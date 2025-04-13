ARTICLE
13 April 2025

Security of costs applications – it pays to cooperate

K
Kennedys

Contributor

Kennedys logo
Our lawyers handle both contentious and non-contentious matters, and provide a range of specialist legal services, for many industry sectors including insurance and reinsurance, aviation, banking and finance, construction and engineering, healthcare, life sciences, marine, public sector, rail, real estate, retail, shipping and international trade, sport and leisure, transport and logistics and travel and tourism. But we have particular expertise in litigation and dispute resolution, especially in defending insurance and liability claims.
Explore Firm Details
Builtcom Properties 15 v Maxida International Alexandria Property Australia
Australia Real Estate and Construction
James Melvin,Jonathan Shakenovsky, and Clancy Petersen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Background

The recent case of Builtcom Properties 15 v Maxida International Alexandria Property Australia confirmed the depth of discretionary matters the Supreme Court of New South Wales (the Court) can take into account in ordering security for a party's costs.

The matter concerns a transaction dispute regarding the Defendant's sale of a property to the Plaintiff conditional upon final approval from the Defendant's Board. The Defendant's Board ultimately did not approve of the sale to the Plaintiff.

In this case, the Defendant filed an application seeking security for costs from the Plaintiff who were a shell company devoid of assets.

Security of costs order

The Court held that the Defendant's evidence met the requirements stipulated under r42.21 UCPR and s1335(1) of the Corps Act.

However, it was noted that an order pursuant to these provisions remained discretionary and that the Court was to consider the following established principles in determining whether such an order should be made:1

  1. An application for security for costs should be brought without undue delay;
  2. Regard may be given to the apparent strength of the Plaintiff's case;
  3. Whether the application is oppressive so as to nullify a right to sue;
  4. Whether there are persons standing behind the Plaintiff who could provide security and who are likely to benefit from the litigation.

In this case, the Court found that these factors had been satisfied. Importantly, the Court considered a new category in determining whether such an order should be made, namely the Defendant's amenability in meeting the requests of the Plaintiff, including confidentialty of financial circumstances, to no avail, and this fact was considered to be favourable to the Defendant's application for security for costs.

Implications

This case confirms the wide breath of discretionary considerations the Court can take into account in determining an application for security of costs. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the discretionary factors listed here are in no way exhaustive or limited.

Footnote

1 Referring to Beazley J in KP Cable Investments Pty Ltd v Meltglow Pty Ltd (1995) 56 FCR 189.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James Melvin
James Melvin
Photo of Jonathan Shakenovsky
Jonathan Shakenovsky
Photo of Clancy Petersen
Clancy Petersen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More