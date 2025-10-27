"I Know What I'm Worth" – Why That's Rarely True In Queensland Injury Claims

At Roche Legal, we often hear two statements from new clients:

"I know what I'm worth" and

"The insurer's offer doesn't reflect the severity of my injuries".

Both are understandable reactions from someone in pain, navigating uncertainty after an injury. But both are usually wrong - and here's why.

You Don't Know What You're Worth

Personal injury damages in Queensland are governed by detailed and restrictive legislation - including the Civil Liability Act 2003 (CLA), Motor Accident Insurance Act 1994 (MAIA),Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 (WCRA), and Personal Injuries Proceedings Act 2002 (PIPA). These laws strictly define what losses can be claimed and set caps or scales on most types of damages.

So while a client might "feel" that they're worth $100,000 (or more), their claim may in fact be worth significantly less once assessed under these legal frameworks. That's not pessimism - that's legal reality.

Pain and Suffering Doesn't Pay Like You Think It Does

Perhaps the biggest misconception surrounds general damages (also known as pain and suffering). In Queensland, this head of damage is capped by law using Injury Scale Values (ISVs) under the CLA and the corresponding regulation.

These ISVs assign a number between 0 and 100 for the injury. That number determines how much compensation is payable - and in most cases, it's shockingly low. For example, as at May 2025, the maximum payout for general damages under the CLA is just over $429,000 - and that's only for someone with an ISV of 100 (typically catastrophic injury or quadriplegia).

Now consider this:

A factory worker loses a finger in a workplace accident.

A concert pianist loses the same finger in a car crash.

Despite how different those injuries are to their livelihoods and identities, both individuals are assigned the same ISV - and therefore receive the same amount of general damages. There is no discretion to adjust upwards because one person used their hand for delicate work or had a promising career cut short.

It's cold, but it's how the law works with respect to the head of damage for pain and suffering. Thankfully, there are other heads of claim where the impact to income is able to be considered.

Offers Don't Reflect Severity - And They're Not Meant To

Insurers don't offer you money because you've suffered. They offer money because the law says they must compensate legally recognised heads of damage. These include:

Past and future lost income

Medical expenses

Care and assistance (sometimes)

Pain and suffering (capped via ISV)

They don't compensate for frustration, lost dreams, or personal injustice unless it is able to translate to a measurable loss under the law. That's why so many clients feel that offers to settle are insulting. They're measuring the wrong thing.

This Is Why You Need an Injury Lawyer

Only a lawyer trained in Queensland injury law with access to the latest medical evidence, legal precedents, and indexed damages figures can calculate your real entitlement under the law. Without that, you're flying blind. And when it comes to mandatory final offers (MFOs) under Queensland's pre -court procedures, that ignorance can be costly. If you reject a reasonable offer and fail to beat it in court, you could face adverse costs consequences - even if you technically "win" your case.

The truth is, most people underestimate just how complex personal injury compensation is. Knowing what you're worth means knowing the legislation. And knowing the legislation is our job.

If you're trying to make sense of whether an offer made to you is fair, contact us for a free assessment.

