New Personal Injury Notice of Claim Forms Now in Force

If you're considering a personal injury claim in Queensland, a quiet but crucial change came into effect two days ago: new versions of the Personal Injury Proceedings Act 2002(PIPA) Notice of Claim forms are now mandatory.

Effective 1 September 2025, the Queensland Government has officially rolled out Version 7 of the PIPA notice forms. These forms are now required for all new personal injury claims lodged under the Act.

Below, we break down what's changed, why it matters, and what you need to do if you're preparing to lodge a claim.

What Forms Have Changed?

The following PIPA forms have been updated to Version 7:

Form 1 - Notice of Claim (Non-healthcare)

- Notice of Claim (Non-healthcare) Form 2 - Notice of Claim (Healthcare claim)

- Notice of Claim (Healthcare claim) Form 3 - Notice of Claim (Dependency claim)

These forms are critical for initiating a personal injury claim under the PIPA framework. Each type corresponds to a different category of injury claim, and each version has now been updated.

Can I Still Use the Old Forms?

No. As of 1 September 2025, Version 6 forms are no longer valid. Lodging an outdated form may result in:

A non-compliant claim

Delays to the pre-court process

A potential breach of the statutory notice requirements

What's Different in Version 7?

While the Queensland Government has not published a detailed comparison table, early reviews of Version 7 reveal the following updates:

Expanded claimant declarations

Clarified instructions for supporting documents

Greater differentiation between healthcare and non-healthcare claims

Minor formatting changes and clearer typographic cues (although a major overhaul remains overdue)

If you're a personal injury lawyer in Queensland relying on pre-filled templates, these need to be immediately updated.

Where Can I Find the New Forms?

The official Version 7 forms are published on the Queensland Government's personal injury forms repository:

https://www.publications.qld.gov.au/dataset/personal-injury-forms

Ensure that any downloaded form states "Version 7 - Effective 1 September 2025" in the footer.

Why This Matters for Your Claim

The PIPA notice of claim process is the formal starting point of a personal injury matter in Queensland. Getting it wrong means risking:

Non-compliance with statutory time limits

The respondent rejecting the notice as invalid

Having to apply to the court for leave to proceed

Mistakes in the early stages can become costly and time-consuming down the track.

Practical Tips for Claimants (and Law Firms)

Double-check any saved forms on your device or firm system

any saved forms on your device or firm system Use only the official government-published forms

Be cautious with templates prepared prior to September 2025

Review all declarations carefully - Version 7 contains new wording

Final Word

If you're planning to lodge a personal injury claim in Queensland, don't overlook this important administrative shift. Filing the correct Version 7 form is a simple but essential step toward progressing your claim.

Roche Legal stays on top of procedural changes like this, so our clients don't have to. If you've already started preparing a claim or have questions about the process, we're here to help ensure your documents are compliant from day one.

FAQs

What version of the Notice of Claim form do I need to use now?

As of 1 September 2025, you must use Version 7 of the PIPA Notice of Claim forms.

Where do I get the current version of the forms?

From the Queensland Government's official website: publications.qld.gov.au

What happens if I use the old version by mistake?

The respondent may reject your notice as non-compliant, delaying your claim.

Has the law changed, or just the forms?

Just the forms. There has been no change to the substantive legal framework under PIPA.

Do I need a solicitor to lodge a PIPA Notice of Claim?

While not mandatory, legal advice is strongly recommended to ensure compliance with technical requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.