the applicable Commonwealth consumer-credit requirements. Whether the Code applies depends on matters including the identity of the borrower and the purpose for which the credit was provided. Business-purpose and other commercial lending may fall outside the Code. The enforcement of a mortgage over Queensland land is also affected by Queensland legislation and court procedure.

Refinancing or Selling Before Repossession: How Early Action Can Preserve Equity

When deciding between refinancing or selling, borrowers should consider how much control they still have over the property and the enforcement timeline. A voluntary sale before repossession may give the owner more control over the agent, marketing strategy, sale price expectations and settlement timing. By acting before a mortgagee sale is arranged, borrowers may reduce enforcement costs, preserve more equity and avoid the risk of the lender controlling the sale process.

Why Refinancing or Selling Voluntarily Can Produce Better Financial Outcomes

In many cases, selling a property voluntarily before repossession preserves more equity than allowing the lender to conduct a mortgagee sale. A voluntary sale generally gives the owner greater control over important commercial decisions, including selecting the selling agent, determining the marketing strategy, presenting the property, choosing the timing of the sale, setting an asking price or auction reserve, and deciding whether to accept an offer, subject to the practical need to obtain a sufficient payout and discharge of the mortgage at settlement.

By contrast, once a lender exercises its power of sale, the borrower loses substantial control over the process. A mortgagee exercises the power of sale for the purpose of recovering the secured debt and is not the mortgagor’s agent or fiduciary. However, the mortgagee remains subject to its statutory and general-law duties concerning the conduct of the sale, including the obligation to take reasonable care in relation to the sale price.

In practice, the circumstances of an enforcement sale, the condition or presentation of the property, the marketing period adopted, and accumulating legal, enforcement and sale expenses may reduce the net proceeds ultimately available to the borrower.

What Happens During a Mortgagee Sale?

Following default and enforcement action, a lender may exercise its power of sale under the mortgage and the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) . Sale proceeds are generally applied to enforcement expenses and legal costs, secondly to the secured debt, and any surplus is then paid to the borrower.

Queensland mortgagees are not free to sell at any price. Section 116 of the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) requires a mortgagee exercising a power of sale to take reasonable care to ensure that the property is sold at market value or, if the property has no market value, for the best price reasonably obtainable.

In Commercial & General Acceptance Ltd v Nixon (1981) 152 CLR 491 , Gibbs CJ stated at 494:

It is the duty of a mortgagee… to take reasonable care to ensure that the property is sold at the market value

Although a mortgagee exercising a power of sale must act in good faith and cannot recklessly disregard the mortgagor’s interests, the lender is not required to maximise the borrower’s return in the same way an owner selling privately might seek to do.

In Forsyth v Blundell (1973) 129 CLR 477 at [481], the High Court confirmed that a mortgagee must not act dishonestly or recklessly sacrifice the mortgagor’s interests. From a practical perspective, borrowers who retain control of the sale process are often better positioned to maximise sale proceeds, minimise enforcement costs, and preserve more of their remaining equity.

His Honour … said that the conduct of A.S.L. reflected ‘calculated indifference’ to the position of the mortgagor and that in the language used in the authorities it was ‘reckless’ and it ‘sacrificed’ the interests of the mortgagor… On those latter findings … there can be no doubt that there was a breach of duty.

Refinancing or Selling vs Mortgagee Sale: Which Usually Protects More Equity?

In many cases, a voluntary sale may preserve more equity than a mortgagee sale because the owner retains greater control over the sale process and can often reduce enforcement costs. However, the best option depends on the borrower’s overall financial position, the stage of enforcement, and whether ongoing repayments are realistically sustainable.

Issue Voluntary Sale Mortgagee Sale Control over sale High Limited Marketing strategy Owner controls Mortgagee controls Legal costs Usually lower Enforcement costs added Sale timing Flexible Enforcement driven Control over price strategy Owner directs, subject to payout requirements Mortgagee directs, subject to its statutory and general-law duties Equity preservation Often greater Often reduced

When Refinancing or Selling Should Be Compared Carefully

Refinancing may be strategically preferable where the default arose from temporary financial hardship, a short-term interruption to income, or another issue that has now been resolved. Borrowers with significant equity and a strong future capacity to service repayments may be able to retain the property while avoiding enforcement.

When an Early Voluntary Sale May Be Preferable

Selling may be the more prudent option where debt has become unsustainable, the property is producing ongoing negative cash flow, multiple defaults have occurred, or there are broader insolvency concerns. In practice, where a borrower cannot realistically service refinanced debt, an early voluntary sale will often preserve more equity than delaying until a mortgagee sale becomes unavoidable.

Can Refinancing or Selling Still Happen After Enforcement Starts?

Yes. The commencement of enforcement proceedings does not necessarily prevent a voluntary sale. In many matters we see, lenders are willing to cooperate with an orderly voluntary sale where the proposed settlement is expected to fully discharge the secured debt and enforcement expenses. Where the anticipated proceeds will be insufficient, the lender’s agreement to the treatment of the shortfall will usually be required before settlement can proceed.

A property can often still be sold after a default notice has been issued, after a claim and statement of claim has been filed, during possession proceedings, and sometimes even after a possession order has been made. However, settlement timing frequently requires negotiation with the lender, particularly where enforcement deadlines are approaching.

Can I Sell My House After Receiving Court Documents?

Usually, yes. Receiving court documents does not automatically prevent a sale, but delays can significantly reduce flexibility and increase legal costs.

Practical issues commonly arise regarding the lender’s requirements for discharge, obtaining an up-to-date payout figure, securing any necessary agreement where there will be a shortfall, meeting settlement deadlines, and dealing with caveats, second mortgages or other registered interests affecting the property.

In Queensland, court proceedings seeking possession and the subsequent enforcement of a possession order are governed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), together with the legislation governing the jurisdiction of the court in which the proceeding is commenced. Early communication with the lender is often critical to preserving sale options.

Can Refinancing or Selling Still Stop Enforcement After It Starts?

In some cases, enforcement can still be stopped or suspended after it has commenced. Depending on the terms of the loan, whether the National Credit Code applies, the effect of any default notice or acceleration, and the stage of the proceeding, this may occur by remedying the default and paying applicable enforcement expenses, refinancing or paying out the entire debt, obtaining an agreed standstill, or negotiating another settlement with the lender. Payment of the arrears alone will not necessarily be sufficient in every case.

However, delaying until immediately before settlement or a scheduled mortgagee sale can significantly increase costs and may leave insufficient time to finalise refinancing or settlement arrangements.

However, borrowers should be aware that discharging the mortgage often requires more than simply repaying missed instalments. Legal costs, default interest, enforcement expenses, and other contractual costs may also need to be paid before enforcement is discontinued.

Common Mistakes Borrowers Make When Considering Refinancing or Selling

One of the most common issues I see in practice is clients waiting too long to obtain advice. It is not unusual for borrowers to seek assistance only after possession orders have already been made, by which time refinancing options may be limited and legal costs have increased significantly.

Another frequent misconception is assuming refinancing will always remain available. In reality, lenders generally become more reluctant to refinance once enforcement progresses to possession proceedings or a mortgagee sale.

Clients also often focus exclusively on the arrears figure without appreciating the total debt position. By the time advice is sought, default interest, enforcement costs, legal expenses, and other contractual charges may have substantially increased the amount required to discharge the loan.

I also regularly see borrowers allow a mortgagee sale to proceed without properly considering a private sale. Retaining control over agent selection, marketing, and sale timing can often preserve considerably more equity.

Finally, many borrowers assume that selling the property will automatically eliminate the debt. If sale proceeds are insufficient, a substantial shortfall debt may remain recoverable. Where the sale proceeds are insufficient to repay the loan in full, borrowers may remain liable for a shortfall debt even after the property has been sold.

The rights and options available in a particular matter depend on the loan documents, the purpose of the credit, whether the National Credit Code applies, the terms of any default notice, whether the debt has been accelerated, the existence of other securities or registered interests, and the stage reached in any court or sale process. General information about mortgage enforcement should not be treated as a substitute for advice on the particular loan and enforcement documents.

Key Takeaways on Refinancing or Selling After Mortgage Default

Borrowers facing mortgage default generally preserve more equity by acting early. Refinancing may remain available after default, but options typically diminish as enforcement progresses. In many cases, a voluntary sale will preserve more equity than a mortgagee sale because the owner retains control over the process and can minimise enforcement costs. Importantly, borrowers may still have viable options even after enforcement proceedings commence. Once possession proceedings or a mortgagee sale are underway, obtaining urgent legal advice can be critical to protecting remaining equity and avoiding unnecessary financial loss.

Frequently Asked Questions About Refinancing or Selling After Mortgage Default

The following frequently asked questions address common concerns about refinancing or selling after mortgage default, including whether a default notice prevents refinance, whether a property can still be sold after court proceedings begin, how mortgagee sales affect equity, and when shortfall debt may remain after sale.

Can I refinance my mortgage after receiving a default notice

Yes. Receiving a default notice does not automatically prevent refinancing. Many borrowers can still refinance, particularly if they have substantial equity and can demonstrate an ability to meet future repayments. However, refinancing generally becomes more difficult as enforcement progresses, so early action is important.

What happens if I do nothing after defaulting on my mortgage?

If you take no action, the lender may commence enforcement proceedings, seek possession of the property, and ultimately sell it under its power of sale. Default interest, legal costs, and enforcement expenses may also continue to accumulate, reducing any remaining equity.

Can I sell my house after the bank has started court proceedings?

Usually, yes. The commencement of court proceedings does not itself prevent the borrower from entering into a contract to sell the property. However, the mortgage must ordinarily be discharged at settlement. Where the sale proceeds will fully discharge the secured debt and enforcement expenses, lenders will commonly cooperate with an orderly settlement. If the proceeds will be insufficient, the borrower will need to fund the shortfall or obtain the lender’s agreement to an alternative arrangement.

However, settlement deadlines and lender requirements may need to be negotiated, particularly if possession proceedings are already underway.

Will I lose all my equity if the bank sells my house?

Not necessarily. After a mortgagee sale, sale proceeds are generally applied to enforcement costs and the mortgage debt first. Any surplus is ordinarily returned to the borrower. However, enforcement costs and sale expenses may significantly reduce the equity ultimately received.

How long do I have to refinance before repossession occurs?

There is no fixed timeframe. The available period depends on the lender’s enforcement strategy and the stage of proceedings. In practice, refinancing options often reduce significantly once possession proceedings commence or a mortgagee sale is imminent.

Can I stop repossession by paying the arrears?

Sometimes. Whether payment of the arrears will stop enforcement depends on the loan documents, whether the National Credit Code applies, the terms and effect of the default notice, whether the debt has been accelerated, and the stage reached in the enforcement process. The borrower may also be required to pay default interest, legal costs and enforcement expenses. In some cases, the lender may require payment of the entire accelerated debt or a negotiated agreement before discontinuing or suspending enforcement.

What should I do if I receive a Claim & Statement of Claim from my lender?

You should seek legal advice promptly. A claim and a statement of claim generally mean that formal court proceedings have commenced. The relief sought may include possession of the property, judgment for the debt, interest, costs and other relief. Delaying may reduce refinancing options and increase legal costs. Early advice can help identify whether refinancing, settlement, or a voluntary sale remains available.

Can the bank pursue me if the property sells for less than the mortgage debt?

Yes. If the sale proceeds are insufficient to discharge the loan, the lender may seek to recover the shortfall debt from the borrower. Depending on the identity and circumstances of the liable parties, the lender may pursue further judgment enforcement, bankruptcy proceedings against an individual, winding-up proceedings against a company, or enforcement against guarantors or other security.

Is a voluntary sale usually better than a mortgagee sale?

In many cases, yes. A voluntary sale often allows the owner to control the agent, marketing, presentation, and timing of the sale. This can help maximise the sale price and minimise enforcement costs, preserving more equity.

Can I still negotiate with the bank after enforcement has started?

Yes. Many lenders remain willing to negotiate repayment arrangements, refinancing timeframes, or voluntary sale proposals after enforcement has commenced. However, lenders are generally more receptive when borrowers engage early and provide a realistic proposal supported by evidence.