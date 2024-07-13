In the media

Why so many Australian homes are either too hot or too cold

Much of Australia is enduring the coldest start to winter in decades. But chances are the reason you are cold is not only due to a polar air mass sweeping the country, but because millions of Australian homes are not well insulated. The average Australian home built before 2003 averages just 1.8 stars on a scale from zero to 10 stars under the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (3 July 2024). Read more here.

'Build more houses' sure sounds great as a solution to the housing crisis, but a few factors scream 'buyer beware'

This week marked the beginning of the five-year period over which the Albanese government has claimed its Housing Accord will deliver "1.2 million new, well-located homes". To achieve this target, we will need to build 240,000 new homes each year – or 20,000 a month. This seems as good a time as any to evaluate the reliability of what politicians tell us about housing, and how they're going to make things better (3 July 2024). Read more here.

Inspectors to boost NSW construction industry compliance with first permanent regional team

In response to serious defects in several major building projects, the NSW Building Commission has announced it is establishing a permanent presence in the Illawarra. There are more than 4,000 active construction sites in the region. The government says it will see how the regional pilot works before rolling out permanent teams in other regional areas (28 June 2024). Read more here.

Building homes for New South Wales: First sites identified

The Minns Labor Government is delivering on its commitment to leverage surplus government land to build more homes, more quickly, with the first tranche of sites announced today. In the recent budget, the NSW Government announced it will deliver up to 30,000 well-located homes, close to infrastructure and transport, with amenities and work opportunities, with surplus land to be made available for housing over the next four years (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Historic, world-leading engineered stone ban now in force

The historic ban on engineered stone in NSW and other Australian jurisdictions is in force. This world-leading change prohibits the use, supply and manufacture of engineered stone, and fulfils a vital election commitment. Silicosis, caused by breathing in small particles of silica dust, has devastating effects on the lungs and has become more prevalent in the engineered stone industry (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Low and mid-rise reforms start to take effect

The first of the Minns Labor Government's low and mid-rise housing reforms that increase the permissibility of housing types on low-rise residential land and deliver more homes across NSW, is in effect from 1 July 2024. This will allow development applications for dual occupancies and semi-detached dwellings to be submitted in more R2 residential zones, meaning this option will now be available in 124 local government areas across NSW (29 June 2024). Read more here.

Building Commission expands its quality operations to the Illawarra

Builders considering cutting corners on construction sites in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven should think again with Building Commission NSW establishing a permanent presence in the region from Monday. Following the establishment of the Commission in December 2023, it has moved quickly to broaden its focus to one of the state's busiest building and construction hubs, south of Sydney (28 June 2024). Read more here.

NSW Government to sell land near Sydney CBD to private developers despite affordable housing crisis

A prime parcel of government-owned land in inner-city Sydney is to be sold off to private developers with no requirement for any social or affordable housing to be built. The site on Parramatta Road in Camperdown is just 20 minutes from the CBD and sits on a major transport corridor with a bus stop right outside. Opposition parties have accused the government of breaching a key election commitment (8 July 2024). Read more here.

In practice and courts

Engineered stone ban now in effect

Today marks the commencement of the landmark ban on engineered stone aimed at protecting Australian workers from silicosis. The ban prohibits the manufacture, supply, processing and installation of engineered stone benchtops, panels and slabs across all Australian states and territories. However, the ban does not apply to the controlled processing of previously installed engineered stone benchtops, panels or slabs for the purposes of removal, repair or minor modification. It also does not apply to the controlled processing of installed or uninstalled engineered stone benchtops, panels or slabs for the purposes of disposal (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Published – articles, papers, reports

Have your say – Australian Constructors Association releases third paper for Foundations and Frontiers

The third paper, drawing attention to the financial health of the construction industry, has been released to inform discussions at Foundations and Frontiers in August 2024. Recent reports indicate that the industry is facing significant financial challenges, which is alarming given its crucial role in the economy. Australian Constructors Association CEO Jon Davies emphasised that this crisis affects all sectors and extends throughout the entire supply chain. Read the article here, the paper here and make a submission here.

NCC 2025 Draft – Engineers Australia submission

This paper restates Engineers Australia's submission to the Australian Building Codes Board in response to their National Construction Code (NCC) 2025 Public Comment Draft made via the ABCB's online form on 1 July 2024 (July 2024). Read more here.

Submission on the review into the Design Building Practitioners Act 2020

This submission addresses the Terms of Reference requiring the Public Accounts Committee to determine whether the policy objectives of the Act remain valid and whether the terms of the Act remain effective for securing those objectives (July 2024). Read more here.

Cases

The Owners Strata Plan 80867 v Da Silva [2024] NSWDC 263

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 – contract to undertake residential building work– non est factum – purported oral variation to scope of works – waterproofing – failure to comply with Australian Standard and Building Code of Australia.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUTION – statutory duty of care under section 37 of Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 – waterproofing – failure to comply with Australian Standard and Building Code of Australia.

Civil Liability Act, 2002; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020; Home Building Act 1989; Home Building Regulation 2004; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules.

Kheder v Building Commission NSW [2024] NSWCATOD 88

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES – Refusal of general building contractor licence – administrative review of decision – scope of experience.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Home Building Regulation 2014 (NSW).

Samchris Pty Ltd v Keogh [2024] NSWCATAP 125

APPEALS – appeal on question of law – scope of question of law – no material error of law – appeal dismissed.

APPEALS – leave to appeal – principles governing – leave to appeal refused.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – building dispute – where the builder breached statutory warranties – work order made against the builder.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 80, 81, Sch 4, cl 12; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014, r 25; Electronic Transactions Act 2000 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), s 4; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000 (NSW), cl 98 (repealed); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), ss 18B, 18E, 18F, Sch 2, cl 1.

The Owners - Strata Plan No 30691 v Pickard [2024] NSWCATAP 126

APPEAL – Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 – section 106(5) claim for damages – claim brought outside period of two years provided for by section 106(6) – whether time can be extended under section 41 of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act – statutory interpretation – whether the Appeal Panel should follow an earlier decision of an Appeal Panel – doctrines of stare decisis and comity.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

Morgan v Pitch Perfect Constructions Pty Ltd [2024] NSWDC 235

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – jurisdiction.

Australian Consumer Law (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Civil Procedure Act 2005; Fair Trading Act 1987; Fair Trading Regulation 2019; Home Building Act 1989; Home Building Regulations 2004.

Sui v Jiang [2024] NSWCATAP 128

PROPERTY LAW – strata titles dispute – noise issue arising from installation of new flooring in a strata scheme unit – whether owner of the unit was in breach of relevant by-laws – expert evidence as to noise measurements and applicable noise rating – tribunal found breach of relevant by-law in existence when new flooring installed and breach of amended by-law after the new flooring had been installed.

APPEALS – whether appeal lodged out of time – whether time for lodging the appeal ran from the first decision making substantive orders – appeal lodged after lengthy delay from the first decision – the appeal lodged after the appellant obtained new expert evidence about the noise issue – merits of appeal considered on application to extend time – no substantial prospects of success on merits – application for extension of time refused.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act (NSW) (2013); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

Owners SP 54026 v Kastri Aev Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCATAP 119

REAL PROPERTY – STRATA MANAGEMENT – strict duty of owners corporation to maintain and repair common property – lost rent claim arising from alleged breach of duty – limitation period in Strata Management Act 2015 (NSW) section 106(5) with (6) – nature of loss – extension of time under Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) section 41.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Limitation Act 1969 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW).

AM Darlinghurst Investment Pty Ltd as trustee for AM Darlinghurst Investment Trust v Growthbuilt Pty Limited [2024] NSWSC 825

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – adjudication – judicial review – Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW), section 19, section 21, section 22.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – adjudication – judicial review – whether jurisdictional error to fail to consider documents provided to the adjudicator – where those documents include report produced relying on material subject to 'without prejudice' communications.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – adjudication – judicial review – whether jurisdictional error for adjudicator to rely on grounds allegedly not advanced by either party.

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW).

Marino v Building Commission NSW [2024] NSWCATOD 95

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – home building – application for licence – plumbing, gasfitting and related work – experience requirements – requirements of applicable Instrument – requirements of form – fit and proper person.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989; Interpretation Act 1987; Licensing and Registration Uniform Procedures Act 2002.

In the matter of Academy Construction & Development Pty Ltd (subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) [2024] NSWSC 808

CORPORATIONS – voluntary administration – deed of company arrangement – terminating deed of company arrangement under section 445D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) – where deed disadvantageous to one creditor – where deed provided for third party releases – whether deed of company arrangement an abuse of process of part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), part 5.3A, sections 445D, 447A; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW), section 37; Evidence Act 1995 (NSW), section 136; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), section 18B; Insolvency Practice Schedule (Corporations), sections 90-15, 75-42.

Fadel v Siotor [2024] NSWCATAP 123

APPEALS – internal appeal – jurisdiction – general jurisdiction – no jurisdiction to hear an internal appeal against a correction order made under section 50 of the Consumer Trader and Tenancy Tribunal Act 2009 (NSW) (repealed) – no jurisdiction to hear an internal appeal against a decision made in the Consumer Trader and Tenancy Tribunal in 2012 – consideration of transitional provisions in Clause 9 and 10 of Schedule 1 of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW).

PRACTICE and PROCEDURE – extension of time – refused where no jurisdiction to hear internal appeals.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act (NSW) section 29, section 32, section 41, section 63, section 80, section 81, Schedule 1 clause 6, 9 and 10; Consumer Trader and Tenancy Tribunal Act 2001 (NSW) (repealed); section 50, section 67 and section 68; Consumer, Trader and Tenancy Tribunal Regulation 2009 (NSW) (repealed); clause 22.

Legislation

Bills introduced by Government

National Housing and Homelessness Plan Bill 2024 – introduced first reading 24 June 2024

National Housing and Homelessness Plan Bill 2024 (No. 2) – introduced first reading 25 June 2024

Bills assented to by Government

Residential (Land Lease) Communities Amendment Act 2024 No 46 – assented to 24 June 2024

Regulation and other miscellaneous instruments

State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) Amendment (Dual Occupancies and Semi-detached Dwellings) 2024 (2024-274) – published LW 28 June 2024

Conveyancers Licensing (Approved Professional Indemnity Insurance Policy) Amendment Order 2024 (2024-246) – published LW 28 June 2024

Statutory Instruments

Administrative Arrangements (58th Parliament) Order 2023 (NSW) – start date 1 July 2024

Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021 (NSW) – start date 1 July 2024

Administrative Arrangements (Minns Ministry—Administration of Acts) Order 2023 (NSW) – start date 1 July 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 (NSW) – start date 1 July 2024

Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (NSW) – start date 1 July 2024

