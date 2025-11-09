Proving Major Building Defects Under the Home Building Act

What qualifies as a major defect in residential buildings under NSW law? Defects can range from minor issues to serious structural problems, but understanding the legal definition of a 'major defect' under section 18E(4) of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) is critical before making a claim. This article explains the key criteria, recent case law, and why these distinctions matter for homeowners, builders, and developers.

Defects in residential buildings can be classified as minor or major defects depending on the severity of the defect and the effect of it on the habitability and structure of the building or part of it. The term "major defect" is defined in section 18E(4) of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) (HBA). While the definition is somewhat technical, understanding what it means and how it applies is essential before making a claim against a builder or developer.

In the case of Stevenson v Ashton [2018] NSWCATCD 25 (Stevenson), Senior Member Robertson of the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal separated the elements of a 'major defect' as defined in section 18E(4) of the HBA into three key criteria. Firstly, the defect has to be located "in a major element of the building". Note that the characterisation of "major element" in section 18E(4) of the HBA means that for a defect to be 'major' it must be in "(a) an internal or external load-bearing component of a building..., or (b) a fire safety system, or (c) waterproofing, or" in another element listed in the regulations. A claimant must also show that "the defect [is] attributable to faulty design, defective or faulty workmanship, defective materials, or a failure to comply with the structural performance requirements of the National Construction Code (or any combination of these)". In addition to these two requirements, the defect has to "cause or be likely to cause" the uninhabitability or use of a building or part of it "for its intended purpose, or (ii) the destruction of the building or any part of the building, or (iii) a threat of collapse of the building or any part of the building." Stevenson simplified these this last requirement as "whether the defects are "likely to cause" the relevant consequences."

Recent case law like Stevenson has played a crucial role in clarifying the interpretation of section 18E(4), particularly regarding what it means for a defect to "cause or be likely to cause" the specified consequences. The courts have embraced a more expansive and flexible approach, making it clearer for parties in building disputes to establish that a defect meets the threshold of a major defect.

Functionality and Habitability

The decision of Panchal v Jones t/as Oz Style Homes [2018] NSWCATD 238 established that the building or part of the building does not need to be completely uninhabitable for a defect to be considered 'major'. Instead, it must be shown that because of the defect the building cannot be used for its intended purpose. There has to be clear evidence demonstrating the actual impact of the defect on the buildings use or habitability. For example, where there is a water leak (even if it does not make the building uninhabitable), if it could render the building unsuitable for living or working (even if it remains structurally sound), an owner needs evidence to show how the building cannot be in habited by reason of the defect. The severity of the defect influences its effect on the building's functionality, and this must be shown to be serious enough to significantly affect how the building can be used.

Does the Impact of a Defect on Habitability, Use or Stability Need to be Imminent

In Stevenson v Ashton [2019] NSWSC 1689, the New South Wales Supreme Court overturned the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunals appeal panel's decision which found that a major defect must be either "imminent or probable." In the original decision, the Appeal Panel erroneously imposed an urgency requirement that was not supported by the section 18E(4) of the HBA. Subsequently in the appeal, the Supreme Court found that the narrow reading of the urgency requirement constrained the government's intention for introducing the legislation. In lieu of the appeal panel's decision, the court held that a defect may be classified as major if it presents a "reasonable possibility" of future harm.

A Major Defect Claim Cust be Supported by Appropriate Evidence

The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has also emphasised that it is unacceptable to rely on guesses or assumptions that a defect meets the threshold of 'major defect' in Vella v Mir [2019] NSWCATAP 28. To support the proposition that a defect is 'major', the claimant must provide the court with concrete evidence of how the defect affects the building. It is not enough to merely speculate about potential future issues to the building. If a claimant is advocating that a defect is 'major', it is reasonable that they should have to prove that the defect will or probably have the prescribed consequence.

How to effectively prove that a defect has met the requirements of a major defect

The law clearly stipulates that an owner must provide evidence of a genuine risk of serious destruction or collapse, not just minor wear and tear. To support a claim of serious issues causing uninhabitability, destruction or collapse, there needs to be strong, reliable evidence showing the defect's actual or likely future impact on the building or part of it. Small damage or speculative assessments are not enough; there must be proof of significant risks to the building's integrity and habitability.

Expert opinion, which often takes the form of expert reports, is a crucial type of evidence for major defect claims as it helps to establish the potential for destruction or collapse which often requires specialised knowledge. The importance of clear expert testimony was highlighted in The Owners Strata Plan 58020 v The Kraftsmen Property Maintenance Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCATCD 178 when the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal explained that expert evidence which assesses the likelihood of defects causing one of the outcomes in s 18E(4) of the HBA must be clear, rational, and understandable. The expert should provide the criteria that the expert has relied on to come to their conclusions to enable the fact finder to evaluate the validity of the expert's conclusions.

The determination of the matters outlined in section 18E(4)(a)(i)-(ii) of the HBA (i.e. uninhabitability, destruction and collapse) are factual questions, meaning they require a conclusion based on specific, verifiable evidence rather than on the interpretation of legal principles or rules. Expert evidence is significant in arriving at these determinations as they provide verifiable evidence as to why a building or part of a building in uninhabitable, destroyed or is threatened by collapse. The role of an "expert" in making these determinations is to assess, in light of the defects observed, whether, in their professional opinion, those defects are likely to have the future consequences mentioned above. In coming its conclusions, experts must consider factors such as the design life, materials used, and other relevant technological aspects in evaluating the potential future effects. Ultimately, the expert's evidence must establish that the defects are likely to lead to the specified outcome of uninhabitability, destruction or threat of collapse. Expert evidence is also relevant and helpful in proving a major defect as it provides an understanding of the cause and severity of a defect.

It is further noted that lay evidence which is factual testimony by individuals that are not experts, such as from occupants of a building, can be given to establish the seriousness of a defect. This is particularly in relation to the ability to use the building or a part of it for its intended purpose. This is supported by the case of Stevenson v Ashton [2020] where the court stated that lay evidence, including observations and photographs, may also be used to determine whether a 'defect' is major or minor.

Finally, in relation to the pleading of major defects in litigation matters, it is essential that such defects are properly identified and particularised. The decision in The Owners – Strata Plan No. 93357 v Bloc (ACT) Pty Ltd [2024] NSWSC 239 serves as a clear illustration of this requirement. In that case, Stevenson J held that it was "unhelpful" to simply assert that "each of the defects is a major defect as defined pursuant to s 18E(4) of the Home Building Act" without explaining why each alleged defect met that statutory definition ([26] – [27]).

His Honour observed that the Amended Technology and Construction List Statement listed 32 alleged defects but did not provide any explanation as to how they satisfied the criteria for a "major defect." The Court noted that, to comply with the evidentiary standard, it is necessary to plead why each individual defect constitutes a 'major defect' within the meaning of s 18E(4), for example, by identifying how the defect affects a "major element" of the building or its structural stability ([30]).

Accordingly, when pleading major defects, parties must go beyond generalised assertions and specifically explain, for each defect, the basis upon which it is said to fall within the statutory definition

For further information please contact:

Mark Glynn, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9777 8342

Email: mcg@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.