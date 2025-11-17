ARTICLE
17 November 2025

AUKUS And The AMC: Summary Of Key State And Federal Government Announcements

KG
A series of major AUKUS, Australian Marine Complex (AMC), and defence-related publications and announcements have emerged that are set to significantly shape the future of defence in Western Australia.
Simon Moen and Luke Paterson
Click here to view our table, which chronologically details these developments and captures the key takeaways from these publications.

How We Can Help

We are closely monitoring the developments emerging throughout Western Australia, our local team can advise at any and all stages of defence-sector engagements.

The authors would like to thank graduateAmy Lawrance for her contributions to this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Simon Moen
Luke Paterson
