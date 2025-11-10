ARTICLE
10 November 2025

The Class Actions Landscape: Australian Class Actions (Podcast)

In this podcast, we explore class actions procedures and trends in Australia, and what similarities and differences there are with England and Wales.
Rachel Lidgate,Jason Betts, and Aoife Xuereb
In this podcast, we explore class actions procedures and trends in Australia, and what similarities and differences there are with England and Wales. The episode is hosted by Rachel Lidgate, a partner in our disputes team in London. She is joined by two disputes partners in our Australian offices who have extensive experience of dealing with class action litigation, Jason Betts and Aoife Xuereb.

For more information see Class actions radar: Australia, which is part of our report on the global class actions landscape, Class actions radar: scanning global trends and risks. See also our 2024 survey Rethinking risk: Inside Class Actions in Australia.

This podcast is the second half of our mini-series looking at the class actions landscape in the US and Australia. The US episode is available here.

